Facebook Is the Least Trusted Tech Company…And Other Small Business Tech News This Week

Here are five things in technology that happened this past week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 — Survey: Facebook is the big tech company that people trust least.

With Facebook being scrutinized for its handling of data privacy, ad targeting, and propaganda recently, people are trusting them less with their personal data. In fact, nearly 80% of 1,600 readers surveyed by Quartz said they don’t trust the social networking giant with this data. When asked “Which companies do you trust with your personal data and information?”, only 21% of the respondents chose Facebook when compared with the other four biggest U.S. consumer tech companies. (Source: Quartz)

Why this is important for your business:

Are you selling products or collecting information using Facebook? Just be aware that your customers may not feel as secure as you think they are…and it could cost you sales.

2 — Stripe’s new check-out toolkit aims to boost e-commerce sales completions.

Payments company Stripe unveiled its latest effort to help customers generate more transactions—and Stripe generate bigger profits. It announced the global launch of Elements—a free toolkit that enables users to build customized checkout experiences. It’s based on “building blocks” companies can use to add features like alternate and localized payment methods, autofilling scripts, mobile payments, and ability to adjust to the screen being used. (Source: Tech Crunch)

Why this is important for your business: