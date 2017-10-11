Braless Rihanna flashes sideboob as she steps out in skintight LBD and Burberry’s vintage check

Rihanna stepped out in style for a special date in New York City on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old singer flaunted her flawless figure as she went braless in a skintight LBD. She also draped a Burberry vintage coat around her body and paired it with a matching baseball cap.

Rihana completed her outfit for the date by rocking a pair of high heels sandals with red Argyle socks.

See more photos below: