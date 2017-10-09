Six tips on finding the best savings account

Connect with us

A savings account may sound plain vanilla, but they come in many different flavours.

So when choosing a place to stash your savings, it pays to shop around. Fees, minimum balances and interest rates vary widely — and nearly all of the 24-plus banks in Nigeria offer these accounts.

In a low-interest world, every little bit of interest helps, according to Bankrate.com.

Yet, savings accounts are essential ways to fund unexpected expenses like dental bills or car repairs, the United States Consumer Federation report says. So, any savings feature that helps you save more money is a must-have, says Kelley Long, a financial expert.

She counsels savers to start with small amounts of money. The rule of thumb is to save 10 per cent of your income, she says.

According to www.bankrate.com, experts advise savers to keep these seven tips in mind to find the best savings account.

  • Make savings transfers automatic

Automatic transfers are the only effective way to save money over time, says Steve Brobeck, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America. “Most people don’t have the time or discipline to make regular contributions to savings on their own,” he says.

As a free service, many banks will transfer a fixed amount of money — as low as N2,000 — from your current to your savings every month.

Some banks even offer auto-saver incentives such as higher interest rates or cash bonuses.

  • Use mobile cheque deposits

Once an unknown, mobile deposits are quickly becoming must-have features. This will soon begin to be offered by banks in Nigeria. Sixty-four per cent of the top 25 banks in the US now offer these handy deposits, according to Javelin Strategy and Research. Many credit unions in the US also offer them. The lure is simplicity. You merely snap a picture of a cheque with your smartphone and deposit it using your bank’s downloadable mobile banking app.

These mobile deposits can help you add money to a savings account right away. “You may not be near a bank branch to deposit a cheque,” adds Greg McBride, CFA, senior financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

  • Avoid monthly fees

Monthly savings account fees can vary widely, according to the US Consumer Federation. But they can quickly add up.

“Make sure you understand any fees that come with the account,” says Clare Levison, a banking expert. “Those fees can eat away at your interest rate.”

One frequent fee to avoid: the minimum balance penalty.

Many banks also charge another more unexpected fee for inactivity. This happens when a person doesn’t make any deposits or withdrawals over time. If there are no emergency withdrawals, you may be whacked with inactivity fees; so it pays to note them, Brobeck says.

  • Liquidity matters

Being able to easily access your money through online transfers, ATM withdrawals or bank tellers is a must-have savings feature, McBride says. The reason: You may need that money quickly for emergencies. So, when looking for a savings account, ask about your bank’s withdrawal policy, too, Brobeck says.

  • Seek out competitive rates

Given today’s low interest rates, it pays to shop around for an account, Levison says.

Online banks are one place to look, Levison says. Big banks typically pay lower interest rates, Brobeck says.

  • Opt for online savings

More banks are offering free online tools for the savings challenge. “These tools are important,” Levison says. “They help keep you on track.”

For example, Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara Bank, has an online savings growth calculator, which estimates the future value of your savings based on your contributions. And Wells Fargo has the My Savings Plan online tool that lets you label your goals and track your progress.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Business

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Business

These 6 countries are the clear-cut capitals of freelancing

Published

3 days ago

on

October 6, 2017

By

The wonderful thing about the freelance market is that it has no boundaries. A freelancer can live and work anywhere, thanks to tools like email, video chat, and messaging services.

For companies hiring freelancers, having access to a global market means having the ability to find the exact skillset they’re looking for, whether that is in marketing, design, business consulting, or programming. It also means they can find more affordable help than they could get in their local markets. Often particular countries are known for certain specialties: in the US, writing and translation freelancers abound, while in India, you can find quality software development and technology expertise at a budget-friendly rate.

For freelancers, not being bound to one location means they can live wherever life brings them. And if they are able to live somewhere with a lower cost of living, then they can be competitive in what they charge for their services. Often in developing countries, professionals turn to freelancing because they are unable to get hired in a cutthroat job market. Many end up making far more money working how and when they want than they would if they were working for someone else.

Recently, Oxford Internet Institute (OII) published a report on where online workers live. It’s interesting to see in which countries most freelancers can be found, as well as which industries thrive in each country.

1. India

It’s likely no surprise that 24% of all online workers live in India. With outsourcing being one of the country’s main exports, Indian freelancers find they can be competitive globally, due to their high levels of education and technical expertise. In fact, 55% of Indian freelancers work in software development or technology.

Due to the large workforce in India, the competition for each open position can be particularly high. Many Indian professionals find that freelancing not only provides a way to supplement a regular paycheck but that it even can replace one.  Its impact on the economy in India can’t be ignored: freelancing contributes $400 billion to the gross domestic product.

Freelancing serves an important role for two demographics in particular in India: women and retired professionals. Enabling the balance of work and traditional home life, many women can generate sufficient revenue for themselves through freelancing. Retired professionals, who may still need financial resources, can work as much or as little as they want, leveraging their years of work experience without the high pressure of an ever-evolving workforce.

2. Bangladesh

Just behind India is Bangladesh, which is home to 16% of the global freelance population. Freelancers in Bangladesh tend to work in sales and marketing support, creative and multimedia, software development and technology.

From the freelancer perspective, outsourced work provides financial security and independence for many who would have no other path to the same earning potential. With the average wage in Bangladesh at around $60/month, freelancing opens up doors to much higher earnings.

3. United States

While the U.S. doesn’t have quite the freelance population of India or Bangladesh, there still are a significant number of freelancers. There are, in fact, about 55 million freelancers in the US, which is around 35% of the American workforce.

The unique aspect for American freelancers is that many choose to moonlight outside of their 9-to-5 jobs. Not all rely on freelancing as their primary source of income. In the US, the freelance market is split fairly evenly among software development and technology, creative and multimedia, and writing and translation.

4. Pakistan

Number four on the freelancing industry report is Pakistan. Because many higher education institutes in Pakistan focus on computer science and software engineering, there is a glut of recent graduates that find it challenging to find full-time work. And so, they turn to freelancing, generating a whopping $1 billion this year alone.

5. Philippines

Not to be left out of the freelancing party, the Philippines trails Pakistan at around 6% of the global freelance population. Not only is an oversaturated job market leading more people to freelance, but also major traffic problems in urban cities, where the white collar jobs are, makes getting to work stressful. Freelancing, on the other hand, allows Filipinos to work from home with no commute. Quezon City, Manila City, and Cebu City have the highest concentration of freelancers and—no surprise here—some of the worst traffic. Manila has actually been ranked as having the worst traffic in the world.

Ranked as one of the best English-speaking countries in Asia, many Filipino freelancers specialize in content writing, customer service, and technical support. With solid English skills, the Filipino market is appealing to companies in need of English-speaking freelancers the world over.

6. United Kingdom

Coming in at number 6 on the list is the UK. By far, the United Kingdom has the market on the professional services freelancing industries, including accounting, legal services, and business consulting. In fact, the UK dominates, garnering 22% of the professional services category. Creative and multimedia skills are also in demand.

Freelancing has become an appealing career option straight out of university for 87% of students with first or second class degrees. In fact, 29% of all graduates say freelancing is part of their career strategy in the five years following completion of their degrees.

It seems confidence in the UK freelance market has waned since Brexit (which may have done its own part in boosting the number of freelancers in an unsteady job market), at least from the freelance perspective, due in part to government constraints and taxation on freelancers. However, changes are afoot to provide a freelancer-friendly tax system that would put the freelance market on the upswing again in the UK.

Asia still in the lead

Asia by far dominates the freelance market globally. With affordable labor and a highly-skilled and technical workforce, Asian countries have made a name for themselves with companies all over the world.

This list shows that freelancers fill every corner of the globe. For companies in need of freelance assistance, there’s a reason to consider each of the six countries on this list. For the freelancers who live in each country, the freelance market can only become more prosperous as global countries expand their freelance workforce.

© 2017, Editor. All rights reserved.

Business

UK service sector recovers from 11-month low

Published

6 days ago

on

October 4, 2017

By


Activity in the UK’s service sector picked up slightly in September, according to a closely-watched survey.

The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services rose to 53.6, up from an 11-month low of 53.2 in August. Above 50 indicates growth.

However, the UK still lags behind the eurozone, where services PMI grew strongly to 56.7 last month.

IHS Markit said rising costs meant average prices in the UK were at their highest since April.

The “price pressures will pour further fuel on expectations” that the Bank of England will raise interest rates soon, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

But it was likely to be a “difficult decision”, because the economy was not growing that strongly, he said.
Rate rise?

Modest services activity, combined with a decline in construction and “robust” manufacturing, leaves the UK on course for “subdued” growth of 0.3% in the third quarter, according to IHS Markit.

Analysts were split on what the health check for the service sector, which covers a wide range of businesses from restaurants to law firms, meant for the UK’s economic prospects.

“The services PMI indicates that the sector is still stuck in a rut, casting doubt over whether the Monetary Policy Committee will press ahead with a rate rise ‘over the coming months,'” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

But another economist, Paul Hollingsworth of Capital Economics, said the rise in September’s services sector PMI would help to “assuage fears that the economy is losing momentum”.

The Bank has forecast economic growth of 0.3% in the third quarter, so the IHS Markit findings should not prevent the Bank from “pressing ahead and raising interest rates in November”, Mr Hollingsworth said.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

