Ex-TechCruncher Billy Gallagher announces book on Snapchat’s origin

12 hours ago

“So much of it is stranger than fiction. It’s a great story, I knew that if I didn’t write the book, someone else would and I’d regret it,” says Billy Gallagher, author of “How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars: The Snapchat Story.” The book, which starts pre-sales today and debuts on February 13th, follows CEO Evan Spiegel from the Stanford dorms where Snap was invented, to rejecting Facebook’s acquisition offer in 2013, through Snap’s rocky IPO.

Gallagher is uniquely apt to pen the book. The former TechCrunch reporter and Khosla Ventures analyst was just two years younger and in the same Stanford fraternity as Spiegel [Disclosure: so was I]. He already knew many of the young CEO’s contemporaries and was privy to the back-channel gossip about how the idea for disappearing messages came to Spiegel, as well as why co-founder Reggie Brown was pushed out of the company.

Gallagher’s first-ever story for TechCrunch in May 2012 helped set the record straight that, “No, Snapchat Isn’t About Sexting.” Now completing his Stanford Graduate School of Business degree, Gallagher has both the life experience and the know-how to decode the most fascinating startup founding story of the decade. Even without much assistance from the company itself.

“I was given no official access,” Gallagher tells me. “Snapchat’s PR helped me with fact checking. I had to rely on previous sources I had from TechCrunch. I was pounding the pavement, cold-calling and cold-emailing. ‘What files can you show me? What emails can you show me?’ ” Gallagher worked from more than 200 interviews and 450 pages of source notes to compile the end result.

 

 

But the hardest part was adjusting from the rapid-fire publishing style of TechCrunch to the long feedback cycle of publishing with St. Martin’s Press. “You find something out, you get really excited, you find a second source, and then you post about it,” Gallagher says of blogging. But with the book, he’s had to watch scoops he first sniffed out get exposed later by the blogs.

Gallagher wouldn’t share hints about any of the scoops he has left for the book’s launch in February, but says what he thinks readers will enjoy is “Some of the early days of the company and even stuff at Future Freshman [which pivoted into Snap]. There’s meat left on the bone there.” Plus there’s all the details of the rejected Facebook acquisition. While The New York Times’ Evelyn Rusli diligently reported on Spiegel turning down Facebook’s $3 billion-plus bid in 2013, Gallagher’s book will reveal the inside movements that characterize the failed deal.

As for his concluding perspective of Spiegel forged through the writing process, “You have to be impressed with anyone who can take an idea that was arguably not that great of an idea at its start, turn it into something very smart and simple, and build it into what Snapchat is today,” Gallagher explains. “I admire the guts to turn down Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook at such a young age, and then back it up by taking the company public.”

Yet don’t expect some cheery, one-sided profile of the product genius. “Evan has some weaknesses. For founder-CEOs that are the company, it can be really hard when what’s getting you from zero to 1, and trusting your gut, isn’t what gets the company from 1 to 100.”

And in regards to Facebook’s strategy of copying Snapchat that’s making it so hard for the younger company, Gallagher gave these foreboding words: “It’s a little disheartening to see how Facebook just looks at companies and says, ‘You’re Houseparty. You’re doing this really cool innovative chat app. We’re going to either buy you or crush you, and crush you by copying you with all the advantages of our scale,’ ” he says glumly. “It’s hard to do anything in the social space without getting crushed by Facebook. What happens in five to ten years if this cycle continues?”

“How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars: The Snapchat Story” is now available for pre-sale from Amazon via St. Martin’s Press

 

 

 

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ With One-Time Screen Replacement Offer Launched

5 hours ago

October 11, 2017

Intex on Wednesday launched the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphone with one-time screen replacement offer. The domestic handset maker is marketing the new phones as part of “shatterproof smartphone series.” The Intex Aqua Lions X1 has been launched at Rs. 7,499 and Aqua Lions X1+ at Rs. 8,499. Intex’s launch comes on the heels of a similar launch by Xolo, which also launched the smartphones with one-time screen replacement offer.

The new Intex smartphones also come with DataBack which is data saving app and the company claims it can help users save up to 500MB data. Other preloaded apps include Prime Videos, MiFon Security, and SwiftKey. The devices will be available in Black, Blue, and Champagne colours.

Both the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ come with almost identical specifications including 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G with VoLTE support, 2800mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are accompanied by LED flash. There are some differences as well. The Aqua Lions X1 is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The Aqua Lions X1+, on the other hand, is also powered by quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said, “The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features – 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smart phone and will be a delight for all.”

Facebook India Head Umang Bedi Resigns; Sandeep Bhushan Named Interim Managing Director

5 hours ago

October 11, 2017

Facebook India and South Asia Managing Director Umang Bedi is leaving the company after a little more than a year with the company. Umang Bedi will continue with Facebook India for another three months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook’s director of consumer and media businesses for South Asia, has been named as the interim director. For Facebook, India – with 180 million users – is the second largest market after the US.

“We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year. He’s built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best,” a spokesperson for the company told Gadgets 360.

Umang Bedi joined Facebook after serving as managing director for India operations for Adobe. He replaced Kirthiga Reddy as the managing director for Facebook India last year. Before joining Facebook, Sandeep Bhushan was the director of Samsung Electronics, and prior to that, he assumed various business roles at news outlets.

Kirthiga Reddy, who had served that position for more than five years, stepped down amid the company’s ongoing tussle with the Indian regulator over Free Basics. At the time the company said Kirthiga Reddy was planning to change roles for some time.

TRAI banned Free Basics last year, but since then, Facebook has launched Express Wifi, another initiative part of Free Basics program, that brings connectivity to the masses. Over the months, Facebook has been scaling Express Wifi’s reach in the country, bringing it to more villages.

Before joining Adobe, where he oversaw company’s sales and marketing functions as well as outlined strategic partnerships and alliances in the South Asia region, Umang Bedi assumed leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Symantec, and Intuit.

 

Jio Rs. 399 Pack Now With 100 Percent Cashback: Details and All the Fineprint

5 hours ago

October 11, 2017

Jio has announced a new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer under which it is providing customers with 100 percent cashback on recharges of Rs. 399. The cashback will be in the form of vouchers that can be used while recharging their numbers. This Jio offer will go live on Thursday, October 12 and continue till October 18, a day before Diwali is celebrated this year. The Rs. 399 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan pack provides prepaid users with 84GB of data (in tranches of 1GB per day), free SMS, subscription to Jio apps and free calls, with validity of 84 days; for postpaid users, all the details of the pack remain the same, except the validity is three billing cycles.

Under the new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime customers who purchase the Rs. 399 recharge pack between October 12 and October 18 will get eight vouchers of Rs. 50, totalling Rs. 400. The vouchers can be redeemed against future recharges of Rs. 309 or above for plans, and Rs. 91 or above data add-ons. Only one voucher can be redeemed at a time, and customers can redeem the vouchers after November 15 only. So, for example, after you get a Rs. 50 voucher, you can use it to buy a recharge of Rs. 309, and you will only need to pay Rs. 259 via debit card, credit card, netbanking, or other payment means.

This Jio offer can also be availed by customers whose validity still remains.In that case, the Rs. 399 recharge purchased during the offer period will come into effect once the validity of the ongoing pack runs out.

The offer can be availed from MyJio app, Jio.com website, Jio Store outlets, Reliance Digital large-format stores, and the company’s partner offline retail stores and online platforms (JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik).

Notably, the fine print for the offer says the company has planned a revision for its tariff plans for October 19. There is no official word yet on what these changes in tariff might entail.

 

