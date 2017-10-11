Connect with us

Breast cancer survivor shares topless photo to show her mastectomy scar and share her story

Published

11 hours ago

on

A breast cancer survivor, who has had a mastectomy, shared a topless photo to show the scar that is now where her breast used to be. She went on to share the story of her struggles and triumph.

Nomalanga Nyanda is a South African fashion entrepreneur who started Abantu Creations. When her cancer was discovered, it was already at an advanced stage so they rushed her treatment and she started her cycles of chemotherapy on the 12th of January 2015. Now, she’s as healthy as can be after one of her breasts was removed and she went through several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

She decided to share her story and show her scars in commemoration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is in October of every year.

Read her story below.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

News

Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s 56 houses

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.
The houses, located in Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed that Diezani paid  $21,982,224 for the properties, adding that it believed that the funds were proceeds of crime.
The anti-graft agency listed the properties to include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroomed apartments, two three-bedroomed maisonettes, two twin bedroomed apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.
The permanent forfeiture order was made by Justice Abdulaziz Anka.
Details later.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

News

I urge my colleagues to look at their children, most of them are on hard drugs – Ben Bruce

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Senator Ben Bruce is weighing in on the drug abuse conversation at the Nigerian Senate and according to him, ‘today, I urged my colleagues to look at their children, most of them are on hard drugs. This is a serious problem’ he said.

 

Watch the ideo of his speech at the senate below…

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

News

Photos: Zambian footballer’s twin daughter died same Saturday he was playing in Nigeria but he wasn’t told till after the match

Published

1 day ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

Zambia winger Augustine Diego Mulenga lost his beautiful twin daughter on Saturday, October 8, same day the Chipolopolo battled with Super Eagles for a ticket to play in the the 2018 World Cup ticket.

Mulenga was only told about the sad news after the match. The player is pictured being comforted on arrival from Nigeria. The little girl will be laid to rest today, at New Leopards Hill Cemetery.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Trending