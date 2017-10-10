Connect with us

Leicester City Striker Ahmed Musa Launches His Own Petrol Station In Kano (Photo)

Nigerian Footballer and Leicester City striker, Ahmed Musa launched his filling station Myca-7 in Kano last weekend.

The soccer star, who already owns a Myca sports and fitness center in Kano is pictured at his newly opened filling station.

We’re impressed that he is expanding his line of business.

See photo:

Dapo Abiodun’s family releases press statement addressing the demise of their son, DJ Olu

October 10, 2017

Dapo Abiodun’s son DJ Olu and a friend named Chime were both found dead in his car on Saturday October 7. The Abiodun family have now released a statement, pleading with the public to disregard insinuations being peddled by certain sections of the media – in order to allow them grieve privately. It was also stated that an official result of the autopsy conducted will be made available soon. Read below.

The Abiodun family confirms the tragic and regrettable demise of our beloved son, Olugbemiga.

We know there are many questions as to how or why such tragedy would happen to such great individual but still, God is in control.

The past few days have been most trying for the family. We are saddened by his demise but we are comforted by the well wishes and kind thoughts of friends around the world.

Olugbemiga has touched so many people on so many different levels during his short life but few had the pleasure of truly knowing him.

He was a down to earth, generous, kind-hearted, idealist and selfless individual who was extremely inspirational to many.

The family hereby, pleads with the public to disregard insinuations being peddled by certain sections of the media about the actual cause of our son’s death.

An official result of the autopsy conducted will be made available as soon as it is ready. Until then, we urge everyone to kindly respect our family’s need to grieve and come to terms with our loss privately.

We remain humble as parents and a family, among several around the world who are bereaved via the tragic loss of a child.

It is never easy to come to terms with the heart-wrenching and enduring agony that accompanies the death of a loved son.

But our family will forever treasure memories of the extremely joyous days spent with Olugbemiga, prior to his demise. Those precious memories will stay with us forever. We are privileged to have some of his amazing, magic moments captured in our hearts.

To everyone who knew him, Olugbemiga was a son and man of immeasurable talent and promise. To those who knew him more personally, he was a consummate artiste and citizen of humanity. We knew him as a devoted son, a loyal and very generous brother and friend.

We treasure the outpouring of grief, empathy and love from unbelievably wonderful network of close friends in Nigeria and from around the world.

Families rarely experience such stirring warmth, compassion and support as have we, from every corner of the planet.

This has profoundly touched our hearts and lives. We are eternally grateful.

At this moment however, we respectfully request the worldwide media to allow us time to grieve privately, without the intrusions associated with press and photography.

Seye Abiodun

For the family

Usher’s Herpes accuser changes story in her $20m lawsuit, says they used condoms

October 9, 2017

Laura Helm, the jazz singer accusing Usher of infecting her with Herpes has now changed the story in her $20 million lawsuits, saying they had protected sex.

According to TMZ, they obtained a recording of Helm on the phone telling a male friend she had no plans to sue Usher after finding out he allegedly has herpes.

In the recording, believed to have taken place on July 19, she said Usher had always worn a condom when they had sex, so she wasn’t concerned about being exposed to the virus. As she put it. “That’s why they make protection, for people who have STDs.”

However, just 48 hours later, Laura filed a $20million lawsuit, claiming that they had unprotected sex, on two separate occasions.

Reacting to the recording, Helm’s attorney Lisa West said her client only lied because she thought her publicist, Dennis Byron, the guy on the phone was going to sell a story to the media about her affair with Usher.

In her words: Helm “didn’t want to be exploited and, in her attempt to deter Byron from doing so, she told him (inaccurately) that she never had protected sex with Usher and that she did not have herpes.”

SO SAD! Davido Lost 3 Friends in One Week

October 9, 2017

Earlier this week, a young man identified as Tagbo Umeike allegedly died in the company of music star Davido on Tuesday.

According to reports, Tagbo allegedly died as a result of drinking multiple shots of alcohol.

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma who dated the deceased, accused Davido of being complicit in Tagbo’s death .

She immediately took to her Instagram page to express her shock:“Davido where is Tagbo, he was with you and your crew last night. You all wore face cap to hide your identities after he died in your car. You dumped him at general hospital and ran away. The law must play its role this time”.

Davido has however debunked Danjuma’s accusations. According to him: “People are just wicked. This is what I get for treating everyone like my brother.

“First and foremost my sincere condolences and prayers are with his family at this time.

“I’ve been in the same position before, multiple times and also of recent – but it is disappointing that false information and complete lies have been put out there using my name, as usual.”

Just when the ‘Pere’ singer was trying to recover from the shock of Tagbo’s death, his other friends DJ Olu and Chime were reportedly found dead on Saturday night. Abiodun and Chime were close friends of Davido. They were found lifeless in DJ Olu’s car.

These series of deaths has become the subject of discussion on social media.

Reacting to these series of deaths,Davido’s outspoken hypeman, Special Spesh wrote on Instagram: “I disagree , they know I say my mind. Ask them what they did to him or what they used him for oooo. Stay woke”.

Fans of the pop star have however been sending him their condolence messages on social media.

 

