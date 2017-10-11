Fujifilm X-E3 Mirrorless Camera With 4K Video Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

on Wednesday launched the Fujifilm X-E3 rangefinder style ultra-compact mirrorless interchangeable lens camera in India. It is now available to buy in India in Black and Silver colour variants. It has been priced at Rs. 70,999 for body only, Rs. 1,02,999 with the 18-55mm f/2.8-4 kit, and Rs. 89,999 with the XF23mm f/2.0 kit.

The Fujifilm X-E3 was launched last month globally. The mid-range mirrorless camera is the company’s smallest viewfinder-equipped camera. It features a 24.3-megapixel X-Trans III sensor found on other X-models like the X-Pro2 as well as a touchscreen display and 4K video recording, among other things. It is powered by X Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine, said to deliver best-in-class colour reproduction on both stills and video.

In terms of design, the X-E3 follows a similar language compared to the previous model. It is, however, smaller and lighter and adds some notable features like a new front control wheel and a rear, joystick-like lever to control the focus region. It features the same 2.36-million dot display like the X-T2. The 3-inch touchscreen lets you tap and control focus and access menu settings if physical buttons aren’t your thing. It also enables various gesture controls like flick and pinch zoom. However, pro photographers will likely feel the loss of physical buttons when switching between exposure modes and ISO.

The X-E3 lets you record videos at 4K 30fps. The camera features a microphone input, but there’s no port for the headphone. The company says that you can output video via the HDMI port. The X-E3 also comes with a 325-point autofocus system and has improved subject tracking with a new “image recognition algorithm”. Notably, the X-E3 is also the first X Series model to feature Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to pair the camera with a smartphone to transfer pictures on-the-go.

Commenting on the occasion, Yasunobu Nishiyama, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our latest offering – Fujifilm X-E3 is built from the essence of minimalism and has been refined to maximise functional performance to its utmost limit. Our endeavor will always be to continuously delight our customers by launching exciting new X Series line up in the coming years as well.”

Written with inputs from IANS