Doctor caught on video sexually assaulting female patient but he claims everything he did was medically necessary

6 hours ago

A general practitioner was caught on video sexually abusing one of his female patients in the hospital and the video is already making international headlines.

In the outrageous video, the Indian doctor is seen fondling the woman’s breasts inappropriately while she keeps trying to remove his hands but he refuses to stop and returns his hand to her breasts.

It is obvious from the video that the woman was uncomfortable by all that was going on but she wasn’t sure how to react. She later stands from the bed and the doctor pulls down her pants and continues to touch her all over inappropriately.

According to reports, women have complained for months about the doctor touching them inappropriately, so local police set up a sting operation to catch the doctor in the act. When the doctor was shown the video, he claimed that everything he did was medically necessary. He is yet to be charged with a crime according to reports.

Watch the video here and decide for yourself.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Photos : New picture Of a Girl Posing Naked On Her Birthday leaks On Facebook

5 days ago

October 4, 2017

Today a girl lit her naked picture of herself naked because it is her birthday
see photos below:

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

