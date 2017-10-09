Connect with us

Apple’s iCloud Infrastructure Chief Reportedly Departs Company

7 hours ago

Signalling Apple’s plans to reduce dependency on external Cloud services, the company’s executive Eric Billingsley, who was in charge of operating infrastructure for iCloud services, including the iCloud Drive document storage service, has left the company.

Billingsley’s old team now reports to engineering vice president Patrice Gautier, CNBC reported citing industry sources late Friday.

Billingsley’s group relied to a degree on external public Cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure to handle the computing needs of iCloud services.

Data centre infrastructure in the past had been “a bit of a problem child”, a source was quoted as saying.

Patrick Gates, another executive who reports to Gautier and runs infrastructure for some services including Siri, has been “righting the ship”, the source added.

A major AWS outage in February had impacted Apple Music, iCloud services and iTunes among other services.

Billingsley, who had earlier worked with eBay and Google joined Apple in 2013. His exit could signal Apple’s plans to depend less on external Cloud services and more on its own data centre infrastructure as part of its “Project McQueen”.

 

Tech News

Google’s Project Loon to Help Restore Wireless Services in Puerto Rico

6 hours ago

October 9, 2017

  • Google is restoring mobile connectivity in Puerto Rico via Loon
  • Google’s Project Loon has been approved by US FCC
  • Puerto Rico has been ravaged intensely by a hurricane affecting lives

Google’s parent company is set to launch balloons into the Caribbean skies in an attempt to restore telephone networks in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Alphabet Inc., which controls Google, obtained authorisation from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy the devices – developed from 2013 as part of a project known as “Loon.”

It aims to temporarily re-establish Puerto Rico’s cellular network – where 83 percent of cell sites were still out of service Friday, according to FCC figures.

“More than two weeks after Hurricane Maria struck, millions of Puerto Ricans are still without access to much-needed communications services,” FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

“That’s why we need to take innovative approaches to help restore connectivity on the island,” he added, urging wireless carriers to “cooperate with Project Loon to maximize this effort’s chances of success.”

Loon, part of a series of futuristic projects out of Alphabet’s “X” laboratory, was originally created to provide internet coverage in under-developed rural areas.

A similar project using drones was closed down in 2016.

The balloons are sent 12 miles (20 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface, where they can remain autonomously for over 100 days. They are made from a polyethylene canvas the size of a tennis court.

Initially designed to drift, the balloons are now equipped with navigation systems, powered by solar panels, which keep them in a specific area.

The announcement comes after electric carmaker Tesla said it could help restore electricity to Puerto Rico using solar panels and batteries.

Responding to a tweet asking if Tesla could help, chief executive Elon Musk answered: “The Tesla team has done this for many smaller islands around the world, but there is no scalability limit, so it can be done for Puerto Rico too.”

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello joined the conversation, tweeting to Musk: “Let’s talk. Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your #TeslaTechnologies? PR could be that flagship project.”

Tesla and Musk have for years been seeking to push the auto industry to electric to reduce the use of fossil fuels, and more recently have introduced residential and commercial solar batteries which can operate off the electric power grid.

 

Tech News

WhatsApp Business APK Available for Download; Migration and Other Features Detailed

6 hours ago

October 9, 2017

  • WhatsApp Business APK is available for download
  • The app will allow businesses to chat with customers
  • WhatsApp is increasingly looking at finding ways to generate money

WhatsApp Business, a new app from the Facebook-owned company designed to help businesses communicate with their customers, is in the news again. More details of the app have surfaced online, giving us a first look at the features WhatsApp is aiming to provide businesses as it looks to start generating revenue. The APK for WhatsApp Business has also been made available for download by a third-party website and, separately, a Google Play link for the app has been spotted as well.

WhatsApp Business will allow businesses to have access to analytics, giving them a comprehensive look at how often their customers interact with them and how popular are their texts. Businesses will also be able to easily manage their business account and personal account, reports AndroidPolice, which cites documents provided by a user who signed up for WhatsApp Business account.

The report also shares the Google Play link for WhatsApp Business, but notes users will only be able to see the listing if they are part of the private beta programme, for which access is granted if users answer a survey and are accepted. The app’s APK is also available to download, but once again, users need to be part of the private beta first.

The Facebook-owned service is giving businesses the option to easily migrate their business number to WhatsApp Business. Users, according to the document, get three options: they can install the WhatsApp Business app on the same phone as their personal WhatsApp account but have a different number tied to the business account.

Tech News

Facebook Is the Least Trusted Tech Company…And Other Small Business Tech News This Week

7 hours ago

October 9, 2017

Here are five things in technology that happened this past week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 — Survey: Facebook is the big tech company that people trust least.

With Facebook being scrutinized for its handling of data privacy, ad targeting, and propaganda recently, people are trusting them less with their personal data. In fact, nearly 80% of 1,600 readers surveyed by Quartz said they don’t trust the social networking giant with this data.  When asked “Which companies do you trust with your personal data and information?”, only 21% of the respondents chose Facebook when compared with the other four biggest U.S. consumer tech companies. (Source: Quartz)

Why this is important for your business:

Are you selling products or collecting information using Facebook? Just be aware that your customers may not feel as secure as you think they are…and it could cost you sales.

2 — Stripe’s new check-out toolkit aims to boost e-commerce sales completions.

Payments company Stripe unveiled its latest effort to help customers generate more transactions—and Stripe generate bigger profits. It announced the global launch of Elements—a free toolkit that enables users to build customized checkout experiences. It’s based on “building blocks” companies can use to add features like alternate and localized payment methods, autofilling scripts, mobile payments, and ability to adjust to the screen being used. (Source: Tech Crunch)

Why this is important for your business:

Gene Marks owns The Marks Group, a 10-person technology consulting firm and is also a small business expert, speaker and columnist at other major outlets.

 

