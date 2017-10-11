Connect with us

Dubai Group tour with Odion Ighalo in partnership with FCMB & Emirates Holidays

DubaiAfrika in partnership with FCMB & Emirates Holidays unveils a unique Dubai Group Tour Package With Soccer Star Odion Ighalo as the celebrity Tour Guide.

Are you a Travel Agency looking for a deal to push? Or a Private Individual / Corporate Body desiring a well packaged Getaway for your Family or Organisation this December?

Then this Unprecedented Dubai Group Tour  with Odion Ighalo is for You.

Travel date: (Dec4-9th)

PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS (Gold Package) :
*Luxury Hotel
*Dubai Visa
*Meet & assist at the Lagos  Airport
*Meet & Assist Services upon arrival in Dubai
*Daily Breakfast
*Return airport transfers in coach
*Travel Insurance
*Tourism Dirham fee
*Half day Dubai City Tour
*Dhow Cruise with Dinner
*Sundowner Dune Desert Safari
*Ice Lounge Dubai
*Medical Checkup
*Beach Soccer with Odion Ighalo
*Farewell/ Departure Dinner event.

COST :$1100 – Sharing option.

Cost Above Excludes:
Return flight ticket (Contact us for group flight details )

BOOKINGS ENDING NOVEMBER 20TH AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY. CALL US NOW TO SECURE YOUR SLOTS.

BOOKINGS/ENQUIRIES: CALL/WHATSAPP +2347033778470,+2348188007568
Instagram @DubaiAfrika

Package in support of the #DubaiAfrikaSickleCellProject & #JudeIghaloOrphanageHome

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's astonishing collection of cars including 3 Porsches, 2 Bugattis, 2 Ferraris & they are worth almost £6m

41 mins ago

October 11, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most hardworking footballers on earth, having enjoyed a successful career at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid where he currently plays and earns £365,000 weekly.

The footballer who’s also a model and businessman has made millions and he’s still making more money. He’s known for his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch and he has got a special taste for fast cars.

During his time at Manchester United, Ronaldo was first seen with a Porsche Cayenne worth £67,500, followed by a suave BMW M6 ( £77,500 ), Porsche Carrera S – (£87,335), and Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth £200,000.

Following his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009, the Portuguese continued his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch. He added to his garage Audi RS5 – (£61,0000), Audi R8 – (£107,000) Audi S8 – (£82,000), Mercedes S65 AMG Coupe – (£180,000), Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S – (£105,000) and Range Rover Sport SVR – (£100,000)

The football star also has Ferrari F12 – £240,000,  Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano – (£200,000), Porsche 911 Turbo S – (£148,000), Mclaren mp4-12c – (£168,500), Chevrolet Camaro SS – (£35,000), Bugatti Veron – (£1.7million) and Bugatti Chiron – (£2.5m).

Wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo accuses his Chile team-mates of skipping training & drinking after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup

2 hours ago

October 11, 2017

Carla Prado, the wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo took to Instagram to blast the Chile squad after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup, which will hold in Russia.

Last night, Chile were defeated 3-0 by Brazil, as they slumped to sixth in the table after Argentina beat Ecuador and Peru drew with Colombia.

Displeased by the poor result, Carla shared a group picture of the Chile National team celebrating one of their Copa América titles and accused some of her husband’s teammates of partying and missing training due to hangovers.

Wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo accuses his Chile team-mates of skipping training & drinking after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup?

‘Thank you, Captain America, for all that you have experienced. It was really beautiful.

‘But when they put on the shirt it has to be with professionalism. I know that most of them busted their asses, while others left parties and even did not train due to their hangovers.

‘If the cap fits, put it on and stop crying. Because now it is a whole country that is crying. Here we wait for you with open arms my captain,’ She wrote.

Wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo accuses his Chile team-mates of skipping training & drinking after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup?

When Bravo who’s the captain of Chile was asked about his wife’s comments after their defeat, he simply said: ‘Those things are spoken about internally.’

Serena Williams To Return To Australian Open Tennis Just Months After Becoming A Mother!

10 hours ago

October 11, 2017

Serena Williams looks set to return to defend her Australian Open title next year, only three months after she became a mother.

Australia Open Director, Craig Tiley, has hinted that the American superstar, is set to defend the title she won in 2017.

“Serena, the competitor that she is, she wants to win more than the 23 grand slam titles that she has. She was eight weeks pregnant when she played the Australian Open and very few people knew that.

“We’re proud of the fact she’s gone around the world, she’s told that her baby’s AO – Australian Open, Alexis Ohanian. We have a special relationship with Serena, the Williams family, both her and Venus. She wants to come back in 2018 and defend her title. Obviously, at training now, there are several months to go and it will be up to her as far as where she is with her fitness,” Tiley told the UK Independent.

He added: “On the men’s side, there has been a lot of concern and conjecture around Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Kei Nishikori. I can tell you that in talking to Andy, he has been training and he is preparing for having a great year in 2018.

“How much would this year have hurt him, to watch over the entire year Roger and Rafa share four grand slam titles – he would not have like that. As competitive as Andy is, we know he’s back and he’ll want to improve his current ranking of number three in the world and getting back to number one.”

