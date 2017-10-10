Ekweremadu proposes single term of five years for presidents

Connect with us

The Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, has advocated a single-term presidency of five or six years for Nigeria and other African countries to deepen democracy and good governance.

Ekweremadu spoke while delivering a lecture entitled: ‘Constitutionalism and the Challenges of Leadership in Africa: an Evaluation of Tested Models’ on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Centre for Media and Peace Initiatives, a New York-based international NGO to mark its 10th anniversary.

He said, “A more modest proposal seeks not the abandonment of the presidential system per se but the re-designing of term limits for political chief executives.

“This is in order to reduce the acrimonious conflict, divisiveness and instability arising from partisan or factional competition for executive offices in the federation.

“I support the proposals to transform the current tenure of two four-year terms into a single term of five or six years.

“Among other advertised benefits, single terms would avoid the distractions, manipulations and divisiveness of re-election campaigns while facilitating a more rapid circulation or rotation of power among the various groups.”

According to him, a single term of four years is also less costly as it will reduce the cost of conducting general elections every four years.

Ekweremadu urged Nigeria and other African countries to learn from the failures and successes of older democracies, particularly, the Latin American democracies.

He noted that many of the Latin Americans transited from autocratic regimes to democracies, discovering that the politics of succession, including incumbents’ penchant for self-perpetuation, was overheating the system.

As a solution, they adopted the single term presidency until such a time their respective democracies matured and stabilised, he said.

“It is for this reason that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, which I chair, felt, in 2014, that a single term would serve the ends of our current democracy.

“Unfortunately, the recommendation failed because ethnic suspicions and parochial interests prevented reasonable and good faith evaluation of our worthy proposal,” he said.

Ekweremadu also suggested a rotational presidency among the ethnic groups or geographical zones, saying it might prove reassuring to ethnic groups and promote loyalty to the nation.

According to him, the rotational presidency will reassure every constituent part that power will come their way at a given interval.

“Therefore, it may well be time to re-visit the idea of rotational presidency that was first muted in Nigeria by late military Head of State Sani Abacha.”

He suggested a modification of the present presidential system to curtail presidential excesses, and importantly, create greater overlap and affinity between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“To this end, a hybrid of both the presidential and parliamentary systems will go a long way in keeping the presidency in check, while also reaping the benefits inherent in presidential system.”

He advocated such modification as the introduction of `Question Time’ in the parliament to hold the ministers consistently accountable and the replacement of impeachment with a procedure for vote of no-confidence, among others.

He called for measures to check imperial presidency in Africa and the excesses of many leaders who are allegedly tyrannical and abusive as the military and civilian despots they criticised and replaced.

Earlier, Dr Uchenna Ekwo, the President of the centre, said it had fostered more critical journalism devoted to peace building and holding practitioners accountable.

“We are building a media system that supports peace, dialogue, non-violence and democracy,” Ekwo said.

The representative of the Permanent Observer of AU to the UN, Amb. Omer Mohamed, said Africa should be allowed to adopt a version of democracy peculiar to the continent.

Mohamed, who is also the Permanent Representative of Sudan to the UN, said Africa had had its peculiar challenge and particularly expressed regret over the sectarian crises in many parts of the continent.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday updated President Muhammadu Buhari on the proposed and ongoing railway projects across the country including the Kano – Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project.

Addressing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the minister said the president was pleased with developments in the transport sector.

According to him, President Buhari “sleeps and wakes up’’ thinking about the railway system, adding that the president has made concerted effort to fix the railways, to ease transportation of persons and goods across the country.

“The President sleeps and wakes up thinking about our railways; therefore I must always see him and tell him how far we have gone. Once he hears the progress that is being made, he feels happy.

“He is also very pleased with what we have done in terms of the narrow gauge; between now and December we should ensure efficiency in the narrow gauge; we are bringing in more locomotives; we are bringing in more coaches and wagons, to ensure efficiency in the narrow gauge. `

“In terms of the narrow gauge, if not for a hitch, we would have commenced trucking cargo form Apapa seaport to Ebute-Metta-Lagos and take away the challenges we are having with that Apapa grid and bad road. That will happen before December.’’

The minister announced that the Federal Government would take delivery of 17 new coaches and locomotives between now and December to boost rail transportation across the country.

He stated that 10 of the locomotive were meant for Abuja- Kaduna rail line while the remaining seven would go to Itakpe – Warri rail project, which he said would be ready by June 2018.

“We are expecting 10 for Kaduna-Abuja axis and another seven, which will hopefully go to Itakpe – Warri because we believe that by June, that axis should also come alive,’’ he said.

Amaechi further revealed that about $16bn was needed to actualise some of the Federal Government’s plans for the railway sector, especially the construction of two deep seaports in Bonny, Rivers State and Warri, Delta State; as well as the Port Harcourt Railway Industrial Park.

The Minister disclosed that there were plans to also dredge the Calabar seaport, through Public Private Partnership

He expressed the hope that the problem of gridlock on the road leading to Apapa port in Lagos would be over by December.

BY NKECHI ODOMA

It is usual for people to have resolutions with the arrival of a New Year and the several groups claiming to represent the interests of the Igbo nation in southeast Nigeria would do well to announce realistic resolutions for the year 2017. The resolutions should centre around advancing the geo-ethnic agenda without engaging in acts that amount to self-harming. Self-harming is precisely what all the groups –IPOB, BIM, MASSOB – that agitated for Igbo interests did in the preceding years.

Less than one week into the year it became apparent that the mistakes of 2016 would be repeatimatum issued by the Biafra National Guard, BNG, for the release of IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) leader, Nnamdi Kanu failing which they will attack the government. It is inconceivable that one Ruben Okoro signed the statement issuing a threat to commit treason in his capacity as Public Relations Officer of BNG.

A few things are lost on these characters here. First, one does not threaten to attack a constitutionally installed government and not expect the relevant security institutions to act regardless of whether the southeast voted against that government enbloc; other nationals will hold the government responsible if it does not treat the BNG avowal to attack seriously. Secondly, committing a crime in pursuit of forcing the government to release suspected insurgent from detention will inevitably attract repercussions. Furthermore, the notion of being ‘freedom fighters’ as these element want to portray themselves does not arise; they waived their right to use that label from the moment they began the expression of their grievances from the point of attrition as opposed to dialogue.
Part of the self-harm being done in the region is such that people are not even able to objectively assess issues anymore.

The Nigerian Army, for instance, launched Operation Python Dance in the southeast during the Yuletide and while it generated goodwill for the institution as it helped to curb the activities of criminals during the period, BNG’s best input is to parody it. In the fixation to attack the state and the army the antagonists failed to realize that their geo-political zone celebrated Christmas and New Year without being under siege from kidnappers and robbers as was the case in the past. Much as the separatist elements are in denial. Fortunately, the leaders of thought from the area inundated the Nigerian Army with accolades – governors, traditional rulers and clergymen were full of appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. TY Buratai during a short working visit to the southeast. They showed the power of intellectual approach to issues.

Tragically, this capacity to approach issues intellectually using dialogue is one that is lacking among those agitating to commit crimes as one increasingly sees ethnic jingoists that cannot even make meaningful contributions to national debates online without resorting to calling Nigeria a ‘zoo’ and other ethnic nationals dismissed as ‘animals in the zoo’. It is therefore not surprising that even the CSOs and NGOs pursuing the Igbo interest have taken on aggressive stance that has left them increasingly militarized like the other separatists groups.Even some groups that were hitherto nationalistic in outlook have been hijacked by ethnic warriors as in Campaign for Democracy (CD) that has now been reduced to a southeastern mouthpiece.

The devious intent for hijacking such NGOs can be seen in the use of CD to claim that 2000 persons have been killed by the state. No such deaths occurred anywhere and just like their counterparts in Amnesty International who claimed 150 deaths, the sudden jump in the figures given by CD has exposed the purposeful and deliberate disdain for federal authorities.

A statement issued by CD’s national publicity secretary, Dede Uzor, which made that claim made a futile attempt at looking nationalistic by exploiting the Southern Kaduna killings. One can only hope that the request to include IPOB and MASSOB members in the panel to investigate the Kaduna killings has nothing to do with attempts to cover up the allegations that some persons of Igbo ancestry fought as mercenaries on the side of the rampaging herders.

That demand for the National Assembly to include IPOB and MASSOB members on the investigative panel exposes the delusion that is prevalent among these separatist groups whose members hallucinate about their phantom acceptability as mainstream entities. What parliament in the world hobnob with insurgents? If that demand was meant as a devious way of worming their way into legitimacy then is dead on arrival. The best members of these outlaw groups can hope for from the National Assembly is for some selected lawmakers that would negotiate lesser punishments for their errant members.

There is a lesson for all the separatists groups in the southeast – IPOB, MASSOB, BIM, BNG, CD and just any other acronym that will join the growing list – Boko Haram fanatics started out with the same delusion of righteous sense of hurt but eventually ended up as something the entire world is eager to hear the last about. From the way the various separatists groups are behaving it is a matter of time before they attempt staging spectacular attacks as face saving measures once Nigerians begin to realize their threats are empty.

God forbid that things get to such sorry pass since the response to such provocation would be no lesser than the one given to Boko Haram. The difference would be that with the benefit of experience no one would wait until they get out of hand before acting.

It is, therefore, time for the Nigerian state to call time on this nonsense and say enough of the IPOB, MASSOB, BNG, and BIM distraction. They cannot threaten the government with a 30-day ultimatum for the release of Nnamdi Kanu who is facing trial before a competent court of law. If things were to work the way they are demanding then the clan members of every armed robber apprehended by law enforcement agents would threaten to bring the country down like these groups.

The lot, therefore, falls to the so-called human rights NGOs, whether local or international should hold seminars and workshops to educate these would be hooligans what sovereignty means and the consequences of their action should they take up arms against the state. The separatist groups on their own should re-assess their option; perhaps they will come to the realisation that their current choices are hurting more than helping their interests. This should be their New Year resolution.

