Today is Hushpuppi’s birthday and he got quite a sweet and suggestive birthday message from Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh.

She took to Instagram to write, ‘Happy birthday Zaddy @hushpuppi. Wish you all the amazing things you wish yourself & more. I celebrate you darling for who you are.Love you Papi,Have an amazing day’.

And he responded saying, ‘thanks so much darling’.

Tonto dind’t stop there, she also reposted the birthday cake he got from Gucci store in Dubai with several love-struck emojis. Already dating rumors are beginning to trail the duo but LIB cannot independently confirm it.