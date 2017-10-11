Connect with us

$3 million round for Vyng proves ringtones are still a thing

Sometimes the journey to success and millions of dollars in venture funding can start with nothing more than a Mexican road trip and crashing a cat convention’s film festival.

That’s the story of Vyng, which has closed a round of $3 million after two years spent working on its technology that allows users to use personalized videos that appear on lock screens as ringtones.

The app allows users to select from a variety of channels that range from Bollywood to puppies to cats, and even videos curated by YouTube celebrity influencers.

Already JukinMedia, which runs a series of successful YouTube channels; Yoola, which manages one of the largest multi-channel networks; MGMT.ly, which works with Musical.ly influencers like Case Walker, Jayden Croes, Gilmher Croes, HollyH, Mads.yo and Mia; and bands like Midland and Big Wet have used Vyng to place content into its channels.

The lock screen is perhaps some of the most prized untapped real estate for developers and marketers, and Vyng’s founder, Jeffrey Chernick, thinks that his startup has found one way to unlock its value.

“If you look at messaging there’s been this evolution of how we are communicating, but the notification has remained pretty much the same,” Chernick says.

As the company passes its 100 millionth video view served, it’s clear that some users have bought into Chernick’s vision of adding a level of personalization to something that’s pretty much an afterthought to me (the ringtone), because honestly… who even calls anymore?

Apparently, a lot of people… but in the beginning it was just Chernick and his developers in a white van driving down to Tijuana on Thursdays after hitting up Daybreaker in Los Angeles to test the app with a user base that’s typically wild for new tech — college kids.

Ever since Mark Zuckerberg launched The Facebook in 2004 to students on Harvard’s campus, entrepreneurs have been using colleges and universities as a test bed for their new tech. Chernick was no different, except he had a laboratory where students would almost exclusively be on Android devices. Hence… Mexico, where Android phones hold roughly 90 percent of the 110 million-strong mobile market.

Chernick and his team would stay in cheap hotel rooms and pitch the app to kids at the university during the afternoons and early evenings, drawing them in with DJ sets and pitching the app. That’s where they did their beta testing and worked out the kinks, figuring out how to serve up the videos to users’ phones — and in a way that wasn’t data heavy.

But it was Chernick’s appearance at a CatCon that really got the company’s engines purring. Literally.

Crashing the stage at the convention’s cat movie festival, Chernick pitched the crowd on an early iteration of Vyng’s service — Purring. Billed as a cat with every call, it was an early way to introduce a rabid fan base to a new technology.

With a boost from that appearance onstage, Vyng’s app has now been downloaded by 1 million people in more than 100 countries.

And that growth didn’t go unnoticed by investors in Los Angeles and beyond. March Capital came on to lead the company’s round, with participation from HOF Capital, BAM Ventures, Clearstone Venture Partners, Inspiration Ventures, GV partner Shaun Maguire, Amplify partner Richard Wolpert, Manatt Digital and Gaspar Global.

While Vyng isn’t looking to make money right now, the company does have plans for monetization, including channel sponsorships, where brands pay for a presence on content-specific channels (basically sponsoring the channel for a period of time); or having brands bid for CPM levels for their content to appear in certain channels. The company also is exploring in-app purchases that would feature exclusive celebrity content, geofilters or an emoji store.

 

 

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ With One-Time Screen Replacement Offer Launched

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Intex on Wednesday launched the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphone with one-time screen replacement offer. The domestic handset maker is marketing the new phones as part of “shatterproof smartphone series.” The Intex Aqua Lions X1 has been launched at Rs. 7,499 and Aqua Lions X1+ at Rs. 8,499. Intex’s launch comes on the heels of a similar launch by Xolo, which also launched the smartphones with one-time screen replacement offer.

The new Intex smartphones also come with DataBack which is data saving app and the company claims it can help users save up to 500MB data. Other preloaded apps include Prime Videos, MiFon Security, and SwiftKey. The devices will be available in Black, Blue, and Champagne colours.

Both the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ come with almost identical specifications including 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G with VoLTE support, 2800mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are accompanied by LED flash. There are some differences as well. The Aqua Lions X1 is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The Aqua Lions X1+, on the other hand, is also powered by quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said, “The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features – 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smart phone and will be a delight for all.”

Facebook India Head Umang Bedi Resigns; Sandeep Bhushan Named Interim Managing Director

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Facebook India and South Asia Managing Director Umang Bedi is leaving the company after a little more than a year with the company. Umang Bedi will continue with Facebook India for another three months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook’s director of consumer and media businesses for South Asia, has been named as the interim director. For Facebook, India – with 180 million users – is the second largest market after the US.

“We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year. He’s built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best,” a spokesperson for the company told Gadgets 360.

Umang Bedi joined Facebook after serving as managing director for India operations for Adobe. He replaced Kirthiga Reddy as the managing director for Facebook India last year. Before joining Facebook, Sandeep Bhushan was the director of Samsung Electronics, and prior to that, he assumed various business roles at news outlets.

Kirthiga Reddy, who had served that position for more than five years, stepped down amid the company’s ongoing tussle with the Indian regulator over Free Basics. At the time the company said Kirthiga Reddy was planning to change roles for some time.

TRAI banned Free Basics last year, but since then, Facebook has launched Express Wifi, another initiative part of Free Basics program, that brings connectivity to the masses. Over the months, Facebook has been scaling Express Wifi’s reach in the country, bringing it to more villages.

Before joining Adobe, where he oversaw company’s sales and marketing functions as well as outlined strategic partnerships and alliances in the South Asia region, Umang Bedi assumed leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Symantec, and Intuit.

 

Jio Rs. 399 Pack Now With 100 Percent Cashback: Details and All the Fineprint

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Jio has announced a new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer under which it is providing customers with 100 percent cashback on recharges of Rs. 399. The cashback will be in the form of vouchers that can be used while recharging their numbers. This Jio offer will go live on Thursday, October 12 and continue till October 18, a day before Diwali is celebrated this year. The Rs. 399 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan pack provides prepaid users with 84GB of data (in tranches of 1GB per day), free SMS, subscription to Jio apps and free calls, with validity of 84 days; for postpaid users, all the details of the pack remain the same, except the validity is three billing cycles.

Under the new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime customers who purchase the Rs. 399 recharge pack between October 12 and October 18 will get eight vouchers of Rs. 50, totalling Rs. 400. The vouchers can be redeemed against future recharges of Rs. 309 or above for plans, and Rs. 91 or above data add-ons. Only one voucher can be redeemed at a time, and customers can redeem the vouchers after November 15 only. So, for example, after you get a Rs. 50 voucher, you can use it to buy a recharge of Rs. 309, and you will only need to pay Rs. 259 via debit card, credit card, netbanking, or other payment means.

This Jio offer can also be availed by customers whose validity still remains.In that case, the Rs. 399 recharge purchased during the offer period will come into effect once the validity of the ongoing pack runs out.

The offer can be availed from MyJio app, Jio.com website, Jio Store outlets, Reliance Digital large-format stores, and the company’s partner offline retail stores and online platforms (JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik).

Notably, the fine print for the offer says the company has planned a revision for its tariff plans for October 19. There is no official word yet on what these changes in tariff might entail.

 

