5 People Killed As Kerosene-Laden Tanker Explodes Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

4 hours ago

No fewer than five people died yesterday after a fuel tanker exploded at Tafa village along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told journalists in Kaduna that the tanker laden with kerosene was trying to avoid dangerous potholes on the road when it suddenly fell by the roadside and burst into flames.

“Two of the deceased died after inhaling fumes from the flames and the other three were burnt by the fire,” he said.

According to him, many others who sustained severe burns have been hospitalised while several vehicles parked by the roadside were burnt.

Thousands of Abuja-Kaduna bound passengers were left stranded following the incident.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident to newsmen.

The official, however, said he could not ascertain if lives were lost in the incident.

The busy Kaduna-Abuja highway links the Federal Capital Territory with the North West and North East, with thousands of vehicles plying it every day.

It also links the North with the South through Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

PDP Makes Nomination Forms Free For Women

4 hours ago

October 8, 2017

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has made nomination forms free for female politicians who would be running for elective positions in the forthcoming 2018 local government elections in the state.

The party said the decision was to encourage women in the state to actively participate in politics.

It fixed nomination forms for male aspirants for the chairmanship seat for N1m and N200,000 for councillorship aspirants.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba on Saturday, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Kingsley Esiso, disclosed that the party directed its local government chapters to reserve at least three slots of councillorship candidates for female aspirants across the state.

Esiso said money for the nomination forms were non-refundable.

He noted that in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s way of encouraging women, the party decided to offer nomination forms free of charge to female aspirants to encourage them to seek elective positions at the local government level.

Esiso stated that the party’s candidates for the January 6, 2018 council poll would emerge this month.

He added that though the party’s internal arrangements would reduce the number of aspirants through consensus or mock primaries at the ward and local government levels, there would be no imposition of candidates.

“We have asked our leaders to harmonise in their various wards. But that does not stop anybody who is not satisfied with the outcome of such arrangement from obtaining nomination forms to contest the party’s primaries,” Esiso stated.

Nigerian Troops Kills 2 Boko Haram Insurgents In Bama, Borno

5 hours ago

October 8, 2017

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops had killed two Boko Haram insurgents at Mayanti village of Bama Local Government Council of Borno State.

Lt. Col. Kingsley Samuel, the Deputy Director Army Public Rations, 7 Division, said in Maiguri the troops had ambushed a group of insurgents while trying to cross into the Sambisa Forest.

He explained that the troops neutralised two insurgents while many others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that some food items were also recovered from the insurgents.

“The Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE resolve to rout out the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

“MST yielded yet another result with the troops successfully ambushed unsuspecting terrorists at about 10: 45 p.m. on Friday, 6th October 2017.

“The insurgents were attempting to cross into Sambisa Forest from Mayanti village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The troops sprung the ambush on the terrorists and neutralised two of them, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered two bags of maize from the ambush site.

“The MST has been a potent deadly mobile lethal force engaging and neutralising the insurgents in several staging areas”.

NNPC Boss, Baru Sighted Inside Aso Rock

2 days ago

October 6, 2017

It appears President Buhari has decided to hear the controversial NNPC story of disrespect and insubordination from both parties involved.

The embattled Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, was on Friday sighted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja about the same time President Muhammadu Buhari was meeting the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

He was first sighted at the Vice-President’s Wing of the Presidential Villa before he proceeded to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Baru later joined Muslim faithful, including Buhari for the Juma’at service in a mosque inside the Presidential Villa.

