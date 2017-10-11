Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s astonishing collection of cars including 3 Porsches, 2 Bugattis, 2 Ferraris & they are worth almost £6m (Photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most hardworking footballers on earth, having enjoyed a successful career at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid where he currently plays and earns £365,000 weekly.

The footballer who’s also a model and businessman has made millions and he’s still making more money. He’s known for his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch and he has got a special taste for fast cars.

During his time at Manchester United, Ronaldo was first seen with a Porsche Cayenne worth £67,500, followed by a suave BMW M6 ( £77,500 ), Porsche Carrera S – (£87,335), and Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth £200,000.

Following his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009, the Portuguese continued his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch. He added to his garage Audi RS5 – (£61,0000), Audi R8 – (£107,000) Audi S8 – (£82,000), Mercedes S65 AMG Coupe – (£180,000), Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S – (£105,000) and Range Rover Sport SVR – (£100,000)

The football star also has Ferrari F12 – £240,000, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano – (£200,000), Porsche 911 Turbo S – (£148,000), Mclaren mp4-12c – (£168,500), Chevrolet Camaro SS – (£35,000), Bugatti Veron – (£1.7million) and Bugatti Chiron – (£2.5m).

See more photos of his cars below,..