By Desire Umoh

Health Commissioner in Bayelsa, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu has said the cases in Bayelsa has risen to 13 including a medical doctor.

Reporting from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), monkeypox virus has been currently isolated at the Niger Delta University Training Hospital (NDUTH), as the patients at various stages are responding to treatment.

Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu addressed a news conference on Friday, 6th October saying that, there was no cause for alarm as the state had taken steps to check further spread. He also said that more than 50 others, who had contact with the quarantined patients had been traced and placed under surveillance.

NAN recalls that the first index case of the virus was reported two weeks ago at Agbura, a rural settlement near Yenagoa. The victim had eaten a monkey with his family members and neighbours who had late showed the same symptoms.