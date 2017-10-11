10 Ways Your Smartphone Affects Your Life

By Joseph Etim Udoh

Many people have been affected in their daily lives through the use of their cell phones. Accidents, deaths and other factors are usually as a result of using smartphone wrongly.

Smartphones contain tremendous power. They’re pocket encyclopedias, mobile banks , spools of digital thread tying us to friends and family. But smartphones can also seriously mess with your life.

Excessive use has been tied to sleeplessness, depression and even reduced fertility. It can be both a social crutch and a destroyer of intimacy.

If you feel like you can’t live without your handset, here are 10 good reasons to cut back on how much you use it:

1. It Wrecks Relationship

Most relationship have been broken, including marriages due to smartphone, it causes distraction and makes people loose focus. I had series of experience with a friend on Facebook who usually always log on to Facebook when she was upset and she always use Facebook to calm her spirit.

Instead of working out issues with your husband , you’ll rather preferably shareit with someone you may not even know or probably an outsider.

2 It Causes Insomnia

The blue light streaming out of your phone can seriously damage your sleep. That’s because blue light activates the area in the human brain that suppresses melatonin, which helps induce drowsiness.

3. It Ruins Your Sex Life

Sex loses some of its heat when there’s a smartphone between the sheets. Texts and phone calls could just get in from your mom, tweets about Stars such as P-Square , breaking news notifications from Naija.com and thus taking you out of the mood.

4. It Makes You Loose Focus

Whenever you’re doing something and your smartphone is with you. You will loose focus, let’s take for instance driving.

Peering at your smartphone while driving is tempting, but dangerous. Nearly 50 percent of Americans admit to texting and driving, even though most people think it’s a bad idea.

And it is bad. Every day nine people die in car accidents related to smartphone use.

5. It Could Make You Depressed

People who constantly check their smartphones tend to experience greater levels of depression and anxiety, according to a study from psychologists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champlain. This might be because people struggling with depression use their phones as a kind of escape.

“It appears that people who use cell phones to avoid stress and negative events in their real life also tend to have mental health problems,” Dr. Alejandro Lleras, a psychologist at the university and the study’s lead author.

6. It May Become Addictive

Whenever you get so drawn or attracted to a particular thing , it becomes an habit, many people find it difficult to keep their phones on the desk or in their bags. They tend to hold it every seconds, sending and exchanging pleasantries. At times,

If you’ve ever lost your smartphone, you’ve probably felt pangs of withdrawal.

Separating from your device can induce what some researchers have called ” nomophobia,” the fear of “losing the connectedness that smartphones allow.” That fear can, in turn, cause people to cling to their phones in a way that resembles addiction.

7. It Could Make You Tune Out Your Life

Constantly staring your smartphone screen can tear you away from the action around you. When you’re on your phone, you’re not really “there. ” That’s why it can be such a joy to put away your handset and just revel in the moment, says Dr. Danny Penman, co-author of

Mindfulness: Finding Peace In A Frantic World.

8. It Can Make Learning Difficult

Smartphones can be an incredible resource for students. But they can also make it hard to concentrate. Many times i tried reading a pdf document on my phone, i usually got distracted by messages and pop-up from Facebook and other social Media. A study from University of Uyo, Uyo found that using smartphones in the classroom made learning more difficult.

“Because smartphones are always on, they lead to interruptions when the students are studying/reading/preparing,”

If you really want to absorb information, it might be best to shut down your phone.

9. It Kills Conversation

If you have noticed, you walk over to a girl and want to start a conversation with her and all she does is to bring out her phone and start chatting on Facebook etc.

So many of us whip out our phones when a conversation drops off or a crowded elevator feels too quiet. But that impulse can prevent people from connecting with each other,

“It is sad that this technology which was supposed to connect people is making them disconnect from each other in person”

10. It Can Cause Computer Vision Syndrome

Staring at the tiny font on your smartphone screen all day can lead to eyestrain, blurred vision, dizziness and dry eyes, which can cause astigmatism in the eyes.

To avoid these side effects, take a break! Every once in awhile, look up from your phone and focus on something else far away. And don’t forget to blink! Increasing the font size of the text on your phone can also help.