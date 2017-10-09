Real Madrid eye third Club World Cup title

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has declined to endorse Carlo Ancelotti as his successor, stating that it would be the club’s board that picks his replacement.

Ancelotti was sacked at Bayern Munich, following a tough start to the 2017/2018 season.

The Italian is rumoured to be an option for the Gunners, with Wenger’s future still uncertain despite signing a two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season.

“I don’t know who will replace me at Arsenal.”

“When you are manager of a club you have to work like you’re there forever, because it demands total commitment.

“I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well.

“My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club.

“The job of my board is to choose the next manager.

“I don’t want to do the job of my board,” the Frenchman told beIN SPORT.