Actress Iyabo Ojo – “I Sold My Lands And Jewelries To Open My Restaurant”

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

on

Nollywood actress, business woman and latest restaurant owner in Lagos Iyabo Ojo has opened up on how she was able to get money to establish her new business, the ‘Abula spot’ on the island.

Rumours have been peddled since the lavish opening of the restaurant that the actress had spent nothing less than 200milion to achieve the splendour and ambience of her empire Fespris World.

Naturally, many have attached her success to an imaginary ‘sugar daddy’ who helped the actress achieve the big feat.

In reaction, the actress and mother of two has opened up that no sugar daddy funded her business, rather her desire and dream to own a restaurant pushed her to do the extra ordinary by selling some of her landed properties and her jewelries.

According to Iyabo Ojo, the Island was suffering for lack of a good ‘Buka’ and she had to quickly grab the business opportunity.

The Abula Spot was opened for business two weeks ago after the official launching.

“People now call me Iya alamala” she said adding that she does mind.

Entertainment

Oritsefemi -My Wedding Would Be Strictly By Invitation

1 hour ago

October 8, 2017

on

October 8, 2017

By

Singer Oritsefemi who tied the knot with his sweetheart Nabila Fash has said that he’s planning an elaborate white wedding in Nigeria scheduled to hold on November 25, 2017.

Oritsefemi, who kept his court wedding a secret until the information leaked online, made this known in an interview with PUNCH’s Saturday Beats.

I kept my court wedding under wraps because I was in a lot of controversies during that period and I was also trying to work on my management. I was working on my brand image as well.

My wife is a very private person and if we had made it public, it would have worked against us because sometimes when you share information like this, anything can happen.

I tried as much as possible to keep it to myself especially because my wife loves her privacy. It was my idea to make it private and when I spoke to my wife about it, she agreed. At the end of the day, the information still leaked.

I am still going to have an elaborate white wedding in Nigeria on November 25. I could have decided to do the wedding outside Nigeria but I am a man of the people.

When I got to the event centre, I told them that I would be expecting at least 2,000 people but they told me that they believe that at least 3,000 people would be at the wedding, so they volunteered to cater for the other 1,000 people that may come for the wedding free of charge.

My wedding is going to be amazing and it would be strictly by invitation. I already have a song about wedding and people would want me to perform on my wedding day but I would do something different,” he said.

The singer also advised that married couples should not deprive each other of sex.

“Marriage is something that you have to be very diplomatic about. You have to be very careful and know what you are doing because it has its ups and downs.

No marriage is perfect. Some people think that marriage is all about money but it is not. It takes God and the couple to understand each other.

Some people talk about cheating in marriage and that is why I sang in my song, ‘Igbeyawo,’ that women should not starve their husband of sex.

If you do that, it would bring problems in your home. I don’t want lack of sex to be a problem in my marriage. Any time my wife wants to have sex, I would always give it to her, at any time.

Sex should not be the problem. Money could cause problems but don’t let sex be the problem. Get close to your wife and try to understand when she needs it. As a wife, you also need to know when your husband needs to have sex.

It pains me when I hear that lack of sex is the cause of some people’s marital crisis. I would rather hear a woman say that she wants her husband to work harder

Entertainment

‘Davido Has Not Reached Out to Anyone in my Family; Tagbo’s Autopsy Out on Monday’ – Sister

2 hours ago

October 8, 2017

on

October 8, 2017

By

One of the tragic news that hit the net this week, was the death of Tagbo Umeike a friend of Nigerian popstar, Davido.

Tagbo was alleged to have died after drinking several shots of tequila during a night out with friends in Lagos.

However, Tagbo’s friend and actress, Caroline Danjuma, accused Davido and his team of dumping Tagbo’s body at a general hospital in Lagos Island and fled. In the wake of several conflicting reports on the incident, Sunday Scoop spoke exclusively with Tagbo’s immediate elder sister, Equi Arakada, who is based in the United Kingdom.

She was badly shaken and it was clear to see that the sad incident was causing her great grief.

“I am a year older than he was, and October 3 was supposed to be his 35th birthday. They’re trying to portray him as a drunk or useless person, and that’s not true. There’s more to social media than what we see on the screen. He was not married and he didn’t have any kids. He was an engineer but he was trying to diversify into the music business. Not as a musician, but maybe as a record label owner,” she said.

Continuing, she said,

“He could upload some pictures of himself hanging out with his friends, but that does not mean that he doesn’t have anything else he does with his life. He was a very caring and outgoing person, and he had a great future ahead of him. I would definitely not wish what we, his loved ones, are going through right now on anybody.

Nobody deserves to die the way he did; abandoned at a time he needed help the most. Nobody deserves the nonchalance that the parties involved are displaying. It’s really unfair. Our dad is late, and my mum is taking this one day at a time.

Davido has not reached out to anyone in my family; not me, my mum, or Tagbo’s brother. I only knew about my brother’s friendship with Davido through social media; I had never met him. But they’ve been friends for some time now because I often see pictures of them together. I’m not really familiar with many of the artistes in Nigeria, but I know that on the night of the incident, Tagbo was with Davido and Dammy Krane.

Right now, we’re trying to gather as much information as possible to aid the investigation. All we need is justice; we don’t need any financial gain from this sad incident. We would dig to the root of the matter and find out if it was the negligence of anybody that led to this, or there was any sort of tampering involved. The autopsy would be conducted on Monday; any contrary news is false.”

However, Davido and his team have refused to make any comment on the matter. When Sunday Scoop put a call through to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, he said, “We don’t have any comment on this matter; there is nothing to say.”

Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed that the autopsy would be carried out on Monday.

Entertainment

Seven Years And Two Children Later, Shakira And Football Star Gerard Pique To Call It Quits

2 days ago

October 6, 2017

on

October 6, 2017

By


Spanish newspapers are reporting that pop singer Shakira and her partner of seven years, Gerard Pique have ended their relationship.

The two have two sons together and have had to dispel rumours of rift since 2016. The otherwise very public couple have not been seen together since June, during the star-studded wedding of Lionel Messi in June.

After first telling newsmen that she wouldn’t attend the wedding because of her own touring schedule, Shakira later made the trip to Argentina with Pique.

Shakira had been insistent in the past that marriage was not on the table for them, despite the fact that the two appeared very much in love. ‘

‘For now there is no plan for a wedding nor am I pregnant. We’re very happy the way we are, and for now there are no plans for marriage, ‘ she said in a 2016 interview.

The announcement wraps up a rough week for Gerard Pique who declared his support for the breakout region of Catalonia where he comes from.

The region held a referendum to be an independent state, a move resisted by the Spanish government.

Pique was booed by football fans as the national team trained and said he was considering retiring from the team.

