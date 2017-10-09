In pictures: Solar challenge race begins in Australia

There have been several reports doing the rounds about OnePlus planning to launch the OnePlus 6 smartphone directly, with no OnePlus 5T anticipated. Now, a new report tips that these reports are false, and that the Chinese startup is indeed looking to launch the OnePlus 5T smartphone, and that it will arrive as soon as November this year.

According to a report by GizmoChina on Monday, just like it did with the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese firm will launch the OnePlus 5T about five months after the original OnePlus 5’s launch. While in the case of

the OnePlus 3T the company only changed the processor from the Snapdragon 820 on the OnePlus 3 to a slightly faster Snapdragon 821, there will be more changes between the OnePlus 5 and 5T, the report claims.

As per the report, the OnePlus 5T will abandon the 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display of the OnePlus 5, and instead use a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio – something seen in several recent phones including the LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 XL that have minimal bezels.

The report has also shared an image of what the OnePlus 5T smartphone will look like, and it certainly looks to have very thin bezels. The smartphone’s display also appears to have curved edges, making it look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The recently leaked Oppo F5 is also said to look very similar.

Finally, the report adds that the Slate Grey variants (which includes the 8GB RAM model) of the OnePlus 5 are out of stock in several regions including the UK, which it claims indicates OnePlus is indeed looking at launching the new model.