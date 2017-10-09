Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway in change of tack Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/09/uber-suspends-unlicensed-service-in-norway-in-change-of-tack/#rxzYH2o7CyzwWqqI.99

Connect with us

Published

55 mins ago

Uber said on Oct 9 that it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the US ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities.

The move follows a similar one-year suspension in Finland in July to allow a new taxi law to come into effect, however there is no set date for when UberPOP will be reintroduced in Norway.

The US ride-hailing company has come under fierce pressure from traditional taxi drivers and regulators across Europe who accuse it of unfair competition and skirting traditional licensing rules.

UberPOP has already been suspended in several European capitals, including Paris and Brussels, and Uber was recently humbled when it lost its licence to operate in London.

“We’ve learned the hard way that we must change as a company in order to serve the millions of riders and drivers who rely on us. With our new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi onboard, it’s a new era for Uber,” the company said in a statement.

“That’s why it’s now time to pause UberPOP in Norway, in order to relaunch under new regulations.”

UberPOP will be paused on Oct 30, while Uber’s licensed services UberBLACK and UberXXL will continue to operate as normal.

Khosrowshahi took the helm of the company in August, replacing co-founder and former boss Travis Kalanick and has promised change at the US$70bil (RM296.1bil) firm.

The company said it was encouraged by developments in Norway such as the government’s sharing economy committee which recommended repealing certain provisions related to taxis and an opinion from the EFTA surveillance authority which said Norway’s restrictions on taxi licences were illegal.

“Norway deserves modernised laws that encourage innovation and competition without sacrificing what makes the Norwegian model special,” Uber said. “We hope the government will implement these recommendations soon, so that we can relaunch a new and improved version of the product loved by so many.”

OnePlus 5T to Launch in November With 6-Inch 18:9 Display: Report

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

There have been several reports doing the rounds about OnePlus planning to launch the OnePlus 6 smartphone directly, with no OnePlus 5T anticipated. Now, a new report tips that these reports are false, and that the Chinese startup is indeed looking to launch the OnePlus 5T smartphone, and that it will arrive as soon as November this year.

According to a report by GizmoChina on Monday, just like it did with the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese firm will launch the OnePlus 5T about five months after the original OnePlus 5’s launch. While in the case of

the OnePlus 3T the company only changed the processor from the Snapdragon 820 on the OnePlus 3 to a slightly faster Snapdragon 821, there will be more changes between the OnePlus 5 and 5T, the report claims.

As per the report, the OnePlus 5T will abandon the 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display of the OnePlus 5, and instead use a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio – something seen in several recent phones including the LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 XL that have minimal bezels.

The report has also shared an image of what the OnePlus 5T smartphone will look like, and it certainly looks to have very thin bezels. The smartphone’s display also appears to have curved edges, making it look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The recently leaked Oppo F5 is also said to look very similar.

Finally, the report adds that the Slate Grey variants (which includes the 8GB RAM model) of the OnePlus 5 are out of stock in several regions including the UK, which it claims indicates OnePlus is indeed looking at launching the new model.

 

iPhone 7 Top-Selling Smartphone Globally in First Half of 2017: IHS Markit

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Last year’s iPhone models have performed admirably well, as per a new report. IHS Markit claims that globally, the iPhone 7 outsold all other smartphones in the first six months of 2017. The next in that list was the iPhone 7 Plus, giving Apple two market leaders. The top bestselling smartphones were rounded off by two Samsung models and one more iPhone model.

According to the IHS Markit report, the third-best selling smartphone in the first half of 2017 was the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus. Taking the fourth spot was the iPhone 6s, while the fifth spot was claimed by the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8+ took the sixth spot, with only slightly less volume sales than its smaller sibling. The report adds that five Samsung models, four Apple models, and one Oppo model ranked in the top 10 most-shipped smartphones in the first half of 2017.

IHS Markit analysts said that Apple and Samsung’s flagships had sluggish sales in the first half of 2017. While the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models secured the top positions, their shipment volumes declined compared to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from the same period in 2016. The report notes that while the smaller, 4.7-inch display iPhone models have ranked in the top positions in first half of three consecutive years, their market share continues to fall, dropping from 10 percent in 2015 to 7 percent in 2016, and 5 percent in 2017.

The report adds that Samsung Galaxy S8 models also recorded smaller shipments than their predecessors the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, attributing the drop to their April launch – a full month after last year’s models. In comparison, the Galaxy S7 Edge had the fourth spot in terms of shipments in the first half of 2016, as compared to the sixth spot for to Galaxy S8+.

The IHS Markit report also says that compared to 17 smartphone models that shipped more than a million units per month in the first half of 2016, the first half of 2017 saw 22 models shipping over 1 million units.

“This is a direct result of smartphone OEM efforts to select and concentrate in order to improve product portfolios and increase profitability,” Jusy Hong, associate director – mobile devices for IHS Markit, said. “In addition, more Chinese OEMs are selling their smartphone models outside of China, which intensifies competition and generates more globally popular models.”

