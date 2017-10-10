Connect with us

Football

Captain Mikel Obi – ‘Russia 2018 Ticket Is A Dream Come True’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has reiterated his boundless joy at the Super Eagles’ qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals.

The 30-year-old said, “This is really a dream come true. The team and myself, we worked very hard for this believing we could do it, and we are over the moon that our aspiration has been met.

He said, “I want to commend everyone who has been involved in this: the players, the coaches, the backroom staff, the NFF. It was not easy but we knew from the beginning that we would have to fight hard for every point and we did.”

Mikel could have been going to his fourth World Cup finals, if Nigeria had not narrowly (head-to-head principle) missed the 2006 finals in Germany and also the injuring he had just before the 2010 finals in South Africa.

The former Chelsea FC of England midfielder said, “There is nothing one can do about that; everything comes in God’s time. I am grateful to God for this ticket and we will go to Russia and give our very best.”

The Super Eagles became the first African nation to qualify for the tournament, thanks to a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Football

Super Eagles Midfielder Mikel Obi Hints On Return To Chelsea

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has hinted at a possible return to Chelsea.

Mikel Obi spent ten and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge, before he left for Chinese Super League outfit, Tianjin TEDA, in January this year.

Although the 31-year-old insists he is enjoying life in Asia, he has refused to rule out a return to the Blues.

“I didn’t have the chance to say goodbye on the pitch to the fans who stood by me for over ten years, that itself is enough motivation for me to want to return,” Mikel told Owngoalnigeria.com.

“I’m very happy in China but then what I have learnt is that in football anything can happen. Chelsea is home to me due to my close relationship with the management of the team but I’m happy in China.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

‘Why Neymar-Cavani Fight At PSG Can NOT Happen At Real Madrid’- Sergio Ramos

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

Sergio Ramos has said that the penalty row that took place between Paris Saint-Germain duo, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, could never happen at Real Madrid.

Neymar and Cavani clashed on the pitch, over who would take a spot-kick during a Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

The Uruguay striker eventually won the argument, but missed from 12 yards.

The pair have since insisted they have buried the hatchet, celebrating goals together as the French club continued their impressive start to the campaign.

But Ramos says a similar situation could never arise at the Bernabeu.

“Cristiano takes the penalties and if he is not there, I take them.

“There is a third person designated before each game.

“It’s the best way to avoid problems, to have everything agreed and pay attention to the small details,” he said.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

Real Madrid eye third Club World Cup title

Published

1 day ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

Defending champions Real Madrid will play the winner of a play-off between the Asian champions and Auckland City/Al Jazira in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, it was announced Monday.

Emirati champions Al Jazira and OFC Champions League winners Auckland City face each other in the opening game, the winners then play in the second round with Mexico’s Pachuca and the CAF and AFC champions.

Real Madrid, seeking a record-equalling third title, and the Copa Libertadores champions will join the competition from the semi-final stage of the seven-club competition that runs from December 6-16.

 

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending