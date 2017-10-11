Connect with us

Gucci Lord:- Ray Hushpuppi Receives Gucci Designed Cake From Gucci For His Birthday (Photos)

9 hours ago

Self acclaimed business man, Ray Hushpuppi was duly acknowledged by Gucci brand of Dubai on his birthday.

The Gucci lord received a Gucci designed cake from the Gucci store at Dubai Mall.

He shared photos of the cake and wrote:-

“Thanks so much @gucci for this special. God bless you guys at the Dubai Mall Gucci Store!!!”

See more photos below:-

 

 

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

LIB exclusive! Two of Davido’s boys who dropped late Tagbo at the hospital have been arrested

1 hour ago

October 11, 2017

Two of the young men who dropped late Tagbo Umeike at the hospital on October 2nd have been arrested by the Lagos State police command, a source close to the situation told LIB exclusively.

 

The men, who were with Tagbo the night they were all partying to celebrate Tagbo’s birthday, were arrested today after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest following preliminary investigation.

 

It’s been revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation and not alcohol intoxication. The boys are currently at Police Lion Building in Lagos Island. More details to come…

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Davido re-invited for questioning after autopsy shows Tagbo died of suffocation

2 hours ago

October 11, 2017

Today, LIB was present at a press conference by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal where he spoke on the death of Tagbo Umeike and also announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning.

 

According to the commisioner, Davido said he was informed of Tagbo’s death by a mutual friend while he was at DNA night Club. Further investigation by the police also revealed that Tagbo was taken to the hospital by Davido’s driver (Tunde Yusuf) and two of Davido’s friends.

 

The commisioner also said that during investigation, Davido’s driver said they took Tagbo to the General Hospital on the instructions of Davido and the autopsy report shows that he died of suffocation.

 

According to the Commissioner, the CCTV footage from the lounge where he drank (Shisha Lounge) in Lekki shows that Tagbo took up to 40 shots of tequila. The footage also showed that he became quarrelsome and violent at some point. The ash colloured corolla which was used to transport Tagbo to the hospital was later recovered from Davido’s residence in Awosike street Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

 

More details to come…

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here’s the Bobrisky version

2 hours ago

October 11, 2017

pretty cute………….

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

