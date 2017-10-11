Angelina Jolie claims she was also sexually harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 1998

Angelina Jolie has joined other female celebrities who claim they were sexually harassed by media mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

Jolie claims that in 1998, when she was doing a junket for Weinstein’s movie, “Playing by Heart,” she was in a hotel room and Weinstein made “an unwanted advance” toward her. She says she was taken aback and declined the advance and he backed off. The 42-year-old mother-of-six says she never complained about the harassment until now.

She told the New York Times: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warned others when they did.”

After Times broke the sexual allegations story, four members of the Weinstein Company’s all-male board resigned. The remaining four members (including his brother, Bob) fired Weinstein on Sunday. They issued a statement Tuesday saying they were “shocked and dismayed” by the allegations.