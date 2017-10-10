Connect with us

Business

Pfizer mulls sale of consumer business

Published

50 mins ago

on

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is mulling the sale or spin-off of its consumer health business, a division that includes brands such as Advil, Robitussin and ChapStick.

The company is looking to “maximise value” for shareholders through a possible deal, Pfizer chief executive Ian Read said.

Pfizer’s consumer health business had revenues of $3.4bn (£2.6bn) in 2016.

That accounted for about 6% of the firm’s total revenue.

Mr Read said the unit’s operations were “distinct enough from our core business that there is potential for its value to be more fully realised outside the company”.

Options include a partial sale or retaining the division. A final decision is expected in 2018.

Tax question

In August, an analyst who follows the firm asked Mr Read if he would consider a sale of the consumer business.

He said all divisions of the company were subject to periodic review and a decision could depend on whether the US moved forward with tax reform.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for changes to the US tax code, including lowering the corporate rate from 35% to 20% and changing how overseas profits are taxed.

Analysts say the pharmaceutical industry is one of the sectors that could be most affected by the changes.

In August, Mr Read told analysts it was “prudent” to wait to see how the tax changes are implemented before deciding what to do.

Pfizer revenues are down about 2% so far this year.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Business

World Bank chief sounds alarm over job automation

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

The world is on a “crash course” as people’s hopes collide with a future in which millions of jobs are automated, the World Bank chief has said.

Jim Yong Kim said policymakers should take action by investing in education and health.

The World Bank president was speaking in New York ahead of the group’s annual meeting in Washington DC this week.

The remarks come amid wider concerns about political threats to economic growth.

The World Bank plans to publish a ranking of countries that measures investments in “human capital”, such as education.

The focus is a shift for the organisation, which was established after World War Two to spur infrastructure reconstruction.

But Dr Kim said other kinds of investments are important to economic growth in the future, as robots displace millions of low-skill workers.

“The one thing you know for sure that you’ll need in whatever the economy looks like in the future is people who can learn,” he told the BBC.

“We want to create a sense of urgency to invest in people that we think is necessary given the way … the global economy is changing.”

Political risks

The push for education and health investments comes as outlooks for economic growth improve.

In July the IMF said it expected the global economy to expand by 3.5% this year and by 3.6% in 2018.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said updated forecasts, to be released this week, were likely to be even more optimistic.

However, bankers from the IMF, World Bank and other organisations have warned that the progress is threatened by political movements that favour trade barriers, isolation, military aggression and other measures.

“If your aspirations start to rise but then there’s no opportunity it can lead to fragility, conflict, violence,” Dr Kim said. “This is the crash course we’re going down.”

Political uncertainties are increasingly behind many of the risks identified by sovereign debt analysts, said Moritz Kraemer, managing director of S&P Global Ratings, which tracks economic and political movements in dozens of countries to devise credit ratings.

The subject was also the topic of a speech by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi earlier this year.

Ms Lagarde said this month that policymakers “should not let a good recovery go to waste”.

“We know what can happen if we let the moment pass,” she said. “Growth will be too weak, and jobs too few. Safety nets will be unable to handle aging populations. Our financial system will be unprepared for future shocks.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Business

Kobe Steel shares sink as it admits data falsification

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

Shares in Kobe Steel dived by more than a fifth after the company admitted falsifying data about the quality of its products.

Japan’s third largest steelmaker admitted it had fabricated data about the strength and durability of some aluminium and copper products.

Toyota, Honda and Subaru are among the carmakers to have used products that could be part of the falsification.

Toyota said the materials were used in the hoods and doors of some its cars.

“We are rapidly working to identify which vehicle models might be subject to this situation and what components were used, as well as what effect there might be on individual vehicles,” the carmaker said in a statement.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which produces the Mitsubishi Regional Jet passenger plane, is reportedly among the clients affected.

Kobe Steel said the falsified data involved products that were delivered to more than 200 companies.

Shares in the company fell 22% on Tuesday to 1,068 yen (£7.20; $9.50), wiping almost a billion dollars off its market value.

It is not yet clear whether the fabricated information could affect the safety of clients’ products.

The Japanese government has told the firm to check for any illegal proceedings that could affect the safety of those products.

Kobe Steel’s admission is the latest in a string of misconduct cases involving Japanese manufacturers.

Last week, Nissan Motors announced a recall of more than a million vehicles after admitting that staff without proper certification routinely carried out final inspections for new vehicles to be sold in the domestic market.

And airbag maker Takata went bankrupt after its defective products were linked to 16 deaths and scores of injuries worldwide.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Business

MIRABEEQUE OVATIONS’THE BEST USHERING GROUP IN AKWA IBOM STATE.

Published

23 hours ago

on

October 9, 2017

By

contact us today for your event….we are here to serve you better ….

 

handle all kinds of Event,

event planning

professional ushers for your traditional marriage,wedding reception, anniversary, confrerence

serminar, festivals, memorial service, exibition, book lunch,child dedication etc

tour guidescommercial modelling

 

#contact us on 09071551949

mirabeeque ovations we make your event exquisitely memorable..

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending