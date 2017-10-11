Connect with us

Entertainment

AXE Nigeria joins Grmaine Autos as lead sponsors of Mens Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

Published

9 hours ago

on

AXE with its radical new campaign tagged ‘Find Your Magic’ proudly announces its partnership and sponsorship of sub Saharan biggest menswear week – the MENS FASHION WEEK NIGERIA.

AXE Nigeria joins Grmaine Autos as lead sponsors of Mens Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

AXE Nigeria officially joins Germaine Autos who are also Lead Sponsors and Partners of this years sub saharan biggesst menswear week.

 

The 3 days fashion event which will feature over 26 national and international designers as well as over 50 models across Africa and the United States will also witness for the first time, the‘MAN AWARDS‘; a recognition initiative designed to honor individuals and brands who have contributed as well as supported the growth of the African fashion industry.

AXE Nigeria joins Grmaine Autos as lead sponsors of Mens Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

AXE has become one of the world’s most popular grooming brand, promoting individuality as the new buzz word for attractiveness. The AXE man believes in himself, owning his own thing.

AXE Nigeria joins Grmaine Autos as lead sponsors of Mens Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

Proudly Nigerian DJ TECKZILLA (winner of the AXE ‘Find Your Magic’) is definitely an artist who has found his magic – currently pushing new frontiers with his unique sound and skills and will be sharing his best sounds (an exclusive performance) during the 3 days extravaganza.

Cars and Fashion have always detailed an enduring love affair; they explore the relationship between two forms, commerce and cultural value; this relationship tethers on the concise understanding of the lines that connect these two forms, creating a language of style to invigorate beliefs, perceptions and ideas. Germaine Auto (lead dealers of Toyota in Nigeria) and AXE Nigeria this year will continue its deep commitment to the fashion industry as the Official Lead Sponsors as well as Partners respectively.

AXE Nigeria joins Grmaine Autos as lead sponsors of Mens Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

The MENS FASHION WEEK NIGERIA will hold: 13th (Friday) – 14th(Saturday) October closng with the ‘MAN AWARDS’ on the 15th (Sunday) October. The 3 days show will hold at Germaine Auto Center, Lekki.

Attendance – STRICTLY BY INVITATION.

The MENS FASHION WEEK NIGERIA is powered by: Qhue Concepts, AXE NIGERIA, Germaine Autos, Spice TV, XA!

And Supported By: Linda Ikeji Media, Rubis Wine, Carrier Bags, Water Ripples Hotel, Citilodge Hotels, Tooshme Beauty, Lekeshades, BellaBeauty, Harts Styling, Infoworldcharming,

 

For Info On Branding, Advert, Call: 08133466916

For Invitations, Call: 0803297344108053608849

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

LIB exclusive! Two of Davido’s boys who dropped late Tagbo at the hospital have been arrested

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Two of the young men who dropped late Tagbo Umeike at the hospital on October 2nd have been arrested by the Lagos State police command, a source close to the situation told LIB exclusively.

 

The men, who were with Tagbo the night they were all partying to celebrate Tagbo’s birthday, were arrested today after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest following preliminary investigation.

 

It’s been revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation and not alcohol intoxication. The boys are currently at Police Lion Building in Lagos Island. More details to come…

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Davido re-invited for questioning after autopsy shows Tagbo died of suffocation

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Today, LIB was present at a press conference by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal where he spoke on the death of Tagbo Umeike and also announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning.

 

According to the commisioner, Davido said he was informed of Tagbo’s death by a mutual friend while he was at DNA night Club. Further investigation by the police also revealed that Tagbo was taken to the hospital by Davido’s driver (Tunde Yusuf) and two of Davido’s friends.

 

The commisioner also said that during investigation, Davido’s driver said they took Tagbo to the General Hospital on the instructions of Davido and the autopsy report shows that he died of suffocation.

 

According to the Commissioner, the CCTV footage from the lounge where he drank (Shisha Lounge) in Lekki shows that Tagbo took up to 40 shots of tequila. The footage also showed that he became quarrelsome and violent at some point. The ash colloured corolla which was used to transport Tagbo to the hospital was later recovered from Davido’s residence in Awosike street Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

 

More details to come…

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here’s the Bobrisky version

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

pretty cute………….

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending