Connect with us

Tech News

Tesla announces another delay — this time its the semi-truck

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tesla fans won’t get to see the company’s electric semi-truck until mid-November, Elon Musk tweeted on Friday.

The event had been planned for Oct. 26 in California, but now Musk says it will take place on November 16. The reason: Tesla says it’s “diverting resources” to fix problems with the production of it Model 3 sedan and to manufacture more batteries that it can send to areas affected by recent hurricanes.

Tesla(TSLA) announced earlier this week that that it’s far behind on its planned production of the Model 3, its new, more affordable, electric car. During the first quarter, Tesla produced only 260 of the cars, far fewer than the 1,500 it planned to make.

“We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term,” Tesla said at the time.

Tesla has missed these sorts of production goals many times in the past.

“The company may well have far too much on its plate,” said Michelle Krebs, an analyst with Autotrader.com. “It should focus and deliver on some key promises.”

Tesla’s luxury crossover, the Model X, didn’t start shipping until two years after it was supposed to roll out. It’s also been plagued with quality issues. Production of the Model S sedan, its best selling vehicle to date, was also much slower than originally promised.

On Thursday, Musk Tweeted that Tesla would help Puerto Rico rebuild its badly damaged power infrastucture by supplying the country with solar panels and industrial-sized battery packs, products it produces in addition to cars.

Tesla declined to comment further.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

OnePlus 5T to Launch in November With 6-Inch 18:9 Display: Report

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

There have been several reports doing the rounds about OnePlus planning to launch the OnePlus 6 smartphone directly, with no OnePlus 5T anticipated. Now, a new report tips that these reports are false, and that the Chinese startup is indeed looking to launch the OnePlus 5T smartphone, and that it will arrive as soon as November this year.

According to a report by GizmoChina on Monday, just like it did with the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese firm will launch the OnePlus 5T about five months after the original OnePlus 5’s launch. While in the case of

the OnePlus 3T the company only changed the processor from the Snapdragon 820 on the OnePlus 3 to a slightly faster Snapdragon 821, there will be more changes between the OnePlus 5 and 5T, the report claims.

As per the report, the OnePlus 5T will abandon the 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display of the OnePlus 5, and instead use a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio – something seen in several recent phones including the LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 XL that have minimal bezels.

The report has also shared an image of what the OnePlus 5T smartphone will look like, and it certainly looks to have very thin bezels. The smartphone’s display also appears to have curved edges, making it look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The recently leaked Oppo F5 is also said to look very similar.

Finally, the report adds that the Slate Grey variants (which includes the 8GB RAM model) of the OnePlus 5 are out of stock in several regions including the UK, which it claims indicates OnePlus is indeed looking at launching the new model.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

iPhone 7 Top-Selling Smartphone Globally in First Half of 2017: IHS Markit

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Last year’s iPhone models have performed admirably well, as per a new report. IHS Markit claims that globally, the iPhone 7 outsold all other smartphones in the first six months of 2017. The next in that list was the iPhone 7 Plus, giving Apple two market leaders. The top bestselling smartphones were rounded off by two Samsung models and one more iPhone model.

According to the IHS Markit report, the third-best selling smartphone in the first half of 2017 was the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus. Taking the fourth spot was the iPhone 6s, while the fifth spot was claimed by the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8+ took the sixth spot, with only slightly less volume sales than its smaller sibling. The report adds that five Samsung models, four Apple models, and one Oppo model ranked in the top 10 most-shipped smartphones in the first half of 2017.

IHS Markit analysts said that Apple and Samsung’s flagships had sluggish sales in the first half of 2017. While the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models secured the top positions, their shipment volumes declined compared to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from the same period in 2016. The report notes that while the smaller, 4.7-inch display iPhone models have ranked in the top positions in first half of three consecutive years, their market share continues to fall, dropping from 10 percent in 2015 to 7 percent in 2016, and 5 percent in 2017.

The report adds that Samsung Galaxy S8 models also recorded smaller shipments than their predecessors the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, attributing the drop to their April launch – a full month after last year’s models. In comparison, the Galaxy S7 Edge had the fourth spot in terms of shipments in the first half of 2016, as compared to the sixth spot for to Galaxy S8+.

The IHS Markit report also says that compared to 17 smartphone models that shipped more than a million units per month in the first half of 2016, the first half of 2017 saw 22 models shipping over 1 million units.

“This is a direct result of smartphone OEM efforts to select and concentrate in order to improve product portfolios and increase profitability,” Jusy Hong, associate director – mobile devices for IHS Markit, said. “In addition, more Chinese OEMs are selling their smartphone models outside of China, which intensifies competition and generates more globally popular models.”

Illustrating this growth, IHS Market adds that among the 22 top-shipping models this year, there were eight Chinese models that shipped over 6 million units in H1 2017: five from Oppo, two from Xiaomi and one from Huawei. Samsung had 10 models that shipped more than one million units per month respectively, while Apple had four

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway in change of tack Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/09/uber-suspends-unlicensed-service-in-norway-in-change-of-tack/#rxzYH2o7CyzwWqqI.99

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Uber said on Oct 9 that it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the US ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities.

The move follows a similar one-year suspension in Finland in July to allow a new taxi law to come into effect, however there is no set date for when UberPOP will be reintroduced in Norway.

The US ride-hailing company has come under fierce pressure from traditional taxi drivers and regulators across Europe who accuse it of unfair competition and skirting traditional licensing rules.

UberPOP has already been suspended in several European capitals, including Paris and Brussels, and Uber was recently humbled when it lost its licence to operate in London.

image: https://bcp.crwdcntrl.net/5/c=5593/b=44289793

“We’ve learned the hard way that we must change as a company in order to serve the millions of riders and drivers who rely on us. With our new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi onboard, it’s a new era for Uber,” the company said in a statement.

“That’s why it’s now time to pause UberPOP in Norway, in order to relaunch under new regulations.”

UberPOP will be paused on Oct 30, while Uber’s licensed services UberBLACK and UberXXL will continue to operate as normal.

Khosrowshahi took the helm of the company in August, replacing co-founder and former boss Travis Kalanick and has promised change at the US$70bil (RM296.1bil) firm.

The company said it was encouraged by developments in Norway such as the government’s sharing economy committee which recommended repealing certain provisions related to taxis and an opinion from the EFTA surveillance authority which said Norway’s restrictions on taxi licences were illegal.

“Norway deserves modernised laws that encourage innovation and competition without sacrificing what makes the Norwegian model special,” Uber said. “We hope the government will implement these recommendations soon, so that we can relaunch a new and improved version of the product loved by so many.”

Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/09/uber-suspends-unlicensed-service-in-norway-in-change-of-tack/#rxzYH2o7CyzwWqqI.99

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending