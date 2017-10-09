Connect with us

See Photos Of Suspected Cultists, Robbers Arested in Benue State

SARS operatives on patrol on October 2, intercepted one Christopher Abah, 19, and 18-year-old Lorhen Mark at the old bridge.

On the spot search recovered two live cartridges, further investigation led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol with 3 face caps including a camouflaged one.

Similarly, SARS operatives based on a distress call on October 05, at about 6pm arrested Ben Ukpev 21yrs and Adanyi Adanyi 22yrs at Logo 1 after robbing an innocent citizen of his handset at gunpoint.

A locally fabricated revolver pistol with one live ammunition and a set of criminal charms were recovered from them.

No law mandates me to discuss contracts with you, Baru replies Kachikwu

The Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, on Monday officially responded to the recent allegations of insubordination and corruption levelled against him by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

According to the NNPC, the response was following a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to Baru and his team, mandating them to react to the issues raised in the petition that was written by Kachikwu.

“Following the publication of alleged lack of adherence to due process in the award of NNPC contracts, the President ordered the Group Managing Director and Management of the NNPC to consider and respond expeditiously to the allegations,” the corporation said in a detailed response issued by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Monday.

The oil firm stated that the substance of the allegations made by Kachikwu in a letter to the President dated 30th of August 2017, was that a number of “major contracts were never reviewed or discussed with me (Kachikwu) and the NNPC Board.”

The NNPC stated that it was “important to note from the outset that the law and the rules do not require a review or discussion with the Minister of State or the NNPC board on contractual matters.

“What is required is the processing and approval of contracts by the NNPC Tenders Board, the President in his executive capacity or as Minister of Petroleum, or the Federal Executive Council, as the case may be. There are therefore situations where all that is required is the approval of the NNPC Tenders Board while, in other cases, based on the threshold, the award must be submitted for presidential approval. Likewise, in some instances, it is FEC approval that is required.”

5 People Killed As Kerosene-Laden Tanker Explodes Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

No fewer than five people died yesterday after a fuel tanker exploded at Tafa village along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told journalists in Kaduna that the tanker laden with kerosene was trying to avoid dangerous potholes on the road when it suddenly fell by the roadside and burst into flames.

“Two of the deceased died after inhaling fumes from the flames and the other three were burnt by the fire,” he said.

According to him, many others who sustained severe burns have been hospitalised while several vehicles parked by the roadside were burnt.

Thousands of Abuja-Kaduna bound passengers were left stranded following the incident.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident to newsmen.

The official, however, said he could not ascertain if lives were lost in the incident.

The busy Kaduna-Abuja highway links the Federal Capital Territory with the North West and North East, with thousands of vehicles plying it every day.

It also links the North with the South through Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

PDP Makes Nomination Forms Free For Women

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has made nomination forms free for female politicians who would be running for elective positions in the forthcoming 2018 local government elections in the state.

The party said the decision was to encourage women in the state to actively participate in politics.

It fixed nomination forms for male aspirants for the chairmanship seat for N1m and N200,000 for councillorship aspirants.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba on Saturday, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Kingsley Esiso, disclosed that the party directed its local government chapters to reserve at least three slots of councillorship candidates for female aspirants across the state.

Esiso said money for the nomination forms were non-refundable.

He noted that in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s way of encouraging women, the party decided to offer nomination forms free of charge to female aspirants to encourage them to seek elective positions at the local government level.

Esiso stated that the party’s candidates for the January 6, 2018 council poll would emerge this month.

He added that though the party’s internal arrangements would reduce the number of aspirants through consensus or mock primaries at the ward and local government levels, there would be no imposition of candidates.

“We have asked our leaders to harmonise in their various wards. But that does not stop anybody who is not satisfied with the outcome of such arrangement from obtaining nomination forms to contest the party’s primaries,” Esiso stated.

