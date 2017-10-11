Connect with us

Angelina Jolie claims she was also sexually harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 1998

Angelina Jolie has joined other female celebrities who claim they were sexually harassed by media mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

Jolie claims that in 1998, when she was doing a junket for Weinstein’s movie, “Playing by Heart,” she was in a hotel room and Weinstein made “an unwanted advance” toward her. She says she was taken aback and declined the advance and he backed off. The 42-year-old mother-of-six says she never complained about the harassment until now.

She told the New York Times: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warned others when they did.”

After Times broke the sexual allegations story, four members of the Weinstein Company’s all-male board resigned. The remaining four members (including his brother, Bob) fired Weinstein on Sunday. They issued a statement Tuesday saying they were “shocked and dismayed” by the allegations.

LIB exclusive! Two of Davido's boys who dropped late Tagbo at the hospital have been arrested

October 11, 2017

Two of the young men who dropped late Tagbo Umeike at the hospital on October 2nd have been arrested by the Lagos State police command, a source close to the situation told LIB exclusively.

 

The men, who were with Tagbo the night they were all partying to celebrate Tagbo’s birthday, were arrested today after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest following preliminary investigation.

 

It’s been revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation and not alcohol intoxication. The boys are currently at Police Lion Building in Lagos Island. More details to come…

Davido re-invited for questioning after autopsy shows Tagbo died of suffocation

October 11, 2017

Today, LIB was present at a press conference by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal where he spoke on the death of Tagbo Umeike and also announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning.

 

According to the commisioner, Davido said he was informed of Tagbo’s death by a mutual friend while he was at DNA night Club. Further investigation by the police also revealed that Tagbo was taken to the hospital by Davido’s driver (Tunde Yusuf) and two of Davido’s friends.

 

The commisioner also said that during investigation, Davido’s driver said they took Tagbo to the General Hospital on the instructions of Davido and the autopsy report shows that he died of suffocation.

 

According to the Commissioner, the CCTV footage from the lounge where he drank (Shisha Lounge) in Lekki shows that Tagbo took up to 40 shots of tequila. The footage also showed that he became quarrelsome and violent at some point. The ash colloured corolla which was used to transport Tagbo to the hospital was later recovered from Davido’s residence in Awosike street Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

 

More details to come…

 

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here's the Bobrisky version

October 11, 2017

pretty cute………….

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here

