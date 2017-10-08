Connect with us

PDP Makes Nomination Forms Free For Women

7 mins ago

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has made nomination forms free for female politicians who would be running for elective positions in the forthcoming 2018 local government elections in the state.

The party said the decision was to encourage women in the state to actively participate in politics.

It fixed nomination forms for male aspirants for the chairmanship seat for N1m and N200,000 for councillorship aspirants.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba on Saturday, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Kingsley Esiso, disclosed that the party directed its local government chapters to reserve at least three slots of councillorship candidates for female aspirants across the state.

Esiso said money for the nomination forms were non-refundable.

He noted that in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s way of encouraging women, the party decided to offer nomination forms free of charge to female aspirants to encourage them to seek elective positions at the local government level.

Esiso stated that the party’s candidates for the January 6, 2018 council poll would emerge this month.

He added that though the party’s internal arrangements would reduce the number of aspirants through consensus or mock primaries at the ward and local government levels, there would be no imposition of candidates.

“We have asked our leaders to harmonise in their various wards. But that does not stop anybody who is not satisfied with the outcome of such arrangement from obtaining nomination forms to contest the party’s primaries,” Esiso stated.

Nigerian Troops Kills 2 Boko Haram Insurgents In Bama, Borno

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 8, 2017

By

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops had killed two Boko Haram insurgents at Mayanti village of Bama Local Government Council of Borno State.

Lt. Col. Kingsley Samuel, the Deputy Director Army Public Rations, 7 Division, said in Maiguri the troops had ambushed a group of insurgents while trying to cross into the Sambisa Forest.

He explained that the troops neutralised two insurgents while many others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that some food items were also recovered from the insurgents.

“The Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE resolve to rout out the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

“MST yielded yet another result with the troops successfully ambushed unsuspecting terrorists at about 10: 45 p.m. on Friday, 6th October 2017.

“The insurgents were attempting to cross into Sambisa Forest from Mayanti village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The troops sprung the ambush on the terrorists and neutralised two of them, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered two bags of maize from the ambush site.

“The MST has been a potent deadly mobile lethal force engaging and neutralising the insurgents in several staging areas”.

NNPC Boss, Baru Sighted Inside Aso Rock

Published

2 days ago

on

October 6, 2017

It appears President Buhari has decided to hear the controversial NNPC story of disrespect and insubordination from both parties involved.

The embattled Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, was on Friday sighted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja about the same time President Muhammadu Buhari was meeting the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

He was first sighted at the Vice-President’s Wing of the Presidential Villa before he proceeded to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Baru later joined Muslim faithful, including Buhari for the Juma’at service in a mosque inside the Presidential Villa.

Two most wanted cult leaders killed in Imo

Published

2 days ago

on

October 6, 2017

Two men, said to be most wanted cult leaders and kidnappers in Imo State, were on Thursday gunned down by the operatives of the state police command.

They were killed during a shootout in the Nwagbaubi forest in Assa community, in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

The slain suspected criminals were identified as Tochukwu Egbelu, aka black face; and Enyia Iwu, aka Sparo.

The police said they were the leaders of the Iceland cult, which had been credited with the killing of over 20 people and the destruction of over 30 houses.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, told our correspondent that three other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.

Enwerem, a Superintendent of Police, said the deceased had been on the wanted list of the command for a long time.

“Black face and Saparo, as well as other persons who are currently on the run, have been on the wanted list of the command.

“They are responsible for the killings of Inspector Silas Obaji and Corporal Asuquo Nama sometime in April.

“The hoodlums equally masterminded the beheading of one Chinweuba of Obile community in September. They are of the Iceland Confraternity,” Enwerem added.

The police spokesperson said the success was as a result of the commitment of the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, to stamping out kidnapping and cultism in the state.

According to Enwerem, one locally-made short gun with five live cartridges and one single-barrelled gun were recovered from the slain cult members.

“It was during a gun duel with police operatives deployed by the CP that the two men died,” he said.

The traditional Ruler of Assa community, Eze Emmanuel Assor, said peace was gradually returning to his community..

The traditional ruler disclosed that the news of the death of the two cult members sparked off jubilation in the community, adding that indigenes of the community, who had been on the exile, had been returning to their homes.

Assor said property worth over N700m had been destroyed since 2010 when the Deygbam and Iceland confraternities started supremancy war in the two communities.

PUNCH

