Nigerian News

Former Chief of Army Staff, Victor Malu, has died

Published

6 hours ago

on

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Victor Malu, has died. Malu who served under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died in the early hours of today October 9th at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt. He was 70 years old. The former ECOMOG Commander (Peace Keeping Force), from August 1996 to January 1998, was Chief of Army Staff during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration May 1999 to April 2001.

Malu chaired the military tribunal that tried former Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman Armed Forces Ruling Council Gen. Oladipo Diya and others in 1998 over alleged coup plot against the then head of state, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

Nigerian News

Four Nigerian judges begin secret trials of Boko Haram terrorists

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

The BBC is reporting that Nigeria has now started the trials of thousands of suspects accused of being involved with the militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

Sources at the ministry of justice confirm to BBC that four judges have started their trials at the military detention facility in Kainji town, north-central Niger state, where more than 1,600 suspects are being kept.

Up to 1,670 people will be tried in the coming weeks with a further 5,000 people after that. Many of the suspects have been detained for years.

This is the biggest series of terrorism-related trials in Nigerian history so far. The trials are to be conducted in secret at detention facilities across the country although they are not military tribunals, Human rights activists and some families of the suspects have expressed fears that this will undermine transparency.

The trials are likely to last for months, or even years, because of the huge number of suspects who will be tried individually, according to Justice Minister Abubakar Malami.

Nigerian News

No law mandates me to discuss contracts with you, Baru replies Kachikwu

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

The Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, on Monday officially responded to the recent allegations of insubordination and corruption levelled against him by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

According to the NNPC, the response was following a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to Baru and his team, mandating them to react to the issues raised in the petition that was written by Kachikwu.

“Following the publication of alleged lack of adherence to due process in the award of NNPC contracts, the President ordered the Group Managing Director and Management of the NNPC to consider and respond expeditiously to the allegations,” the corporation said in a detailed response issued by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Monday.

The oil firm stated that the substance of the allegations made by Kachikwu in a letter to the President dated 30th of August 2017, was that a number of “major contracts were never reviewed or discussed with me (Kachikwu) and the NNPC Board.”

The NNPC stated that it was “important to note from the outset that the law and the rules do not require a review or discussion with the Minister of State or the NNPC board on contractual matters.

“What is required is the processing and approval of contracts by the NNPC Tenders Board, the President in his executive capacity or as Minister of Petroleum, or the Federal Executive Council, as the case may be. There are therefore situations where all that is required is the approval of the NNPC Tenders Board while, in other cases, based on the threshold, the award must be submitted for presidential approval. Likewise, in some instances, it is FEC approval that is required.”

Nigerian News

See Photos Of Suspected Cultists, Robbers Arested in Benue State

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

SARS operatives on patrol on October 2, intercepted one Christopher Abah, 19, and 18-year-old Lorhen Mark at the old bridge.

On the spot search recovered two live cartridges, further investigation led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol with 3 face caps including a camouflaged one.

Similarly, SARS operatives based on a distress call on October 05, at about 6pm arrested Ben Ukpev 21yrs and Adanyi Adanyi 22yrs at Logo 1 after robbing an innocent citizen of his handset at gunpoint.

A locally fabricated revolver pistol with one live ammunition and a set of criminal charms were recovered from them.

