Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2017 Dates Revealed, Offers and Deals Previewed

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will be held from October 14 to October 17, and ahead of its start, the e-commerce brand has given a sneak peek at some of the offers and deals that can be expected, from mobiles to TVs and electronics. In fact, the Flipkart sale has already begun in part, the company said, with up to 70 percent off on TVs and Appliances until the end of the sale. Users can expect 10 percent ‘instant discount’ on HDFC credit and debit cards, while those using PhonePe for payments can expect 20 percent cashback (up to Rs. 200). Flipkart is also touting special discounts for customers exchanging a list of smartphones. Bajaj Finserv no-cost EMIs will be available on over 4 lakh phones.

Let’s start with the upcoming mobile deals during. Flipkart says its ‘most popular phones’ will be on discount during the Big Diwali Sale, specifically, the top three smartphones in three categories, rated by interest shown by consumers. The ‘top sellers’ category has the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Plus, and Xiaomi Redmi 4A, in that order, while the ‘budget phones’ category has the Moto C Plus, Moto E4 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy J7-6. In the ‘premium phones’ category, the company has named the iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S7, and iPhone 7.

Flipkart says there will also be one flash sale held on every day of the Big Diwali Sale at 12pm, starting with the Panasonic Eluga Ray X, which will be available at Rs. 6,999 (down from Rs. 8,999). Flipkart is also reiterating that the first sale of the Honor 9i will be held on Saturday, October 14, at 12am – the start of the sale. Finally, as we mentioned, Flipkart in its ‘Goodbye to the old, welcome to the new’ exchange deals, has listed exact discounts users will get when exchanging phones such as Redmi Note 3, Samsung Galaxy J7, Moto G3, Lenovo K4 Note, and the iPhone 5s.

The Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart will also have up to 80 percent off on electronics of select brands, including exchange offers and no-cost EMI deals. No specific offers have been mentioned on this front as yet.

As for the ongoing TV and Appliances sale, Flipkart is touting a minimum of 30 percent off on Sanyo TVs, up to 20 percent off on Sony TVs, up to 22 percent off on Vu TVs, and up to 40 percent off on Micromax TVs.