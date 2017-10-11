Dubai Group tour with Odion Ighalo in partnership with FCMB & Emirates Holidays

DubaiAfrika in partnership with FCMB & Emirates Holidays unveils a unique Dubai Group Tour Package With Soccer Star Odion Ighalo as the celebrity Tour Guide.

Are you a Travel Agency looking for a deal to push? Or a Private Individual / Corporate Body desiring a well packaged Getaway for your Family or Organisation this December?

Then this Unprecedented Dubai Group Tour with Odion Ighalo is for You.

Travel date: (Dec4-9th)

PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS (Gold Package) :

*Luxury Hotel

*Dubai Visa

*Meet & assist at the Lagos Airport

*Meet & Assist Services upon arrival in Dubai

*Daily Breakfast

*Return airport transfers in coach

*Travel Insurance

*Tourism Dirham fee

*Half day Dubai City Tour

*Dhow Cruise with Dinner

*Sundowner Dune Desert Safari

*Ice Lounge Dubai

*Medical Checkup

*Beach Soccer with Odion Ighalo

*Farewell/ Departure Dinner event.

COST :$1100 – Sharing option.

Cost Above Excludes:

Return flight ticket (Contact us for group flight details )

BOOKINGS ENDING NOVEMBER 20TH AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY. CALL US NOW TO SECURE YOUR SLOTS.

BOOKINGS/ENQUIRIES: CALL/WHATSAPP +2347033778470,+2348188007568

Instagram @DubaiAfrika

Package in support of the #DubaiAfrikaSickleCellProject & #JudeIghaloOrphanageHome