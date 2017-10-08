Many Injured During Nigeria v Zambia On Saturday (See Full Details)



The incident happened while football fans were trying to enter the stadium during the World Cup qualifier against Zambia in the uyo international stadium.

The fans were allegedly beaten by soldiers at the gates of the stadium with heavy sticks.

The stampede occurred as the crowd tried to avoid the soldiers’ sticks.

The new reports that bloodstains were around the gate of the stadium, while policemen and personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen standing beside some unconscious fans.

Some of the fans claimed they escaped death by the soldiers

A female fan, Aniema Ekong, said, “I thank God that I’m alive. This is not the first time this kind of incident had occurred. In fact, in every major tournament, there is always a tale of woes to tell about security agents injuring or killing people.”

Another fan who identified himself as Chukwudi, said his girlfriend was severely injured by the security personnel manning the gate.

He said, “I don’t know why there is always trouble in this stadium.”

Ambulances were seen conveying injured persons to the hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, however, claimed that no one died.

He said, “It is confirmed that nobody died. But some persons were injured while struggling to gain access into the stadium. The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical attention.”