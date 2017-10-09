Connect with us

Entertainment

Usher’s Herpes accuser changes story in her $20m lawsuit, says they used condoms

Published

6 hours ago

on

Laura Helm, the jazz singer accusing Usher of infecting her with Herpes has now changed the story in her $20 million lawsuits, saying they had protected sex.

According to TMZ, they obtained a recording of Helm on the phone telling a male friend she had no plans to sue Usher after finding out he allegedly has herpes.

In the recording, believed to have taken place on July 19, she said Usher had always worn a condom when they had sex, so she wasn’t concerned about being exposed to the virus. As she put it. “That’s why they make protection, for people who have STDs.”

However, just 48 hours later, Laura filed a $20million lawsuit, claiming that they had unprotected sex, on two separate occasions.

Reacting to the recording, Helm’s attorney Lisa West said her client only lied because she thought her publicist, Dennis Byron, the guy on the phone was going to sell a story to the media about her affair with Usher.

In her words: Helm “didn’t want to be exploited and, in her attempt to deter Byron from doing so, she told him (inaccurately) that she never had protected sex with Usher and that she did not have herpes.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

SO SAD! Davido Lost 3 Friends in One Week

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Earlier this week, a young man identified as Tagbo Umeike allegedly died in the company of music star Davido on Tuesday.

According to reports, Tagbo allegedly died as a result of drinking multiple shots of alcohol.

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma who dated the deceased, accused Davido of being complicit in Tagbo’s death .

She immediately took to her Instagram page to express her shock:“Davido where is Tagbo, he was with you and your crew last night. You all wore face cap to hide your identities after he died in your car. You dumped him at general hospital and ran away. The law must play its role this time”.

Davido has however debunked Danjuma’s accusations. According to him: “People are just wicked. This is what I get for treating everyone like my brother.

“First and foremost my sincere condolences and prayers are with his family at this time.

“I’ve been in the same position before, multiple times and also of recent – but it is disappointing that false information and complete lies have been put out there using my name, as usual.”

Just when the ‘Pere’ singer was trying to recover from the shock of Tagbo’s death, his other friends DJ Olu and Chime were reportedly found dead on Saturday night. Abiodun and Chime were close friends of Davido. They were found lifeless in DJ Olu’s car.

These series of deaths has become the subject of discussion on social media.

Reacting to these series of deaths,Davido’s outspoken hypeman, Special Spesh wrote on Instagram: “I disagree , they know I say my mind. Ask them what they did to him or what they used him for oooo. Stay woke”.

Fans of the pop star have however been sending him their condolence messages on social media.

 

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Phyno Celebrates His 31st Birthday Today, As He Shares ThrowBack Photos

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike (born 9 October 1986), better known by his stage name Phyno, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer.

He started his musical career as a producer in 2003. He is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. His debut studio album, No Guts No Glory, was released in 2014.

It produced the singles “Ghost Mode”, “Man of the Year”, “Parcel” and “O Set”. As a producer, he has worked with artists such as Timaya, Flavour, Ruggedman, Bracket, J. Martins and Mr Raw.

See more photos :

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Oritsefemi -My Wedding Would Be Strictly By Invitation

Published

1 day ago

on

October 8, 2017

By

Singer Oritsefemi who tied the knot with his sweetheart Nabila Fash has said that he’s planning an elaborate white wedding in Nigeria scheduled to hold on November 25, 2017.

Oritsefemi, who kept his court wedding a secret until the information leaked online, made this known in an interview with PUNCH’s Saturday Beats.

I kept my court wedding under wraps because I was in a lot of controversies during that period and I was also trying to work on my management. I was working on my brand image as well.

My wife is a very private person and if we had made it public, it would have worked against us because sometimes when you share information like this, anything can happen.

I tried as much as possible to keep it to myself especially because my wife loves her privacy. It was my idea to make it private and when I spoke to my wife about it, she agreed. At the end of the day, the information still leaked.

I am still going to have an elaborate white wedding in Nigeria on November 25. I could have decided to do the wedding outside Nigeria but I am a man of the people.

When I got to the event centre, I told them that I would be expecting at least 2,000 people but they told me that they believe that at least 3,000 people would be at the wedding, so they volunteered to cater for the other 1,000 people that may come for the wedding free of charge.

My wedding is going to be amazing and it would be strictly by invitation. I already have a song about wedding and people would want me to perform on my wedding day but I would do something different,” he said.

The singer also advised that married couples should not deprive each other of sex.

“Marriage is something that you have to be very diplomatic about. You have to be very careful and know what you are doing because it has its ups and downs.

No marriage is perfect. Some people think that marriage is all about money but it is not. It takes God and the couple to understand each other.

Some people talk about cheating in marriage and that is why I sang in my song, ‘Igbeyawo,’ that women should not starve their husband of sex.

If you do that, it would bring problems in your home. I don’t want lack of sex to be a problem in my marriage. Any time my wife wants to have sex, I would always give it to her, at any time.

Sex should not be the problem. Money could cause problems but don’t let sex be the problem. Get close to your wife and try to understand when she needs it. As a wife, you also need to know when your husband needs to have sex.

It pains me when I hear that lack of sex is the cause of some people’s marital crisis. I would rather hear a woman say that she wants her husband to work harder

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending