Alex Iwobi – ‘Sanchez & Ozil Exit Will Be A Huge Setback For Arsenal’

4 hours ago

Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi says losing team-mates, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil would be a “huge setback” for the club.

Both Sanchez and Ozil are running down their current deals, with no fresh terms having been put in place as yet.

Iwobi told the Sun on Sunday that he hopes the situations can be avoided, “When they are fit they are unstoppable. They are both capable of changing a game or a season.”

The 21-year-old said, “They have a big decision to make. But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists.”

While Sanchez continues to be heavily linked with a move to City, Ozil is now being linked with their Manchester rivals United.

Iwobi said, “For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring.”

The Nigerian International is desperate to ensure that Premier League foes do not get to benefit from the pair’s considerable talent.

Iwobi wants Arsenal to offer enough to convince both to extend their time in north London.

He said, “It will be great for them to stay, I’ve learnt a lot from them.”

He added, “Just the opportunity to even train with them has been amazing. They are two top class players with great experience having played at the top level.”

Sanchez was initially benched after missing out on a deadline day transfer, but has since been welcomed back into the fold.

Real Madrid eye third Club World Cup title

34 mins ago

October 9, 2017

Defending champions Real Madrid will play the winner of a play-off between the Asian champions and Auckland City/Al Jazira in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, it was announced Monday.

Emirati champions Al Jazira and OFC Champions League winners Auckland City face each other in the opening game, the winners then play in the second round with Mexico’s Pachuca and the CAF and AFC champions.

Real Madrid, seeking a record-equalling third title, and the Copa Libertadores champions will join the competition from the semi-final stage of the seven-club competition that runs from December 6-16.

 

Ballon d’Or 2017 nominees revealed as list includes Neymar, Coutinho

1 hour ago

October 9, 2017

The first 15 nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award have been announced, with the full 30-man list to be unveiled through the day on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the big favourite to defend his crown – and match Lionel Messi’s five trophies.

The pair are expected to lead the running in 2017, although the likes of Neymar will hope to have a say.

Ballon d’Or 2017 shortlist so far

 

  • philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
  • Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
  • N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
  • Marcelo (Real Madrid)
  • Dries Mertens (Napoli)
  • Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
  • Neymar (PSG)
  • Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • Harry Kane (Tottenham)
  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern munich)
  • David De Gea (Manchester United)
  • Edin Dzeko (Roma)

 

Arsene Wenger Speaks On Ancelotti Replacing Him As Arsenal Manager

3 hours ago

October 9, 2017

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has declined to endorse Carlo Ancelotti as his successor, stating that it would be the club’s board that picks his replacement.

Ancelotti was sacked at Bayern Munich, following a tough start to the 2017/2018 season.

The Italian is rumoured to be an option for the Gunners, with Wenger’s future still uncertain despite signing a two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season.

“I don’t know who will replace me at Arsenal.”

“When you are manager of a club you have to work like you’re there forever, because it demands total commitment.

“I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well.

“My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club.

“The job of my board is to choose the next manager.

“I don’t want to do the job of my board,” the Frenchman told beIN SPORT.

