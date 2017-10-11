Comedian AY Makun Duped In London (Read How)

Ace Comedian, Ayo Makun aka AY, while narrating his one time experience with a scammer when he wanted to travel to London in 2002, used the medium to thank the person.

AY Makun who is currently in London, to promote his movie “10 days in Sun City”, took to his instagram page to thank the person.

He wrote:-

once upon a time all i wanted to do is come to this land to hustle at any level. Then i got duped by a certain individual who prevented me from coming here in 2002.

When i look at the way i kinda tour the world today, all i want to do is say thank you to the dupe #youarethebest