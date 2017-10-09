Connect with us

Zambian Fans Want FIFA To Order A Replay Of The Match Against Nigeria

Published

4 hours ago

on

Some disgruntled fans of the Chipolopolo of Zambia have called on the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to order a replay of the match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria which they lost 1-0 on Saturday Sources reports.

Sources caught up with Stephen Eruaga and Kundah Pandawe, who are key members of the Zambian Supporters club shortly after the match in Uyo.

We are heading back to Zambia to work out modalities on how to present our case to FIFA for justice to be carried out. We scored a good goal and the decision of the referee did not help matters. Stephen Eruaga said

An aggrieved Kundah Pandawe could not hide his disappointment for referee Joshua Bondo’s decision to cancel Augustine Mulenga’s goal in the 24th minute.

Mulenga’s goal is a clear goal which could have stood, referee Bondo’s decision changed and affected this game for us. If Senegal can get justice, then the Chipolopolo can also get. We are the Copper bullet, !!! yes we are the Copper bullet, an aggrieved Kundah Pandawe concluded.

FIFA recently ordered a replay of the World Cup qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal after the referee awarded a penalty for a nonexistent handball.

The referee Joseph Lamptey was banned for life due to his obvious match manipulation.



Football

Real Madrid eye third Club World Cup title

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Defending champions Real Madrid will play the winner of a play-off between the Asian champions and Auckland City/Al Jazira in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, it was announced Monday.

Emirati champions Al Jazira and OFC Champions League winners Auckland City face each other in the opening game, the winners then play in the second round with Mexico’s Pachuca and the CAF and AFC champions.

Real Madrid, seeking a record-equalling third title, and the Copa Libertadores champions will join the competition from the semi-final stage of the seven-club competition that runs from December 6-16.

 





Football

Ballon d’Or 2017 nominees revealed as list includes Neymar, Coutinho

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

The first 15 nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award have been announced, with the full 30-man list to be unveiled through the day on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the big favourite to defend his crown – and match Lionel Messi’s five trophies.

The pair are expected to lead the running in 2017, although the likes of Neymar will hope to have a say.

Ballon d’Or 2017 shortlist so far

 

  • philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
  • Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
  • N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
  • Marcelo (Real Madrid)
  • Dries Mertens (Napoli)
  • Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
  • Neymar (PSG)
  • Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • Harry Kane (Tottenham)
  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern munich)
  • David De Gea (Manchester United)
  • Edin Dzeko (Roma)

 





Football

Arsene Wenger Speaks On Ancelotti Replacing Him As Arsenal Manager

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has declined to endorse Carlo Ancelotti as his successor, stating that it would be the club’s board that picks his replacement.

Ancelotti was sacked at Bayern Munich, following a tough start to the 2017/2018 season.

The Italian is rumoured to be an option for the Gunners, with Wenger’s future still uncertain despite signing a two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season.

“I don’t know who will replace me at Arsenal.”

“When you are manager of a club you have to work like you’re there forever, because it demands total commitment.

“I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well.

“My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club.

“The job of my board is to choose the next manager.

“I don’t want to do the job of my board,” the Frenchman told beIN SPORT.