Illustrating this growth, IHS Market adds that among the 22 top-shipping models this year, there were eight Chinese models that shipped over 6 million units in H1 2017: five from Oppo, two from Xiaomi and one from Huawei. Samsung had 10 models that shipped more than one million units per month respectively, while Apple had four

 

Amazon faces hurdle from malls, Alibaba in Singapore Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/09/amazon-faces-hurdle-from-malls-alibaba-in-singapore/#JazX3qBbkqJMoXLz.99

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

As Amazon.com Inc pushes into South-East Asia with a new venture into Singapore, the online retailer is facing some tough hurdles. Shopping in air-conditioned malls is practically a national sport, and e-commerce rivals moved in long ago.

Delivery delays also marred Amazon’s debut in July, when on-the-ground operations began with Prime Now two-hour deliveries. Even when including orders placed on its main US website, Amazon lags behind local web store Lazada and its parent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

For the island country’s consumers, a store or a shopping centre is usually just minutes away. In fact there are too many stores, with mall operators scaling back operations after years of over-expansion. While retailers blame a weaker economy and increased web shopping, the country of 5.6 million trails most of the developed world when it comes to e-commerce. Just 4.6% of Singapore’s retail sales took place online last year, compared with 15% in the UK and 10% in the US, according to Euromonitor International.

“Singapore is a very small city-state, so shopping is one of the favourite pastimes for all Singaporeans,” said Chan Hock Fai, a fund manager at Amundi Asset Management. Because retailing is a more mature market in the country, compared with emerging retail and e-commerce markets, “growth rates are harder to come by,” he said.

At stake is a South-East Asian e-commerce market that’s projected to reach US$88bil (RM372.46bil) by 2025, according to a report by Google and Temasek Holdings Pte. While Amazon is firmly established in Japan, the web retailer has mostly ceded China to Alibaba and JD.com Inc. India remains a top priority, with chief executive officer Jeff Bezos committing US$5bil (RM21.16bil) to expand and vanquish local rival Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Australia could soon be another new market for Amazon.

“We’ve launched Prime Now in 50 cities across nine countries and Singapore is our biggest launch ever,” said Amanda Ip, a spokeswoman at Amazon Prime Now. “We are grateful for the exciting response from customers.”

Jin-Yan Ang, 29, is an Amazon Prime shopper who decided to use the service when he wanted to buy a Go-Pro action camera two days before going on vacation. After that, he also ordered chilled wine for a party and other daily necessities. “On the down side, Amazon Prime Now needs to improve the variety of offerings,” said Ang, a procurement manager.

In terms of scale, Lazada dwarfs Amazon locally, offering more than 30 million products compared with tens of thousands via Prime Now. The Asian online retailer, originally founded by Rocket Internet SE in 2011, has more than 6.6 million unique visitors a month and has seen orders triple from 2016.

“There is huge potential for the e-commerce industry in Singapore,” said Alexis Lanternier, Lazada Singapore’s CEO. “Online shopping in this market is certainly gaining traction here with three out of five people shopping online, and we believe this is the direction forward for the retail industry in Singapore.”

Although Singapore-base online retailers are relatively new, consumers there have been shopping online for years, getting their merchandise shipped directly from the US, China and other places. That’s why Lazada-Alibaba’s web stores had 988,000 unique visitors in August, followed by 698,000 for Amazon and 432,000 for Giosis Pte’s Qoo10, according to ComScore. Because the numbers don’t account for mobile orders, Amazon’s Prime Now sales aren’t included and weren’t disclosed by the company.

“While online shopping is really convenient, I prefer to buy things in-store,” said Lisa Tan, 32, a small business owner. “I like the experience – sights and even sounds – of shopping in stores. It’s definitely more convenient in Singapore; everything is pretty much within reach. I only shop online for things I can’t easily buy in Singapore and on sites like Taobao and Amazon.”

Amazon’s decision to introduce Prime Now first in Singapore underscores the need to get merchandise into the hands of shoppers as soon as possible. Usually, the web retailer introduces the rapid-delivery service after a market matures, when it’s able to build up a fast logistics network. In its limited free trial, consumers in Singapore can get tens of thousands of items delivered to their door with free delivery on orders of more than S$40 (RM124). Previously, Singaporeans were only able to order select items on Amazon’s website, with some products subject to costly international shipping fees.

Offline push

For web retailers, the lure of opening a physical store to cater to Singaporean shoppers is proving hard to ignore. Vivre Activewear, an exercise clothing brand that was first launched online in April 2014, decided to open a store two years ago because customers prefer to see “the real things,” according to Kevin Chia, the apparel maker’s co-founder. Now, 80% of the brand’s total revenue is derived from store sales, he said.

“You just need to be present for your shopper whenever she feels like she’s ready to buy,” said Ali Potia, who runs McKinsey & Co’s Asia Consumer Insights Centre.

Lazada has already teamed up with Singapore real-estate operator CapitaLand Ltd, letting people shop online and pick up merchandise at a nearby mall. “This closes the online-to-offline loop and gives customers the full shopping experience,” Lanternier said.

Amazon’s US$13.7bil (RM57.97bil) purchase of Whole Foods shows that it’s increasingly open to having a physical presence. In India, Amazon recently took at 5% stake in Shoppers Stop Ltd with plans to open experience centres at the retailer’s stores for customers to try out products that are sold online.

“The main reason that shoppers continue to shop in a physical store is due to the in-store experience – something irreplaceable by e-commerce,” said Tan Kee Yong, managing director at AsiaMalls Management Pte, which operates six shopping centres in Singapore. The company’s Singapore malls attract a combined 7.2 million people each month, according to its website. — Bloomberg

 

