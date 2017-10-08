Nigerian International And Premier League Star, Isaac Success Arrested Over Sex Dispute With 4 Prostitutes

Nigerian international and Premier League star, Isaac Success, was arrested after reportedly demanding back the cash he had paid to four escorts.

Success, 21, paid £2,000 for a hotel romp after spending the night at a lap-dancing club in London’s West End last month.

Escort Alexis Domerge has claimed the football ace angrily asked for his money back after a 90 minute romp.

The star, who earns £30,000 a week, was arrested in the Hertfordshire hotel lobby after police were called following an allegation of assault.

Alexis told The Sun on Sunday: “He accused us of ripping him off and asked for his money to be returned.”

“It was terrifying. He had paid four of us £500 each to party with him and we all got naked as soon as the money came through on our phone bank accounts.”

A second escort, Michaela Carter, added that they eventually told him that they “couldn’t give him extra time”.

“That’s when things started to get nasty. There was a lot of screaming which must have woken the entire hotel.

“At that point the police were called. We were all making a terrible racket.”

A third escort said Success accused them of ripping him off and he demanded his money back.

“But he also claimed we’d cheated him out of the cash, without mentioning the reason why he didn’t have sex,” she said.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman told the Sun: “Police are investigating an allegation of assault reported to have occurred at 6.30am at Sopwell House in St Albans on Monday September 11.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested and de-arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”