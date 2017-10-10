Dapo Abiodun’s family releases press statement addressing the demise of their son, DJ Olu

Earlier this week, a young man identified as Tagbo Umeike allegedly died in the company of music star Davido on Tuesday.
According to reports, Tagbo allegedly died as a result of drinking multiple shots of alcohol.
Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma who dated the deceased, accused Davido of being complicit in Tagbo’s death .
She immediately took to her Instagram page to express her shock:“Davido where is Tagbo, he was with you and your crew last night. You all wore face cap to hide your identities after he died in your car. You dumped him at general hospital and ran away. The law must play its role this time”.
Davido has however debunked Danjuma’s accusations. According to him: “People are just wicked. This is what I get for treating everyone like my brother.
“First and foremost my sincere condolences and prayers are with his family at this time.
“I’ve been in the same position before, multiple times and also of recent – but it is disappointing that false information and complete lies have been put out there using my name, as usual.”
Just when the ‘Pere’ singer was trying to recover from the shock of Tagbo’s death, his other friends DJ Olu and Chime were reportedly found dead on Saturday night. Abiodun and Chime were close friends of Davido. They were found lifeless in DJ Olu’s car.
These series of deaths has become the subject of discussion on social media.
Reacting to these series of deaths,Davido’s outspoken hypeman, Special Spesh wrote on Instagram: “I disagree , they know I say my mind. Ask them what they did to him or what they used him for oooo. Stay woke”.
Fans of the pop star have however been sending him their condolence messages on social media.