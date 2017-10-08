Many Injured During Nigeria v Zambia On Saturday (See Full Details)

Connect with us

The incident happened while football fans were trying to enter the stadium during the World Cup qualifier against Zambia in the uyo international stadium.
The fans were allegedly beaten by soldiers at the gates of the stadium with heavy sticks.

The stampede occurred as the crowd tried to avoid the soldiers’ sticks.

The new reports that bloodstains were around the gate of the stadium, while policemen and personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen standing beside some unconscious fans.

Some of the fans claimed they escaped death by the soldiers

A female fan, Aniema Ekong, said, “I thank God that I’m alive. This is not the first time this kind of incident had occurred. In fact, in every major tournament, there is always a tale of woes to tell about security agents injuring or killing people.”

Another fan who identified himself as Chukwudi, said his girlfriend was severely injured by the security personnel manning the gate.

He said, “I don’t know why there is always trouble in this stadium.”

Ambulances were seen conveying injured persons to the hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, however, claimed that no one died.

He said, “It is confirmed that nobody died. But some persons were injured while struggling to gain access into the stadium. The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Football

Nigerian International And Premier League Star, Isaac Success Arrested Over Sex Dispute With 4 Prostitutes

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 8, 2017

By

Nigerian international and Premier League star, Isaac Success, was arrested after reportedly demanding back the cash he had paid to four escorts.

Success, 21, paid £2,000 for a hotel romp after spending the night at a lap-dancing club in London’s West End last month.

Escort Alexis Domerge has claimed the football ace angrily asked for his money back after a 90 minute romp.

The star, who earns £30,000 a week, was arrested in the Hertfordshire hotel lobby after police were called following an allegation of assault.

Alexis told The Sun on Sunday: “He accused us of ripping him off and asked for his money to be returned.”

“It was terrifying. He had paid four of us £500 each to party with him and we all got naked as soon as the money came through on our phone bank accounts.”

A second escort, Michaela Carter, added that they eventually told him that they “couldn’t give him extra time”.

“That’s when things started to get nasty. There was a lot of screaming which must have woken the entire hotel.

“At that point the police were called. We were all making a terrible racket.”

A third escort said Success accused them of ripping him off and he demanded his money back.

“But he also claimed we’d cheated him out of the cash, without mentioning the reason why he didn’t have sex,” she said.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman told the Sun: “Police are investigating an allegation of assault reported to have occurred at 6.30am at Sopwell House in St Albans on Monday September 11.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested and de-arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

Football

World Cup: Nigeria qualify for 2018 world cup finals after win over Zambia

Published

21 hours ago

on

October 7, 2017

By

 

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi scored as Nigeria beat a stubborn Zambia 1-0 to become the first African side to seal a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The win put them on an unassailable 13 points at the top of Group B.

Chances were missed at both ends by the time Shehu Abdullahi provided the cut-back for Iwobi to finish from inside the box in the 73rd minute.

Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Moses Simon went close for the Super Eagles but failed to score.

Zambia goalkeeper Kennedy Mwenne produced an acrobatic save to deny Wilfred Ndidi in the second half in a pulsating end-to-end encounter.

 

Augustine Mulenga thought he had put Zambia ahead in the 22nd minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Fashion Sakala, Alex Ng’onga and Enock Mwepu had chances for the Chipolopolo but the 2012 African Champions failed to punish a perplexed Super Eagles defence.

But substitute Iwobi, who had scored in the reverse fixture in Ndola last October, finished off a decent attack to send Nigeria to a third straight World Cup appearance.

Moses had a great opportunity to add a second towards the end, but the Chelsea wing-back slipped inside the box.

Nigeria stay top in Group B and advance with one game to spare from a pool that was dubbed the “Group of Death” and expected to go down to the wire.

Russia will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the World Cup.

They reached the second round in 1994, 1998 and 2014, but exited the tournament in the group stage in 2002 and 2010.

In the other group game, Cameroon beat Algeria 2-0 at home with goals from Clinton Njie and Franck Tchidjui Pangop.

Reigning African champions Cameroon and Algeria‚ who got to the second round of the last World Cup finals in Brazil‚ have already been eliminated after disappointing campaigns.

Football

Former Chelsea Star Carvalho Handed Seven-Month Sentence For Tax Fraud

Published

2 days ago

on

October 6, 2017

By


Former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho became the latest in a series of football stars to be convicted on charges of tax fraud in Spain as he was handed a seven-month jail term, a court filing confirmed on Friday.

Sentences under two years for first-time offenders in Spain are habitually suspended so the Portuguese defender, now playing in China for Shanghai SIPG, is likely to avoid prison.

Carvalho, 39, was also handed a 142,822 euro ($168,000) fine after being found guilty of a fraud totalling 545,981 euros on income derived from his image rights in 2011 and 2012, which he had already repaid as the court ratified an agreement between the player and Spanish prosecutors.

As with other high-profile cases involving footballers, the use of a shell company in the British Virgin Isles to which Carvalho had ceded his image rights was deemed illegal.

Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano received 21-month and one-year suspended sentences respectively after being found guilty of tax fraud over their image rights in 2016.

However, five-time World Player of the Year Messi’s sentence was later replaced by a 252,000 euro fine.

Real’s all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in court for a preliminary hearing in July and could yet face trial over accusations he evaded 14.7 million euros ($17.5 million) worth of tax on his image rights between 2011 and 2014.

AFP

