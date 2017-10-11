AXE Nigeria joins Grmaine Autos as lead sponsors of Mens Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

AXE with its radical new campaign tagged ‘Find Your Magic’ proudly announces its partnership and sponsorship of sub Saharan biggest menswear week – the MENS FASHION WEEK NIGERIA.

AXE Nigeria officially joins Germaine Autos who are also Lead Sponsors and Partners of this years sub saharan biggesst menswear week.

The 3 days fashion event which will feature over 26 national and international designers as well as over 50 models across Africa and the United States will also witness for the first time, the‘MAN AWARDS‘; a recognition initiative designed to honor individuals and brands who have contributed as well as supported the growth of the African fashion industry.

AXE has become one of the world’s most popular grooming brand, promoting individuality as the new buzz word for attractiveness. The AXE man believes in himself, owning his own thing.

Proudly Nigerian DJ TECKZILLA (winner of the AXE ‘Find Your Magic’) is definitely an artist who has found his magic – currently pushing new frontiers with his unique sound and skills and will be sharing his best sounds (an exclusive performance) during the 3 days extravaganza.

Cars and Fashion have always detailed an enduring love affair; they explore the relationship between two forms, commerce and cultural value; this relationship tethers on the concise understanding of the lines that connect these two forms, creating a language of style to invigorate beliefs, perceptions and ideas. Germaine Auto (lead dealers of Toyota in Nigeria) and AXE Nigeria this year will continue its deep commitment to the fashion industry as the Official Lead Sponsors as well as Partners respectively.

The MENS FASHION WEEK NIGERIA will hold: 13th (Friday) – 14th(Saturday) October closng with the ‘MAN AWARDS’ on the 15th (Sunday) October. The 3 days show will hold at Germaine Auto Center, Lekki.

Attendance – STRICTLY BY INVITATION.

The MENS FASHION WEEK NIGERIA is powered by: Qhue Concepts, AXE NIGERIA, Germaine Autos, Spice TV, XA!

And Supported By: Linda Ikeji Media, Rubis Wine, Carrier Bags, Water Ripples Hotel, Citilodge Hotels, Tooshme Beauty, Lekeshades, BellaBeauty, Harts Styling, Infoworldcharming,

For Info On Branding, Advert, Call: 08133466916

For Invitations, Call: 08032973441, 08053608849