Connect with us

Tech News

Four behavioral economics strategies for improving consumer financial health

Published

11 hours ago

on

At Common Cents Lab, a financial research lab at Duke University supported by MetLife Foundation, we believe behavioral science can help improve financial well-being. For the past two years, we’ve been applying our insights and an experimental mindset to work with fintech companies, credit unions and nonprofits in order to test this assumption.

Twenty-six experiments in, we thought it was time to assess our progress and share what we’ve learned with the industry. Below are four strategies we have used in the field and examples of our work to tactically show how they manifest in market. Our hope is that these four strategies can help other companies leverage human nature to make it easier for low- to moderate-income households improve financial decision-making and their own well-being.

Remove the environmental barriers surrounding financial decision-making

Typical poverty alleviation strategies aim to boost a person’s decision-making bandwidth so that they are always in a better position to surmount financial hurdles as they arise. However, even when operating at top available bandwidth, managing variable income and expenses is tough, and the pressure falls upon the person to do complex mathematical balancing acts. Instead, successful providers will make this equation dramatically simpler.

By shifting this decision-making burden from the consumer to the company, it becomes a win-win for everyone involved. The company gets to enhance their value proposition by offering helpful products and features, and the consumer’s life becomes dramatically easier when financial decisions are taken off their shoulders.  

 Our work from the field:

  • Self-Help Credit Union’s new retirement savings product automatically deducts money from new members’ paychecks. It’s what’s called a “transparent default,” or a default that opts people in automatically but immediately gives them the option to close it.
  • Homebase, a scheduling app for small businesses, is introducing features that help employers provide more advanced schedule notice and create more consistent, reliable schedules. This shifts the burden off the employee and onto the employer, providing greater visibility to the employee and helping them maximize attendance and earnings.
  • The Latino Community Credit Union built a savings product attached to a loan product. This means their members only submit payment once but are simultaneously paying down debt and building a safety net. By coupling these actions, they can decrease complexity and increase financial well being.

In all three cases, these companies are removing the environmental inhibitors and making it easy for people to improve their financial prospects.

Make the right financial decisions dramatically easier

Everyone fights a daily uphill battle against the forces of consumerism. Cries of “Buy this! Buy that!” are remarkably similar to pleas to “Eat this! Eat that!” Yet, why do we have so many tools at our disposal to manage eating, but remarkably few to combat spending impulses? Mantras like no carbs, no dairy or no gluten from Weight Watchers or the Atkins Diet abound. But outside of pop figures like Dave Ramsey or Suzie Orman sharing anecdotal wisdom, our financial toolkit is remarkably empty. Given the dire state of America’s savings, we should instead be aggressively developing and testing new tools to help people spend less and save more.

Our work from the field:

  • Fintech app Clarity Money is working on putting “rules of thumb” into their spending recommendations that give people simple heuristics to direct future spending.
  • Food stamps tracker Propel showed that breaking food stamp budgets into weekly chunks can help simplify the complex budgeting equation and save people money.
  • DoubleNet Pay and EarnUp are both showing that by changing up the timing of payments and saving, they can make financial management dramatically easier for their customers.
  • Digit is making savings automatic by asking people before they receive their tax refund how much they’d like to save, then automatically saving it for them. This year alone, they helped double the amount of savings for participating customers.

Help consumers take advantages of the resources they already have

Many times, people already have options available to them that could increase their financial well-being, but they don’t take full advantage. Sometimes it’s not about creating new products and services — the secret is helping people use the services right in front of them.

Our work from the field:

  • CoinFlip is an app that makes discount redemption easy, helping people make use of the savings that’s long been available but often unused.
  • Many cities help parents save for college, but few people make regular deposits. The city of St. Louis nudges parents through clever reminders to deposit into their child’s account.

Increase motivation for people to make the right financial decisions

Surveys show that most people have good ideas for improving their financial health. But the difficulty of decisions like saving or paying down debt, coupled with a lack of motivation, prevents them from taking action. There is a massive opportunity to improve financial health by playing to people’s motivations and helping them make a “good for you” choice today versus waiting for tomorrow.

Our work from the field:

  • Arizona Credit Union is using the power of social proof to increase motivation. By showing customers that similar people are spending less on eating out than they might expect, it hopes to swap motivation for saving money with the motivation to be like their peers.
  • Payment company Payable is changing how wages are displayed for hourly workers. By focusing hourly workers on their projected annual wage, it is creating a long-term mindset and improving their motivation to engage in long-term positive behaviors, like saving for retirement.
  • Community Empowerment Fund uses the power of goals to make savings more appealing by giving people punch cards that track their savings progress. This accountability is helping customers increase their savings rates over time.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ With One-Time Screen Replacement Offer Launched

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Intex on Wednesday launched the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphone with one-time screen replacement offer. The domestic handset maker is marketing the new phones as part of “shatterproof smartphone series.” The Intex Aqua Lions X1 has been launched at Rs. 7,499 and Aqua Lions X1+ at Rs. 8,499. Intex’s launch comes on the heels of a similar launch by Xolo, which also launched the smartphones with one-time screen replacement offer.

The new Intex smartphones also come with DataBack which is data saving app and the company claims it can help users save up to 500MB data. Other preloaded apps include Prime Videos, MiFon Security, and SwiftKey. The devices will be available in Black, Blue, and Champagne colours.

Both the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ come with almost identical specifications including 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G with VoLTE support, 2800mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are accompanied by LED flash. There are some differences as well. The Aqua Lions X1 is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The Aqua Lions X1+, on the other hand, is also powered by quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said, “The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features – 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smart phone and will be a delight for all.”

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Facebook India Head Umang Bedi Resigns; Sandeep Bhushan Named Interim Managing Director

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Facebook India and South Asia Managing Director Umang Bedi is leaving the company after a little more than a year with the company. Umang Bedi will continue with Facebook India for another three months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook’s director of consumer and media businesses for South Asia, has been named as the interim director. For Facebook, India – with 180 million users – is the second largest market after the US.

“We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year. He’s built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best,” a spokesperson for the company told Gadgets 360.

Umang Bedi joined Facebook after serving as managing director for India operations for Adobe. He replaced Kirthiga Reddy as the managing director for Facebook India last year. Before joining Facebook, Sandeep Bhushan was the director of Samsung Electronics, and prior to that, he assumed various business roles at news outlets.

Kirthiga Reddy, who had served that position for more than five years, stepped down amid the company’s ongoing tussle with the Indian regulator over Free Basics. At the time the company said Kirthiga Reddy was planning to change roles for some time.

TRAI banned Free Basics last year, but since then, Facebook has launched Express Wifi, another initiative part of Free Basics program, that brings connectivity to the masses. Over the months, Facebook has been scaling Express Wifi’s reach in the country, bringing it to more villages.

Before joining Adobe, where he oversaw company’s sales and marketing functions as well as outlined strategic partnerships and alliances in the South Asia region, Umang Bedi assumed leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Symantec, and Intuit.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Jio Rs. 399 Pack Now With 100 Percent Cashback: Details and All the Fineprint

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Jio has announced a new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer under which it is providing customers with 100 percent cashback on recharges of Rs. 399. The cashback will be in the form of vouchers that can be used while recharging their numbers. This Jio offer will go live on Thursday, October 12 and continue till October 18, a day before Diwali is celebrated this year. The Rs. 399 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan pack provides prepaid users with 84GB of data (in tranches of 1GB per day), free SMS, subscription to Jio apps and free calls, with validity of 84 days; for postpaid users, all the details of the pack remain the same, except the validity is three billing cycles.

Under the new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime customers who purchase the Rs. 399 recharge pack between October 12 and October 18 will get eight vouchers of Rs. 50, totalling Rs. 400. The vouchers can be redeemed against future recharges of Rs. 309 or above for plans, and Rs. 91 or above data add-ons. Only one voucher can be redeemed at a time, and customers can redeem the vouchers after November 15 only. So, for example, after you get a Rs. 50 voucher, you can use it to buy a recharge of Rs. 309, and you will only need to pay Rs. 259 via debit card, credit card, netbanking, or other payment means.

This Jio offer can also be availed by customers whose validity still remains.In that case, the Rs. 399 recharge purchased during the offer period will come into effect once the validity of the ongoing pack runs out.

The offer can be availed from MyJio app, Jio.com website, Jio Store outlets, Reliance Digital large-format stores, and the company’s partner offline retail stores and online platforms (JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik).

Notably, the fine print for the offer says the company has planned a revision for its tariff plans for October 19. There is no official word yet on what these changes in tariff might entail.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending