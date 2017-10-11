Ambode backs Tinubu on restructuring

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday backed a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on devolution of powers and entrenchment of true federalism.

Ambode, at the ‘Fourth Quarter 2017 Town Hall Meeting’, the 9th in the series, held at the proposed SUBEB permanent site in the Kosofe Local Government Area, said the clamour for restructuring was necessary because the current political structure was hindering Nigeria’s development.

Tinubu had supported the devolution of powers and the practice of true federalism at a forum in Lagos, saying such would correct the nation’s power imbalance.

The governor on Tuesday said, “I support true federalism; I support all the issues raised by Asiwaju; we are on the same page. That is also the page of the All Progressives Congress. We need to deal with issues that relate to devolution of powers.”

Ambode also questioned the attempts by the Federal Government to regulate hotels and entertainment centres when there was Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Law in Lagos, adding that the move was an anomaly.

“The whole idea behind this agitation for true federalism and devolution of powers is to use our resources to liberate ourselves,” he said.

The governor also urged traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands with the government to wage a total war against crime and drug abuse.

Ambode advised chairmen of the state’s 57 councils to look into the welfare of persons living with disabilities and the elderly, saying the impact of the government must be felt in every part of the state.

He said in the last quarter, his government commenced the reconstruction of Airport Road and the construction of Pen Cinema Flyover, as well as inaugurating the Lagos DNA Centre, among others.

He said efforts were being put in place to permanently address the gridlock in the Apapa area, adding that the 43 major link roads affected by rain would be rehabilitated before the end of the year.