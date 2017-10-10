Connect with us

Tech News

Acer Nitro 5 Spin Convertible Gaming Laptop Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Published

3 hours ago

on

Taiwanese electronics giant Acer on Tuesday expanded its Nitro gaming series by introducing a new convertible gaming laptop, the Nitro 5 Spin, in India. Priced starting Rs. 79,990, the laptop is now available to buy via Flipkart, leading retail stores, and Asus exclusive stores. The biggest highlight of the laptop is its 360-degree hinge, allowing it to be used in several different form factors.

The Acer Nitro 5 Spin features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) IPS LED-backlit display with touchscreen functionality, and is powered by a choice of eighth generation Intel Core i7-8550U or Core i5-8250U processors, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB GDDR5 VRAM. As for storage, the laptop is available in 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD options. The Intel Core i7 option with the 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD is priced at Rs. 94,990 on Flipkart. Both models come with Windows 10 Home.

Connectivity options on the Acer Nitro 5 Spin include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, 1xUSB 2.0, 1xUSB 3.0, 1xUSB 3.0 with Power-off Charging, 1xUSB Type-C, 1xHDMI port, and a 2-in-1 card reader. It measures 381.5×258.1×17.9mm and weighs 2.2kg. It is powered by a 4-cell 3220mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of gaming, the company says.

“We are excited to launch the first convertible gaming Notebook ‘Nitro 5 Spin’ in India,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, Chief Marketing officer and Consumer Business Head, in a statement. “Its convertible design and 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Nvidia 10 series graphics card makes it a versatile gaming device that opens up new usage scenarios for enthusiast gamers and creative professionals on the go.”

Highlight features of the Acer Nitro 5 Spin include dual front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and a backlit keyboard. It also comes with technologies like Dolby Audio Premium, Acer TrueHarmony, and Acer Smart Amplifier.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Google uncovers Russian-bought ads on YouTube, Gmail and other platforms

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by ‘high risk’ governments

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

WASHINGTON: British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc, the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by “high-risk” governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinised by Russia.

Micro Focus did not respond to questions seeking to clarify whether the countries included Russia or how it would determine which reviews were likely to be shared with governments. But a company spokeswoman said future reviews would require approval from Micro Focus’s chief executive.

And a Micro Focus blog posted on Monday by ArcSight head Jason Schmitt defended the reviews of core software operating instructions, known as source code, as common. He said “that dozens of brand-name products have undergone the same type of certification testing.”

“Micro Focus will not allow any source code reviews if we reasonably believe the governments of high risk countries will have access to that review,” the Micro Focus spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Micro Focus purchased the ArcSight product line from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in a sale completed last month. Reuters reported last week that HPE allowed a Moscow defence agency to review the inner workings of ArcSight, a cyber defence software used by the Pentagon to guard its computer networks.

Cybersecurity experts, former US intelligence officials and former ArcSight employees said the practice could help Moscow discover weaknesses in the software, potentially helping attackers to blind the US military to a cyberattack.

Russia’s evaluation of ArcSight concluded last year, at a time when Washington was accusing Moscow of an increasing number of cyberattacks against American companies, US politicians and government agencies, including the Pentagon. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Russia in recent years has stepped up demands for source code reviews as a requirement for doing business in the country, Reuters reported in June, and many companies have complied.

ArcSight, and other HPE security products, were sold to Micro Focus in a transaction completed in September.

Micro Focus also said it would notify the US government and seek feedback before allowing source code reviews “where applicable.” The company spokeswoman did not respond to questions requesting clarification of when such notifications would apply.

Some companies have decided to stop allowing source code reviews as a condition to do business in a foreign market. For example, Symantec decided in 2016 that they would no longer allow such reviews because of security concerns.

HPE did not alert the Defence Information Systems Agency, which purchases ArcSight for the military, that it had allowed the Russian review, a DISA spokeswoman told Reuters.

The DISA spokeswoman said the agency has no immediate plans to pullback on its use of ArcSight or reconsider its procurement rules in light of the Reuters report. The Pentagon continually evaluates software for security risks, the DISA spokeswoman said.

According to Russian regulatory records and interviews with people with direct knowledge of the issue, the review of ArcSight’s code was conducted by Echelon, a company with close ties to the Russian military. The review was done on behalf of Russia’s Federal Service for Technical and Export Control (FSTEC), a defence agency that counters cyber espionage.

HPE said code reviews have taken place for years and are conducted by Russian-government accredited testing companies at an HPE research and development centre outside of Russia, where the software maker closely supervises the process.

No code is allowed to leave the premises ensuring “our source code and products were in no way compromised,” an HPE spokeswoman said in an email last week. She said in a phone call on Monday that no current HPE products had gone through the Russian review process.

ArcSight source code was tested in August 2015, the Micro Focus spokeswoman said, several months before HPE was spun off from Hewlett-Packard Inc. The Russian certification process for ArcSight was completed in August 2016, according to Russian regulatory records.

HPE has said the inspection process was necessary to obtain certification from Russia’s FSTEC in order to sell software to the public sector in Russia. — Reuters

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) With 4G LTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

Samsung on Tuesday launched the Galaxy Tab A (2017) in India. Priced at Rs. 17,990, the tablet was launched in Vietnam last month as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017). It is already available to buy via the Samsung Online Store as well as offline retailers in the country in Black and Gold colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) is 4G-enabled, and the South Korean consumer electronics giant also announced a data offer for Reliance Jio users, who will get up 180GB additional 4G data over the course of one year. Another launch offer includes a one-time screen replacement offer for those who buy the tablet before November 9. The company is touting features like Kids Mode, Smart View, Samsung Flow, and Game Launcher.

Coming to the tablet’s specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) runs Android 7.1 Nougat with the company’s own customisations on top. It sports an 8-inch WXGA (1280×800 pixels) TFT display, and the company is also touting features like a Blue Light Filter and a display brightness of 480 nits.

The Galaxy Tab A (2017) supports a single Nano-SIM card. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC with 2GB of RAM. As for optics, the tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) bears 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). Apart from 4G LTE, connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery, that’s rated to deliver up to 14 hours of video playback, 153 hours of audio playback, and up to 36 hours of talk time (3G WCDMA). It measures 212.1×124.1×8.9mm, and weighs 364 grams.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending