Lifestyle

The Fat Funk Thing

Published

11 hours ago

on

By Betty Udo

‘You’re fat’

‘No oh… God forbid, I’m not fat abeg’

Don’t lie ladies, we’re all guilty of answering questions about our weight in this way. We shrug our shoulders and say ‘God forbid’ like having a little extra weight is a curse. The media does not help either when all we see on TV is the perfect  ‘Summer Body’ and Size 2. Everyone is looking at straight, protruding collarbones, thin legs and a toned tummy as the perfect kind of body everybody should have. Not that, it’s bad. It’s alright. We are all blessed with different body types.

Fat people now overwork and beat themselves up about something that’s supposed to be normal. Sometimes they starve themselves, and push themselves into what I call the ‘Fat Funk’.

Fat Funk refers to the state of being unhappy over a normal thing such as being fat thereby leading to very unpleasant and pitiable life.

 

How do you know if you’re in a Fat Funk?

  • If you’re forcing yourself into clothes that don’t size you.
  • If you’re sighing over the place and dragging yourself
  • If you’re not eating your favorite food around people because you’re scared of what they’ll say.
  • If you don’t feel good about yourself and you’re desperate for a change, not because of you but because of others.

How do you get out of your Fat Funk?

VISIT YOUR DOCTOR

It is important to check in with your doctor to make sure your fat is not actually obesity or diabetes. Being honest, fat people are more prone to medical problems, so you need to check yourself regularly to be sure you’re healthy and not big because you’re sick.

SQUEEZE THE JUICE. EAT HEALTHY

Oranges, pineapples, paw paw, tangerines, take them all. We are surrounded by carbs and more carbs from starch to eba to rice to wheat, which could be bad for you if that’s all you take. Introduce proteins and vitamins into your meal plan for healthier body. You can’t be fat for nothing. Cut down on the gas, soda and sugar too. You could have a little once a while, it’s normal to have a Sweet tooth but don’t take too much. Take enough to keep your sugar levels in check.

LIQUID CONFIDENCE

Water is very important, don’t let your tongue get dry, feed it it’s due. Always move with a bottle of water, if not carry extra change for sachet water. All to keep you hydrated and ready to move whenever you need to.

WORK OUT /GET INVOLVED

Join a sport club, develop a hubby, volunteer at the local orphanage, get involved in something. Discover a hidden passion, or learn a new skill. (It could be a added bonus to your cv) You won’t care enough about your weight when you’re so busy learning how to do graphics design or the art of manicure, or make up.

Joining a gym too works, exercise is very important as aside from drugs and food, it keeps the body healthy and in check.

BODY LOVE/BE CONFIDENT

It is very important that you love you and your body as you are. If you do not love yourself, nobody else will. Nobody will love you for you. Develop a good self-esteem, learn to appreciate your self and believe in your abilities. Be confident, and look good, not for anybody but for you.

 

THE LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN

Be thankful.

Lifestyle

10 Ways Your Smartphone Affects Your Life

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

By Joseph Etim Udoh

Many people have been affected in their daily lives through the use of their cell phones. Accidents, deaths and other factors are usually as a result of using smartphone wrongly.

Smartphones contain tremendous power. They’re pocket encyclopedias, mobile banks , spools of digital thread tying us to friends and family. But smartphones can also seriously mess with your life.

Excessive use has been tied to sleeplessness, depression and even reduced fertility. It can be both a social crutch and a destroyer of intimacy.

If you feel like you can’t live without your handset, here are 10 good reasons to cut back on how much you use it:

1. It Wrecks Relationship
Most relationship have been broken, including marriages due to smartphone, it causes distraction and makes people loose focus. I had series of experience with a friend on Facebook who usually always log on to Facebook when she was upset and she always use Facebook to calm her spirit.
Instead of working out issues with your husband , you’ll rather preferably shareit with someone you may not even know or probably an outsider.

2 It Causes Insomnia
The blue light streaming out of your phone can seriously damage your sleep. That’s because blue light activates the area in the human brain that suppresses melatonin, which helps induce drowsiness.

3. It Ruins Your Sex Life
Sex loses some of its heat when there’s a smartphone between the sheets. Texts and phone calls could just get in  from your mom, tweets about Stars such as P-Square , breaking news notifications from Naija.com and thus taking you out of the mood.

4. It Makes You Loose Focus
Whenever you’re doing something and your smartphone is with you. You will loose focus, let’s take for instance driving.
Peering at your smartphone while driving is tempting, but dangerous. Nearly 50 percent of Americans admit to texting and driving, even though most people think it’s a bad idea.
And it is bad. Every day nine people die in car accidents related to smartphone use.

5. It Could Make You Depressed
People who constantly check their smartphones tend to experience greater levels of depression and anxiety, according to a study from psychologists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champlain. This might be because people struggling with depression use their phones as a kind of escape.
“It appears that people who use cell phones to avoid stress and negative events in their real life also tend to have mental health problems,” Dr. Alejandro Lleras, a psychologist at the university and the study’s lead author.

6. It May Become Addictive
Whenever you get so drawn or attracted to a particular thing , it becomes an habit, many people find it difficult to keep their phones on the desk or in their bags. They tend to hold it every seconds, sending and exchanging pleasantries. At times,
If you’ve ever lost your smartphone, you’ve probably felt pangs of withdrawal.
Separating from your device can induce what some researchers have called ” nomophobia,” the fear of “losing the connectedness that smartphones allow.” That fear can, in turn, cause people to cling to their phones in a way that resembles addiction.

7. It Could Make You Tune Out Your Life
Constantly staring your smartphone screen can tear you away from the action around you. When you’re on your phone, you’re not really “there. ” That’s why it can be such a joy to put away your handset and just revel in the moment, says Dr. Danny Penman, co-author of
Mindfulness: Finding Peace In A Frantic World.

8. It Can Make Learning Difficult
Smartphones can be an incredible resource for students. But they can also make it hard to concentrate. Many times i tried reading a pdf document on my phone, i usually got distracted by messages and pop-up from Facebook and other social Media. A study from University of Uyo, Uyo found that using smartphones in the classroom made learning more difficult.
“Because smartphones are always on, they lead to interruptions when the students are studying/reading/preparing,”
If you really want to absorb information, it might be best to shut down your phone.

9. It Kills Conversation
If you have noticed, you walk over to a girl and want to start a conversation with her and all she does is to bring out her phone and start chatting on Facebook etc.
So many of us whip out our phones when a conversation drops off or a crowded elevator feels too quiet. But that impulse can prevent people from connecting with each other,
“It is sad that this technology which was supposed to connect people is making them disconnect from each other in person”

10. It Can Cause Computer Vision Syndrome
Staring at the tiny font on your smartphone screen all day can lead to eyestrain, blurred vision, dizziness and dry eyes, which can cause astigmatism in the eyes.
To avoid these side effects, take a break! Every once in awhile, look up from your phone and focus on something else far away. And don’t forget to blink! Increasing the font size of the text on your phone can also help.

Lifestyle

12 Things You Do that will give you Wrinkles.

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

By Emem Umondak

Don’t we all want to live forever young? It’s quite scary to think some things we do invite wrinkles over earlier than they should come. Changing some of your daily habits can extend your wrinkle-free years.

1. Touching your face:
From holding stair rails to turning door knobs, placing our hands on counters and feverishly typing on our smartphones, our hands come in contact with millions of germs. Touching your face transfers those germs to your skin. Need I say more?

2. Staying out in the sun too long/ skipping sunscreen:
UV Rays account for 80% of wrinkles. Long term exposure leads to reduced skin elasticity, pigmentation and degradation of skin texture. Using sunscreen will prevent all these and a little extra moisture never hurt anyone. An alternative will be wearing a hat in the sun. As simple as that.

3. Smoking:
If you haven’t heard it before, smoking is bad for you in so many ways and if there aren’t enough reasons to quit, it quickens the aging process. It narrows the blood vessels in the outer layers of the skin; reducing the amount of oxygen and nutrients that get into it. This makes the skin look dry and sagged.

4. Not getting enough sleep:
Sleep rejuvenates the skin making it look healthier and brighter. Lack of sleep will make you have dark circles which will make you look tired and older than you actually are. If that isn’t bad enough, these dark circles will become wrinkles in the long run. Bottom line: get some sleep.

5. Sleeping in the wrong sides:
Sleeping on your sides and stomach leaves your face smushed against the pillow and this leaves wrinkles etched to your face.  Experts recommend sleeping on your back because it helps to prevent back and neck pain, reduce acid reflux, prevent wrinkles and the best part- it maintains breast shape. Enough said, I’m sleeping on my back for the rest of my life.

6. Using the wrong type of pillows:
If you just aren’t used to sleeping on your back or it just doesn’t work for you, fear not, cause we’ve got your back. Opting for a silk or satin pillow, as opposed to cotton pillow cases will prevent wrinkles as the face slides against silk and satin therefore no sleep lines are formed. Easy peasy.

7. Drinking:
Alcohol dehydrates the skin and will affect your Vitamin A level negatively. Vitamin A is an important skin antioxidant. This means you should say no to that extra glass of wine and get some vitamin A supplements from your drug store.

8. Drinking too much coffee:
Caffeine like alcohol is a diuretic and prevents you from holding on to water, so your skin looks sort of pale and dry.
So if you’re drinking a lot of caffeine or alcohol, remember to stay hydrated. We need about six to eight glasses of water per day, anyway, but if you’re drinking a lot of lattes to get through the day, you’ll need to drink even more water to keep your skin looking pretty. Chemicals in coffee prevent the absorption of magnesium which is like the fountain of youth of skin care.

9. Harsh beauty products:
On your next shopping spree, avoid products that contain sulfur, formaldehyde, toluene and synthetic colours.
These are harsh, corrosive, and drying ingredients you’ll find in your cleansers, body washes,shampoos and other beauty products. If you buy beauty products based on colours or how pretty they look then you definitely need to stop and years from now, you’ll be grateful you did.

10. Sleeping with makeup on:
Let’s face it, it’s a dirty world. From sweating all day, people breathing around you, to the carbon monoxide from car exhausts and pollution in the air, your makeup absorbs all of that while blocking your pores. You think to yourself, “I didn’t wear a lot of makeup so I can sleep with it.” That is so wrong. Taking off that day-old makeup on your face will let your skin breathe and return to its normal balance. So do yourself a ton of good and wipe it out!

10. Not eating a balanced meal:
Let’s face it, we really are what we eat. The skin serves as a window to your body and eating junk food will take its toll on your body as it gets older. Minimise your carb intake and your skin will thank you for it. Literally-the difference will be clear. Increase the amount of fruit and vegetables you eat as well as carotenoid-rich fruit and veggies such as apricots, carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach may also boost your skin’s health. Choose fruits and vegetables with red, orange, yellow and dark green colour. The intense color indicates the presence of carotenoids.

11. Your smart phone:
When was the last time you wiped the surface of your phone? Smart phones have become invaluable but they also have their demerits even to your skin. Bending to constantly check your phone will give you ‘tech neck’ in the long run. The tender skin around your neck can only fold and unfold for so long.
Studies have shown that cell phone screens are alot dirtier than toilets. Ewww! To be honest you clean your toilets more regularly than your cell phones. All the dirt we talked about in Number 1 goes directly to your phone which ends up on the side of your face.

12. Bleaching your skin:
Incase you needed more reasons not to lighten your skin or to stop if you have, the chemicals in these creams destroy the melanin in the skin.  Melanin helps to block Ultra Violet rays that have been linked to skin cancer and are known to cause wrinkles. Essentially, the darker you are the more melanin is in your skin (dark girls like myself are very lucky). This chemicals will not only kill the melanin in your skin, but will also strip your skin of it’s natural oils, its elasticity and its ability to regenerate.

Wrinkles are an inevitable part of ageing we should embrace. While these guidelines will only delay the ageing process, the wrinkles will come one day and we can only hope to age gracefully.

Lifestyle

OVERCOMING LAZINESS

Published

5 days ago

on

October 6, 2017

By

Laziness is a state of inaction. It’s something that you do, not something you are. Being lazy means you have no motivational to do anything. lazy people are often seen as useless.
They are the ones who don’t do anything. They can be seen as underachievers. This can be a child or an adult.
In our community today we view students who never study as lazy, also with employee who doesn’t do his/her work has been lazy.
There is a difference between saying someone is lazy and someone acting lazy. One is suggesting that your laziness is temporary while the other suggest that’s its permanent. This is the myth/fact about laziness.
What causes laziness is lack of goals and purpose. If someone is given a good reason to do something he/she will do it perfectly. But people who don’t seem to do anything just haven’t found out good reason to do anything.
To motivate a lazy person, you need to help he/she find purpose and enough reason to work towards a certain goal.
Knowing how to overcome laziness comes down to finding enough reasons to take actions. Action will lead to success while inaction will lead to failure.

