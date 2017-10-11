Breast cancer survivor shares topless photo to show her mastectomy scar and share her story

A breast cancer survivor, who has had a mastectomy, shared a topless photo to show the scar that is now where her breast used to be. She went on to share the story of her struggles and triumph.

Nomalanga Nyanda is a South African fashion entrepreneur who started Abantu Creations. When her cancer was discovered, it was already at an advanced stage so they rushed her treatment and she started her cycles of chemotherapy on the 12th of January 2015. Now, she’s as healthy as can be after one of her breasts was removed and she went through several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

She decided to share her story and show her scars in commemoration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is in October of every year.

Read her story below.