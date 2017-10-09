Connect with us

MIRABEEQUE OVATIONS ,BEST URSHERING GROUP IN AKWA IBOM STATE

Published

6 hours ago

on

mirabeeque ovations is an ushering group that is well recognize in akwa ibom state and the are good in any type of event ,the CEO of mirabeeque ovation is a lady and has won several awards for the good job done by making people event look colorful.

your can book them for event with the following numbers

09070213876

09071551949whatssap contact.

Business

Events

COMING UP SOON IN UYO: TRUTH FIT Presents Extreme Fat Burning In FOUR Weeks

Published

4 days ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

TruthFit present both outdoor and indoor programmes EXTREME FAT BURNING IN FOUR WEEKS
with professional fitness experts, intensive programmes ,dance workout and drills.







Register for just #15,000 Naira (registration fee + free T-shirts and medical assessment)
@CONGRESS HOTEL AND TOURISM
For More Information contact 07057363118 or 08128398361

Events

In support of Art, Culture & Tourism: Access Bank throws weight behind Ibom Fiesta Lagos

Published

1 week ago

on

September 29, 2017

By

The organisers of Akwa Ibom International Fiesta have today, Monday 25th September 2017 announced Access Bank as sponsor of the event.
The event is scheduled to hold on 29th & 30th of September 2017 at  FREEDOM PARK, to mark the creation of Akwa Ibom State.
According to Nelson NseAbasi, ‘It is a series of event which will feature: Symposium, Cultural & Arts Exhibition, Food Tasting, Fashion Show and an ALL STAR Reggae Concert, to climax with an Orange themed after party. We have been doing this with AKIYDTEC in Uyo since 2010, Akwa Ibom Cultural Festival , Orange Carnival 2011 and Orange Carnival 2012 (Silver Jubilee Edition). Now we are more about showcasing Akwa Ibom to the world, as she turns 30, more so, as we now have an amiable leadership in the state‘.
At the meeting, the representative of Access Bank in charge of Hospitality and Tourism, Desola spoke well of Akwa Ibom culture and heritage to the best of her knowledge, saying she hopes to come learn and see more at the event. She said her company believes that initiatives like this deserve adequate support.
The venue, Freedom Park, is a memorial and leisure park area in the middle of downtown Lagos in Lagos Island, which was formerly Her Majesty’s Broad Street Prison. It was designed by the Architect Theo Lawson.
The park is now a serene abode for visitors and choice event venue.

