Football

Real Madrid eye third Club World Cup title

Published

34 mins ago

on

Defending champions Real Madrid will play the winner of a play-off between the Asian champions and Auckland City/Al Jazira in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, it was announced Monday.

Emirati champions Al Jazira and OFC Champions League winners Auckland City face each other in the opening game, the winners then play in the second round with Mexico’s Pachuca and the CAF and AFC champions.

Real Madrid, seeking a record-equalling third title, and the Copa Libertadores champions will join the competition from the semi-final stage of the seven-club competition that runs from December 6-16.

 

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Football

Ballon d’Or 2017 nominees revealed as list includes Neymar, Coutinho

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

The first 15 nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award have been announced, with the full 30-man list to be unveiled through the day on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the big favourite to defend his crown – and match Lionel Messi’s five trophies.

The pair are expected to lead the running in 2017, although the likes of Neymar will hope to have a say.

Ballon d’Or 2017 shortlist so far

 

  • philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
  • Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
  • N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
  • Marcelo (Real Madrid)
  • Dries Mertens (Napoli)
  • Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
  • Neymar (PSG)
  • Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • Harry Kane (Tottenham)
  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern munich)
  • David De Gea (Manchester United)
  • Edin Dzeko (Roma)

 

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Football

Arsene Wenger Speaks On Ancelotti Replacing Him As Arsenal Manager

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has declined to endorse Carlo Ancelotti as his successor, stating that it would be the club’s board that picks his replacement.

Ancelotti was sacked at Bayern Munich, following a tough start to the 2017/2018 season.

The Italian is rumoured to be an option for the Gunners, with Wenger’s future still uncertain despite signing a two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season.

“I don’t know who will replace me at Arsenal.”

“When you are manager of a club you have to work like you’re there forever, because it demands total commitment.

“I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well.

“My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club.

“The job of my board is to choose the next manager.

“I don’t want to do the job of my board,” the Frenchman told beIN SPORT.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Football

Premier League!! Trouble For Arsenal As This Star Defender Suffers Horror Injury On International Duty For Germany

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi limped off with a first-half injury as World Cup holders Germany completed a 100% record in Group C by thrashing Azerbaijan.

Mustafi pulled up with what looked like a hamstring problem in the build-up to Ramil Seydaev’s equaliser.

He was helped from the pitch before being replaced by Matthias Ginter.

Joachim Low’s side found their feet after the break with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can among the scorers.

Germany won all 10 of their group matches, scoring a record 43 goals in the process. They are the second European team to win 10 of 10 matches in a qualifying campaign after Spain, who went on to win in 2010.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka scored twice in Kaiserslautern, a superb backheel from a corner and a neat finish from Leroy Sane’s cut-back, with Sandro Wagner of Hoffenheim becoming the first player to score five times in his first five caps since Ronald Worm in 1978 when he headed home.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was credited with a header which took a huge deflection and Can scored the pick of the bunch with a blistering 25-yard strike.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

