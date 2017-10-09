Connect with us

bpost acquires Radial, formerly eBay enterprise, for $820M

The global e-commerce race — and how it is underpinned by logistics, delivery and economies of scale — continues to heat up. And today, the Belgian Post Group, also known as bpost, announced its latest move to bulk up its operations in North America. It has acquired Radial, the fulfilment company formerly known as eBay enterprise, for $820 million.

This is important because Radial is considered to be Amazon’s largest competitor for fulfilment in the U.S., tapping into deliveries not just from huge retailers but hundreds of smaller businesses and startups, accounting for around 20 percent of all eCommerce orders that flow between the U.S. and E.U. today, the company said.

“I’m very proud of this acquisition that represents a great leap forward for bpost, promoting us as a leading player in the e-commerce logistics business in the Benelux, Europe and throughout the world,” said Koen Van Gerven, CEO of bpost, in a statement.

“I’m convinced that offering integrated and seamless e-commerce logistic solutions to our US and European customers will help them grow their businesses. The expertise and capabilities of Radial employees are a unique complement to bpost and will help us in becoming a leader in e-commerce logistics. I’m very happy to welcome all Radial employees to our bpost family.”

Notably, though, $820 million is not actually a great exit for Sterling Partners, which had been the group most recently backing Radial. When eBay enterprise was first divested by eBay and sold to a Permira-led consortium in 2015, its value was $925 million, which itself was a pretty significant drop compared the $2.4 billion eBay paid when it first acquired the basis of eBay enterprise in 2011.

(The original Permira-led acquisition did not include a CRM division of the company acquired by Zeta Interactive for around $80 million. Also, to be clear, the Magento division was spun out separately after Permira acquired eBay enterprise, so that is also not a part of today’s deal.)

While many think of Alibaba out of China, or the world’s biggest employer and retailer Walmart out of the U.S., when they consider who might be Amazon’s closest rivals in the world of e-commerce, this deal underscores another area where the company is competing hard. E-commerce and retail industries are putting a lot of effort into fulfilment and logistics to improve operations and margins.

Bpost, which has around $2.4 billion in revenues annually, has been on an acquisition spree in the last year and a half, buying a number of smaller delivery companies both in freight and last-mile delivery both in North America and Europe to expand its economies of scale. They have included buying somewhat anonymous-sounding but actually huge companies like Freight Distribution Management, as well as more consumer-focused businesses like Matt’s Express and Apple Express. It also tried but ultimately backed away from buying PostNL, the Dutch incumbent postal service.

Bpost has also entered into some deep partnerships with the likes of DHL and started its own small startup-style efforts (such as Bringr, an app to let you find delivery services) to build out its efforts.

Radial will essentially bolt on a lot of scale to that business, and specifically in the U.S.. The operations — which were formed by the combination of eBay’s former B2B operations that were spun out around the time of the PayPal split, with Innotrac in April 2016 — cover 24 fulfilment centers, over 300 retail customers, and over 27,000 eCommerce workers (contract and employees).

Radial, based out of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, fulfilled over 306 million units for its retail customers, the company said. 2017’s revenues are forecasted between $970 and $1,020 million, with normalized EBITDA between $65 and $70 million.

“Radial represents the gold standard for profitable e-commerce and omnichannel technology arming merchants with the capabilities needed to operate at a global scale,” said Matthew Espe, CEO of Radial, in a statement.

“There has never been a more important time when it comes to helping brands grow their online business profitably, especially when reaching their customer base internationally. Joining the bpost family is a critical next step for both companies as we strive to help meet customer expectations on the backbone of industry- leading technology and services.”

The timing of this deal is interesting.

Just last week, it was reported that Amazon is working on a new “flex” last-mile delivery service in competition with FedEx (and now bpost).

This would be in addition to what it is already offering for its own marketplace and direct sales to customers: a separate service that could be used for all deliveries, similar to what bpost and FedEx and DHL do today.

Furthermore, Amazon’s work on The Hub, new in-building parcel lockers for both Amazon and other deliveries, which we reported on earlier this year, would also fit into this idea. The company has essentially started to position itself as a delivery company for more than just goods sold on the Amazon platform.

My guess is that there have been murmurs in the market about this bpost deal, and that has possibly led to details leaking out about Amazon’s “flex” plans. Or conversely, the leaks about Amazon’s plans have led bpost to move faster on closing and announcing its deal for Radial.

The deal is expected to close in the last quarter of 2017, and will also include debt, bpost said.

OnePlus 5T to Launch in November With 6-Inch 18:9 Display: Report

October 9, 2017

By

There have been several reports doing the rounds about OnePlus planning to launch the OnePlus 6 smartphone directly, with no OnePlus 5T anticipated. Now, a new report tips that these reports are false, and that the Chinese startup is indeed looking to launch the OnePlus 5T smartphone, and that it will arrive as soon as November this year.

