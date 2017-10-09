Connect with us

SO SAD! Davido Lost 3 Friends in One Week

6 hours ago

Earlier this week, a young man identified as Tagbo Umeike allegedly died in the company of music star Davido on Tuesday.

According to reports, Tagbo allegedly died as a result of drinking multiple shots of alcohol.

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma who dated the deceased, accused Davido of being complicit in Tagbo’s death .

She immediately took to her Instagram page to express her shock:“Davido where is Tagbo, he was with you and your crew last night. You all wore face cap to hide your identities after he died in your car. You dumped him at general hospital and ran away. The law must play its role this time”.

Davido has however debunked Danjuma’s accusations. According to him: “People are just wicked. This is what I get for treating everyone like my brother.

“First and foremost my sincere condolences and prayers are with his family at this time.

“I’ve been in the same position before, multiple times and also of recent – but it is disappointing that false information and complete lies have been put out there using my name, as usual.”

Just when the ‘Pere’ singer was trying to recover from the shock of Tagbo’s death, his other friends DJ Olu and Chime were reportedly found dead on Saturday night. Abiodun and Chime were close friends of Davido. They were found lifeless in DJ Olu’s car.

These series of deaths has become the subject of discussion on social media.

Reacting to these series of deaths,Davido’s outspoken hypeman, Special Spesh wrote on Instagram: “I disagree , they know I say my mind. Ask them what they did to him or what they used him for oooo. Stay woke”.

Fans of the pop star have however been sending him their condolence messages on social media.

 

Phyno Celebrates His 31st Birthday Today, As He Shares ThrowBack Photos

7 hours ago

October 9, 2017

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike (born 9 October 1986), better known by his stage name Phyno, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer.

He started his musical career as a producer in 2003. He is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. His debut studio album, No Guts No Glory, was released in 2014.

It produced the singles “Ghost Mode”, “Man of the Year”, “Parcel” and “O Set”. As a producer, he has worked with artists such as Timaya, Flavour, Ruggedman, Bracket, J. Martins and Mr Raw.

See more photos :

Oritsefemi -My Wedding Would Be Strictly By Invitation

23 hours ago

October 8, 2017

Singer Oritsefemi who tied the knot with his sweetheart Nabila Fash has said that he’s planning an elaborate white wedding in Nigeria scheduled to hold on November 25, 2017.

Oritsefemi, who kept his court wedding a secret until the information leaked online, made this known in an interview with PUNCH’s Saturday Beats.

I kept my court wedding under wraps because I was in a lot of controversies during that period and I was also trying to work on my management. I was working on my brand image as well.

My wife is a very private person and if we had made it public, it would have worked against us because sometimes when you share information like this, anything can happen.

I tried as much as possible to keep it to myself especially because my wife loves her privacy. It was my idea to make it private and when I spoke to my wife about it, she agreed. At the end of the day, the information still leaked.

I am still going to have an elaborate white wedding in Nigeria on November 25. I could have decided to do the wedding outside Nigeria but I am a man of the people.

When I got to the event centre, I told them that I would be expecting at least 2,000 people but they told me that they believe that at least 3,000 people would be at the wedding, so they volunteered to cater for the other 1,000 people that may come for the wedding free of charge.

My wedding is going to be amazing and it would be strictly by invitation. I already have a song about wedding and people would want me to perform on my wedding day but I would do something different,” he said.

The singer also advised that married couples should not deprive each other of sex.

“Marriage is something that you have to be very diplomatic about. You have to be very careful and know what you are doing because it has its ups and downs.

No marriage is perfect. Some people think that marriage is all about money but it is not. It takes God and the couple to understand each other.

Some people talk about cheating in marriage and that is why I sang in my song, ‘Igbeyawo,’ that women should not starve their husband of sex.

If you do that, it would bring problems in your home. I don’t want lack of sex to be a problem in my marriage. Any time my wife wants to have sex, I would always give it to her, at any time.

Sex should not be the problem. Money could cause problems but don’t let sex be the problem. Get close to your wife and try to understand when she needs it. As a wife, you also need to know when your husband needs to have sex.

It pains me when I hear that lack of sex is the cause of some people’s marital crisis. I would rather hear a woman say that she wants her husband to work harder

Actress Iyabo Ojo – “I Sold My Lands And Jewelries To Open My Restaurant”

24 hours ago

October 8, 2017

Nollywood actress, business woman and latest restaurant owner in Lagos Iyabo Ojo has opened up on how she was able to get money to establish her new business, the ‘Abula spot’ on the island.

Rumours have been peddled since the lavish opening of the restaurant that the actress had spent nothing less than 200milion to achieve the splendour and ambience of her empire Fespris World.

Naturally, many have attached her success to an imaginary ‘sugar daddy’ who helped the actress achieve the big feat.

In reaction, the actress and mother of two has opened up that no sugar daddy funded her business, rather her desire and dream to own a restaurant pushed her to do the extra ordinary by selling some of her landed properties and her jewelries.

According to Iyabo Ojo, the Island was suffering for lack of a good ‘Buka’ and she had to quickly grab the business opportunity.

The Abula Spot was opened for business two weeks ago after the official launching.

“People now call me Iya alamala” she said adding that she does mind.

