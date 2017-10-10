Photo: Flood wrecks INEC office in Edo State

The Edo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been badly affected by the massive flooding that overwhelmed some parts of the state on Saturday.

According to INEC’s website, a section of the building’s perimeter fencing collapsed after two hours of heavy downpour, pushing in muddy waters that inundated vehicles, files, computers and card reading machines.

Registration data were however not affected because officials had forwarded those that had been concluded to the national headquarters in Abuja, while the ongoing collations were being backed up or shared with registration points at local government level.

“Remember we had completed the first quarter of continuous voter registration in July and the information had been backed up as well as shared with INEC HQ in Abuja,” Obo Effanga, Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner stated. “The current CVR information are shared daily between the registration points in the LGAs and the state headquarters and a comprehensive data compiled and shared at the end of each week.”