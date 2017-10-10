Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos)

Connect with us

Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos

1 hour ago

This 2 Nigerian Guys Uche and Dominic have just received the beaten of their lives after they were caught red handed stealing 2 bottles of Hennessy last night, at Hubmart stores in Lagos

See some reactions below: @nnamdi_zikoIf :

at all, okay o, “I want to go and steal o”, it’s now HENNESSY? Of all things? Politicians stealing Nigeria’s money, how many heads do they have?

@i_killzz : There’s no excuse for this behavior from our security personnel. They stole, okay. Take the item back and call the police if may.. else, let them go. Nigeria has an anti jungle justice law so maybe they can sue the store.

I know the law doesn’t do it’s job properly but we should cringe at the violence always on display in these kind of videos.

Don’t forget that we’re not insulated as a Nation. Other countries watch these videos too. A tag of a nation of violent people does no one any good in Nigeria.

Please don’t tell me that the criminals would do worse if the tables were turned. This shameful acts of extrajudicial violence has to be broken. It’s a yardstick of civilisation in my opinion.

Photo: Flood wrecks INEC office in Edo State

October 10, 2017

October 10, 2017

The Edo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been badly affected by the massive flooding that overwhelmed some parts of the state on Saturday.

According to INEC’s website, a section of the building’s perimeter fencing collapsed after two hours of heavy downpour, pushing in muddy waters that inundated vehicles, files, computers and card reading machines.

Registration data were however not affected because officials had forwarded those that had been concluded to the national headquarters in Abuja, while the ongoing collations were being backed up or shared with registration points at local government level.

“Remember we had completed the first quarter of continuous voter registration in July and the information had been backed up as well as shared with INEC HQ in Abuja,” Obo Effanga, Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner stated. “The current CVR information are shared daily between the registration points in the LGAs and the state headquarters and a comprehensive data compiled and shared at the end of each week.”

Lagos Police arrest 50 suspected criminals with 48 bags of illicit drugs

October 10, 2017

October 10, 2017

Over the weekend, the Lagos Police and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar raided the Akala area of Mushin at mid-night and arrested 50 suspected criminals (44 male and 6 female) with at least 48 bags of illicit drugs.

The 48 bags recovered were filled with substances suspected to be indian hemp,‘Novalyn with Codeine Cough Syrub’ and ‘Tuxil-C cough & cold with Codeine’ were recovered during the mid-night raid.

Man goes temporarily insane after wife gives birth to conjoined babies in Lagos.

October 10, 2017

October 10, 2017

A man was so distraught when his wife gave birth to conjoined twin baby boys that he became temporarily insane.

Mr Obinna Ugwuoke, from Ebonyi state, and his wife Mrs Amarachi Ugwoke welcomed their sons at First Covenant Hospital in Satellite Town, Lagos on the 8th of May 2 017. The couple, who have two other children, were shocked when they saw that their sons were joined at the stomach and it took a toll on the husband.

The boys have four separate legs, two separate heads, and four hands but are fused from the chest down to the stomach. They have been named James and John.

The parents are awaiting a surgery to separate their sons and their parish has begun raising money to help pay for the medical expenses.

