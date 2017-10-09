Read Why FIFA Is Set To Punish NFF After Nigeria Beat Zambia 1-0



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is facing another FIFA rap, after five people were confirmed dead and many others sustained various degrees of injuries, following a stampede at the entrance of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, on Saturday.

The incident happened while football fans were trying to enter the stadium during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

They were allegedly beaten by soldiers at the gates with heavy sticks.

Before the game in Uyo, FIFA fined Nigeria 30,000 Swiss Francs (N11,049,557), after fans invaded the same pitch during a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon on September 1.

According to the information on the FIFA website, the action violated article 65 and 67 of the FBC FIFA stadium and security regulations.

Nigeria was charged for “improper conduct amongst spectators (pitch invasions by supporters and invasions of restricted areas by supporters other than the pitch)”.