Connect with us

Nigerian Politics

Ambode backs Tinubu on restructuring

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday backed a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on devolution of powers and entrenchment of true federalism.

Ambode, at the ‘Fourth Quarter 2017 Town Hall Meeting’, the 9th in the series, held at the proposed SUBEB permanent site in the Kosofe Local Government Area, said the clamour for restructuring was necessary because the current political structure was hindering Nigeria’s development.

Tinubu had supported the devolution of powers and the practice of true federalism at a forum in Lagos, saying such would correct the nation’s power imbalance.

The governor on Tuesday said, “I support true federalism; I support all the issues raised by Asiwaju; we are on the same page. That is also the page of the All Progressives Congress. We need to deal with issues that relate to devolution of powers.”

Ambode also questioned the attempts by the Federal Government to regulate hotels and entertainment centres when there was Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Law in Lagos, adding that the move was an anomaly.

“The whole idea behind this agitation for true federalism and devolution of powers is to use our resources to liberate ourselves,” he said.

The governor also urged traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands with the government to wage a total war against crime and drug abuse.

Ambode advised chairmen of the state’s 57 councils to look into the welfare of persons living with disabilities and the elderly, saying the impact of the government must be felt in every part of the state.

He said in the last quarter, his government commenced the reconstruction of Airport Road and the construction of Pen Cinema Flyover, as well as inaugurating the Lagos DNA Centre, among others.

He said efforts were being put in place to permanently address the gridlock in the Apapa area, adding that the 43 major link roads affected by rain would be rehabilitated before the end of the year.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nigerian Politics

Sokoto Assembly suspends two members

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended two of its members, Alhaji Sani Yakubu (APC- Gudu) and Alhaji Malami Galadanchi (APC- Sokoto North I).

This followed the consideration of a report by the House special committee that investigated the allegations of unethical conduct by some members of the Assembly during the recent impeachment of the Deputy House Leader, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim (APC- Kware).

The Committee Chairman, Alhaji Habibu Modachi (APC- Isa), moved that the Assembly consider the findings and recommendations of the committee.

According to the report of the committee, the two defendants, Yakubu and Galadanchi pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against them.

The two defendants, the committee said, “had committed unethical behaviour in the legislative chamber on August 15 contrary to the provisions of the House standing rules.”

Based on these findings, the committee, according to Honourable Habibu Modachi, recommended that Yakubu should be suspended for 40 legislative days and also submit an apology letter to the Assembly for his action while Galadanchi be suspended for 30 legislative days and also to forward an apology letter to the Assembly for his conduct.

The Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, said the recommendations of the committee were considered and approved accordingly, as the members accepted the request in a majority vote.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian Politics

Labour Party crisis deepens as faction sacks chairman

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

The crisis rocking the Labour Party has taken a turn for the worse as a new faction led by Dr. Mike Omotosho has said Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam has ceased to be the party’s national chairman.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mrs. Ebere Ifendu, announced the party’s position at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ifendu, who was flanked by Omotosho and other members of the party’s National Working Committee during the briefing, said the ousted National Chairman was currently being probed by the police over party finances.

According to her, proper procedure was followed before the sack of the Abdulsalam-led executive of the party.

She explained that the party’s former National Chairman, Treasurer, Legal Adviser and National Vice-Chairman, South-East refused to appear before a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the mismanagement of the party funds totalling N1.3bn.

Ifeandu said, “The National Working Committee later met to ratify the report of the Disciplinary Committee where it was agreed that the case of fraud and embezzlement of over N1.3bn party funds be reported to appropriate security agencies.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission was duly informed in writing, the 21 days notice was duly given, the police were informed and all other procedures followed diligently.

“The National Convention was held on the 3rd of October, 2017. The INEC monitored, the Police were present, the media and other stakeholders were present, and a new National Chairman, Dr. Mike Omotosho, emerged at the convention.”

According to her, the only thing the party was waiting for was for INEC to ratify the convention.

In his remarks during the briefing, Omotosho assured party members that his administration would be fair and just to all while ensuring that justice and fairness  would prevail at all times.

When contacted, the party’s ousted National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam said, “I am on my way to Paiko, I will not respond now. I will respond at the appropriate time.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian Politics

PDP constitutes campaign committee for Anambra gov election

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Campaign Committee for the Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18.

The National Secretary of the party,  Sen. Ben Obi, on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the committee would be led by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta as joint chairmen.

The party’s gubernatorial candidate for Anambra, Mr Obaze Oseloka,  would flag off his campaign on Monday, at the Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, the statement said.

It named the campaign committee members to include Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, all PDP governors, Sen. Ben Obi and all former PDP Governors from the South East.

Other members were all former governors from the five other zones of the nation namely Otunba Gbenga Daniel, South West; Chief Celestine Omehia, SouthSouth-Southaji Ibrahim Shema, North West; Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, North Central; and Mr Boni Haruna, North East.

Others include all former governors South South, all former National Assembly members from South East, all members of the Board of Trustees from the South East.

Also in the committee were all former ministers from the South-East, all National Assembly members from the South-East Zone, all South East Zonal Executive Committee members.

It also includes all state chairmen from South-East Zone and Chief Austin Umahi, National Vice Chairman, South East.

(NAN)

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending