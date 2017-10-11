The Fat Funk Thing

By Emem Umondak

Don’t we all want to live forever young? It’s quite scary to think some things we do invite wrinkles over earlier than they should come. Changing some of your daily habits can extend your wrinkle-free years.

1. Touching your face:

From holding stair rails to turning door knobs, placing our hands on counters and feverishly typing on our smartphones, our hands come in contact with millions of germs. Touching your face transfers those germs to your skin. Need I say more?

2. Staying out in the sun too long/ skipping sunscreen:

UV Rays account for 80% of wrinkles. Long term exposure leads to reduced skin elasticity, pigmentation and degradation of skin texture. Using sunscreen will prevent all these and a little extra moisture never hurt anyone. An alternative will be wearing a hat in the sun. As simple as that.

3. Smoking:

If you haven’t heard it before, smoking is bad for you in so many ways and if there aren’t enough reasons to quit, it quickens the aging process. It narrows the blood vessels in the outer layers of the skin; reducing the amount of oxygen and nutrients that get into it. This makes the skin look dry and sagged.

4. Not getting enough sleep:

Sleep rejuvenates the skin making it look healthier and brighter. Lack of sleep will make you have dark circles which will make you look tired and older than you actually are. If that isn’t bad enough, these dark circles will become wrinkles in the long run. Bottom line: get some sleep.

5. Sleeping in the wrong sides:

Sleeping on your sides and stomach leaves your face smushed against the pillow and this leaves wrinkles etched to your face. Experts recommend sleeping on your back because it helps to prevent back and neck pain, reduce acid reflux, prevent wrinkles and the best part- it maintains breast shape. Enough said, I’m sleeping on my back for the rest of my life.

6. Using the wrong type of pillows:

If you just aren’t used to sleeping on your back or it just doesn’t work for you, fear not, cause we’ve got your back. Opting for a silk or satin pillow, as opposed to cotton pillow cases will prevent wrinkles as the face slides against silk and satin therefore no sleep lines are formed. Easy peasy.

7. Drinking:

Alcohol dehydrates the skin and will affect your Vitamin A level negatively. Vitamin A is an important skin antioxidant. This means you should say no to that extra glass of wine and get some vitamin A supplements from your drug store.

8. Drinking too much coffee:

Caffeine like alcohol is a diuretic and prevents you from holding on to water, so your skin looks sort of pale and dry.

So if you’re drinking a lot of caffeine or alcohol, remember to stay hydrated. We need about six to eight glasses of water per day, anyway, but if you’re drinking a lot of lattes to get through the day, you’ll need to drink even more water to keep your skin looking pretty. Chemicals in coffee prevent the absorption of magnesium which is like the fountain of youth of skin care.

9. Harsh beauty products:

On your next shopping spree, avoid products that contain sulfur, formaldehyde, toluene and synthetic colours.

These are harsh, corrosive, and drying ingredients you’ll find in your cleansers, body washes,shampoos and other beauty products. If you buy beauty products based on colours or how pretty they look then you definitely need to stop and years from now, you’ll be grateful you did.

10. Sleeping with makeup on:

Let’s face it, it’s a dirty world. From sweating all day, people breathing around you, to the carbon monoxide from car exhausts and pollution in the air, your makeup absorbs all of that while blocking your pores. You think to yourself, “I didn’t wear a lot of makeup so I can sleep with it.” That is so wrong. Taking off that day-old makeup on your face will let your skin breathe and return to its normal balance. So do yourself a ton of good and wipe it out!

10. Not eating a balanced meal:

Let’s face it, we really are what we eat. The skin serves as a window to your body and eating junk food will take its toll on your body as it gets older. Minimise your carb intake and your skin will thank you for it. Literally-the difference will be clear. Increase the amount of fruit and vegetables you eat as well as carotenoid-rich fruit and veggies such as apricots, carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach may also boost your skin’s health. Choose fruits and vegetables with red, orange, yellow and dark green colour. The intense color indicates the presence of carotenoids.

11. Your smart phone:

When was the last time you wiped the surface of your phone? Smart phones have become invaluable but they also have their demerits even to your skin. Bending to constantly check your phone will give you ‘tech neck’ in the long run. The tender skin around your neck can only fold and unfold for so long.

Studies have shown that cell phone screens are alot dirtier than toilets. Ewww! To be honest you clean your toilets more regularly than your cell phones. All the dirt we talked about in Number 1 goes directly to your phone which ends up on the side of your face.

12. Bleaching your skin:

Incase you needed more reasons not to lighten your skin or to stop if you have, the chemicals in these creams destroy the melanin in the skin. Melanin helps to block Ultra Violet rays that have been linked to skin cancer and are known to cause wrinkles. Essentially, the darker you are the more melanin is in your skin (dark girls like myself are very lucky). This chemicals will not only kill the melanin in your skin, but will also strip your skin of it’s natural oils, its elasticity and its ability to regenerate.

Wrinkles are an inevitable part of ageing we should embrace. While these guidelines will only delay the ageing process, the wrinkles will come one day and we can only hope to age gracefully.