Accelerating fintech in China

7 hours ago

FinPlus reduces its risk by investing across fintech domains. It favors founders who are experienced industry professionals, “not greenhorns,” as Lau said. Most are in their mid-30s. “Our due diligence is relatively strict,” he said. When reviewing investment opportunities, FinPlus reviews what they call the six M’s: Model, Market, Man, Money, Motivation, and Mobile.

As opposed to mainstream areas like P2P lending, FinPlus prefers less competitive channels including commercial invoicing, supply chain financing, customized insurance products, wealth management, risk management, anti-fraud, and B2B services based on SaaS.

They also like companies geared toward consumer finance areas such as college students, video game players, blue collar workers, and farmers. One niche market Lau said is not being served today is financing for young women interested in undergoing cosmetic surgeries. “We are relatively bullish on these types of investments,” he said.

Fintech incubator JadeValue launched last year in Shanghai. It is the brainchild of Tang Yang, the founder of microlender CashBUS.

Although acknowledging China’s potential, JadeValue general manager John Uddman advises caution, citing intense competition and difficulty in acquiring customers. “When people haven’t lived in China for a long time, it makes it hard for them to build something here,” the Swede said. “It’s not often they have good knowledge of how things work.” For this reason, JadeValue prioritizes companies with Chinese roots.

Uddman said Chinese regulators allow sectors to mature before clamping down, which introduces uncertainty. “You have a lot of players innovate, but they don’t know exactly how things will be regulated in the future,” he said. Many P2Ps, for example, shuttered in recent years. More recently, initial coin offerings (ICOs) have been halted by China’s central bank, The People’s Bank of China.

Warts and all, China presents opportunities. Per deal, JadeValue invests between USD 150-750K, favoring blockchain, roboadvisory, credit diagnostics, real estate AI, and insurtech. In real estate, limited transparency causes distrust between tenants and landlords. And because most Chinese insurance companies are state-owned, ingenuity and customer service lag. Thus, these domains are ripe for change.

JadeValue is not alone. According to reports, the country’s largest insurer, China Life teamed up with Baidu to invest approximately $1 billion in AI and internet finance properties. The second-largest, Ping An Insurance, allocates roughly 1 percent of total revenues or $1 billion annually toward online initiatives.

Companies JadeValue supported include CRO, which tracks stolen electric bikes, InsuranceBox, which advertises a “magic box of customized insurance products,” and 2BOSS, an online housing transaction database.

Compared to their Western counterparts, Uddman said Chinese players value data more, which affords them greater expansion possibilities when offering new solutions. “If you want to be successful in China, you have to not only offer one product, but you should have a comprehensive product offering,” he said. China produces 2.5 times as many science and engineering graduates as the U.S.

Fintechs also benefit from Shanghai being a banking center. “The environment is really good,” Uddman said.

Across Greater China, incubators and capital providers are bolstering fintech communities. Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) opened a fintech office in 2015 and is planning an incubation center.

Heading south, Sui Yang Pang, managing partner of Nest, said Hong Kong is a vibrant place for fintechs. “It’s one of the most mature and solid in terms of [financial] infrastructure,” he said.

Nest invests in fintechs and operates accelerators in partnership with institutions such as DBS Bank. Corporations historically used accelerator programs for marketing hype, but now they genuinely desire new technologies. “Institutions are now going to market with a very specific list of needs,” Pang said.

Successfully integrating startups with corporations, however, is arduous owing to differing mindsets and vernaculars. Corporations approach problems from risk and compliance perspectives. They also treat startups as vendors, not partners. Pang advised corporations to use soft skills. “They fundamentally need to have an internal cultural ability to open up and to be able to interact with these startups,” he said.

Entrepreneurs bring agility, but need to better understand commercial aspects. “When you come and work with a corporate that understands these different markets, you get that expertise,” Pang said.

And many startups are being founded in Greater China, they aren’t stopping there. “Chinese startups have seen China as a massive and growing market, but what they will do is come increasingly overseas,” Pang said.

Chinese fintechs including Ant Financial, Dianrong, Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange (Lufax), Neo Capital, Ppdai.com, Qudian, and Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance are reportedly looking to raise billions via overseas IPOs. And for investors who got in early, these could generate substantial windfalls.

 

 

OnePlus 5T to Launch in November With 6-Inch 18:9 Display: Report

38 mins ago

October 9, 2017

There have been several reports doing the rounds about OnePlus planning to launch the OnePlus 6 smartphone directly, with no OnePlus 5T anticipated. Now, a new report tips that these reports are false, and that the Chinese startup is indeed looking to launch the OnePlus 5T smartphone, and that it will arrive as soon as November this year.

