Alex Iwobi – ‘Sanchez & Ozil Exit Will Be A Huge Setback For Arsenal’



Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi says losing team-mates, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil would be a “huge setback” for the club.

Both Sanchez and Ozil are running down their current deals, with no fresh terms having been put in place as yet.

Iwobi told the Sun on Sunday that he hopes the situations can be avoided, “When they are fit they are unstoppable. They are both capable of changing a game or a season.”

The 21-year-old said, “They have a big decision to make. But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists.”

While Sanchez continues to be heavily linked with a move to City, Ozil is now being linked with their Manchester rivals United.

Iwobi said, “For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring.”

The Nigerian International is desperate to ensure that Premier League foes do not get to benefit from the pair’s considerable talent.

Iwobi wants Arsenal to offer enough to convince both to extend their time in north London.

He said, “It will be great for them to stay, I’ve learnt a lot from them.”

He added, “Just the opportunity to even train with them has been amazing. They are two top class players with great experience having played at the top level.”

Sanchez was initially benched after missing out on a deadline day transfer, but has since been welcomed back into the fold.