According to a report by GizmoChina on Monday, just like it did with the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese firm will launch the OnePlus 5T about five months after the original OnePlus 5’s launch. While in the case of

the OnePlus 3T the company only changed the processor from the Snapdragon 820 on the OnePlus 3 to a slightly faster Snapdragon 821, there will be more changes between the OnePlus 5 and 5T, the report claims.

As per the report, the OnePlus 5T will abandon the 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display of the OnePlus 5, and instead use a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio – something seen in several recent phones including the LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 XL that have minimal bezels.

The report has also shared an image of what the OnePlus 5T smartphone will look like, and it certainly looks to have very thin bezels. The smartphone’s display also appears to have curved edges, making it look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The recently leaked Oppo F5 is also said to look very similar.

Finally, the report adds that the Slate Grey variants (which includes the 8GB RAM model) of the OnePlus 5 are out of stock in several regions including the UK, which it claims indicates OnePlus is indeed looking at launching the new model.

 

Tech News

iPhone 7 Top-Selling Smartphone Globally in First Half of 2017: IHS Markit

October 9, 2017

By

Last year’s iPhone models have performed admirably well, as per a new report. IHS Markit claims that globally, the iPhone 7 outsold all other smartphones in the first six months of 2017. The next in that list was the iPhone 7 Plus, giving Apple two market leaders. The top bestselling smartphones were rounded off by two Samsung models and one more iPhone model.

According to the IHS Markit report, the third-best selling smartphone in the first half of 2017 was the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus. Taking the fourth spot was the iPhone 6s, while the fifth spot was claimed by the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8+ took the sixth spot, with only slightly less volume sales than its smaller sibling. The report adds that five Samsung models, four Apple models, and one Oppo model ranked in the top 10 most-shipped smartphones in the first half of 2017.

IHS Markit analysts said that Apple and Samsung’s flagships had sluggish sales in the first half of 2017. While the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models secured the top positions, their shipment volumes declined compared to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from the same period in 2016. The report notes that while the smaller, 4.7-inch display iPhone models have ranked in the top positions in first half of three consecutive years, their market share continues to fall, dropping from 10 percent in 2015 to 7 percent in 2016, and 5 percent in 2017.

The report adds that Samsung Galaxy S8 models also recorded smaller shipments than their predecessors the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, attributing the drop to their April launch – a full month after last year’s models. In comparison, the Galaxy S7 Edge had the fourth spot in terms of shipments in the first half of 2016, as compared to the sixth spot for to Galaxy S8+.

The IHS Markit report also says that compared to 17 smartphone models that shipped more than a million units per month in the first half of 2016, the first half of 2017 saw 22 models shipping over 1 million units.

“This is a direct result of smartphone OEM efforts to select and concentrate in order to improve product portfolios and increase profitability,” Jusy Hong, associate director – mobile devices for IHS Markit, said. “In addition, more Chinese OEMs are selling their smartphone models outside of China, which intensifies competition and generates more globally popular models.”

Illustrating this growth, IHS Market adds that among the 22 top-shipping models this year, there were eight Chinese models that shipped over 6 million units in H1 2017: five from Oppo, two from Xiaomi and one from Huawei. Samsung had 10 models that shipped more than one million units per month respectively, while Apple had four

 

Tech News

Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway in change of tack Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/09/uber-suspends-unlicensed-service-in-norway-in-change-of-tack/#rxzYH2o7CyzwWqqI.99

October 9, 2017

By

Uber said on Oct 9 that it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the US ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities.

The move follows a similar one-year suspension in Finland in July to allow a new taxi law to come into effect, however there is no set date for when UberPOP will be reintroduced in Norway.

The US ride-hailing company has come under fierce pressure from traditional taxi drivers and regulators across Europe who accuse it of unfair competition and skirting traditional licensing rules.

UberPOP has already been suspended in several European capitals, including Paris and Brussels, and Uber was recently humbled when it lost its licence to operate in London.

image: https://bcp.crwdcntrl.net/5/c=5593/b=44289793

“We’ve learned the hard way that we must change as a company in order to serve the millions of riders and drivers who rely on us. With our new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi onboard, it’s a new era for Uber,” the company said in a statement.

“That’s why it’s now time to pause UberPOP in Norway, in order to relaunch under new regulations.”

UberPOP will be paused on Oct 30, while Uber’s licensed services UberBLACK and UberXXL will continue to operate as normal.

Khosrowshahi took the helm of the company in August, replacing co-founder and former boss Travis Kalanick and has promised change at the US$70bil (RM296.1bil) firm.

The company said it was encouraged by developments in Norway such as the government’s sharing economy committee which recommended repealing certain provisions related to taxis and an opinion from the EFTA surveillance authority which said Norway’s restrictions on taxi licences were illegal.

“Norway deserves modernised laws that encourage innovation and competition without sacrificing what makes the Norwegian model special,” Uber said. “We hope the government will implement these recommendations soon, so that we can relaunch a new and improved version of the product loved by so many.”

Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/09/uber-suspends-unlicensed-service-in-norway-in-change-of-tack/#rxzYH2o7CyzwWqqI.99

 