According to a report by GizmoChina on Monday, just like it did with the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese firm will launch the OnePlus 5T about five months after the original OnePlus 5’s launch. While in the case of

the OnePlus 3T the company only changed the processor from the Snapdragon 820 on the OnePlus 3 to a slightly faster Snapdragon 821, there will be more changes between the OnePlus 5 and 5T, the report claims.

As per the report, the OnePlus 5T will abandon the 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display of the OnePlus 5, and instead use a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio – something seen in several recent phones including the LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 XL that have minimal bezels.

The report has also shared an image of what the OnePlus 5T smartphone will look like, and it certainly looks to have very thin bezels. The smartphone’s display also appears to have curved edges, making it look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The recently leaked Oppo F5 is also said to look very similar.

Finally, the report adds that the Slate Grey variants (which includes the 8GB RAM model) of the OnePlus 5 are out of stock in several regions including the UK, which it claims indicates OnePlus is indeed looking at launching the new model.

 

iPhone 7 Top-Selling Smartphone Globally in First Half of 2017: IHS Markit

45 mins ago

October 9, 2017

Last year’s iPhone models have performed admirably well, as per a new report. IHS Markit claims that globally, the iPhone 7 outsold all other smartphones in the first six months of 2017. The next in that list was the iPhone 7 Plus, giving Apple two market leaders. The top bestselling smartphones were rounded off by two Samsung models and one more iPhone model.

According to the IHS Markit report, the third-best selling smartphone in the first half of 2017 was the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus. Taking the fourth spot was the iPhone 6s, while the fifth spot was claimed by the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8+ took the sixth spot, with only slightly less volume sales than its smaller sibling. The report adds that five Samsung models, four Apple models, and one Oppo model ranked in the top 10 most-shipped smartphones in the first half of 2017.

IHS Markit analysts said that Apple and Samsung’s flagships had sluggish sales in the first half of 2017. While the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models secured the top positions, their shipment volumes declined compared to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from the same period in 2016. The report notes that while the smaller, 4.7-inch display iPhone models have ranked in the top positions in first half of three consecutive years, their market share continues to fall, dropping from 10 percent in 2015 to 7 percent in 2016, and 5 percent in 2017.

The report adds that Samsung Galaxy S8 models also recorded smaller shipments than their predecessors the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, attributing the drop to their April launch – a full month after last year’s models. In comparison, the Galaxy S7 Edge had the fourth spot in terms of shipments in the first half of 2016, as compared to the sixth spot for to Galaxy S8+.

The IHS Markit report also says that compared to 17 smartphone models that shipped more than a million units per month in the first half of 2016, the first half of 2017 saw 22 models shipping over 1 million units.

“This is a direct result of smartphone OEM efforts to select and concentrate in order to improve product portfolios and increase profitability,” Jusy Hong, associate director – mobile devices for IHS Markit, said. “In addition, more Chinese OEMs are selling their smartphone models outside of China, which intensifies competition and generates more globally popular models.”

Illustrating this growth, IHS Market adds that among the 22 top-shipping models this year, there were eight Chinese models that shipped over 6 million units in H1 2017: five from Oppo, two from Xiaomi and one from Huawei. Samsung had 10 models that shipped more than one million units per month respectively, while Apple had four

 

Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway in change of tack

55 mins ago

October 9, 2017

Uber said on Oct 9 that it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the US ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities.

The move follows a similar one-year suspension in Finland in July to allow a new taxi law to come into effect, however there is no set date for when UberPOP will be reintroduced in Norway.

The US ride-hailing company has come under fierce pressure from traditional taxi drivers and regulators across Europe who accuse it of unfair competition and skirting traditional licensing rules.

UberPOP has already been suspended in several European capitals, including Paris and Brussels, and Uber was recently humbled when it lost its licence to operate in London.

image: https://bcp.crwdcntrl.net/5/c=5593/b=44289793

“We’ve learned the hard way that we must change as a company in order to serve the millions of riders and drivers who rely on us. With our new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi onboard, it’s a new era for Uber,” the company said in a statement.

“That’s why it’s now time to pause UberPOP in Norway, in order to relaunch under new regulations.”

UberPOP will be paused on Oct 30, while Uber’s licensed services UberBLACK and UberXXL will continue to operate as normal.

Khosrowshahi took the helm of the company in August, replacing co-founder and former boss Travis Kalanick and has promised change at the US$70bil (RM296.1bil) firm.

The company said it was encouraged by developments in Norway such as the government’s sharing economy committee which recommended repealing certain provisions related to taxis and an opinion from the EFTA surveillance authority which said Norway’s restrictions on taxi licences were illegal.

“Norway deserves modernised laws that encourage innovation and competition without sacrificing what makes the Norwegian model special,” Uber said. “We hope the government will implement these recommendations soon, so that we can relaunch a new and improved version of the product loved by so many.”

Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/09/uber-suspends-unlicensed-service-in-norway-in-change-of-tack/#rxzYH2o7CyzwWqqI.99

 

