Connect with us

Tech News

HandUp, the startup that helps homeless people, has been acquired

Published

12 hours ago

on

In slightly bittersweet news, startup HandUp is selling itself to the Detroit-based South Oakland Shelter for an undisclosed amount. This isn’t your typical Silicon Valley exit where the founders and investors made a bunch of money. HandUp CEO Rose Broome described it to me as a “primary philanthropic acquisition.” But it’s still a solid outcome for a startup that operates as a public benefit corporation.

SOS has been one of HandUp’s nonprofit partners for years. When the two organizations first started discussing working together, SOS at the time communicated that the organization had been wanting to build something like HandUp.

“HandUp’s tools have empowered us to better fulfill our own mission: building communities that end homelessness,” SOS CEO Ryan Hertz said in a statement. “We are proud to inherit and continue HandUp’s legacy as we extend our work into building digital communities.”

SOS will officially take ownership of HandUp on November 1, 2017. HandUp’s online fundraising tools will stay up and operational, and through SOS, Broome said the service will be able to provide the same level of support that it’s always been able to.

“That’s one of the really exciting aspects for us,” Broome told me. “That what we’ve built gets to stay up and stay alive and continue to grow.”

But HandUp’s gift card program — where people purchase gift cards and hand them out to people on the streets of San Francisco — will be put on hold at the end of this year.

When HandUp first started, the goal was to create a scalable business that could grow and have the biggest impact possible, Broome said. Since then, HandUp raised $2.4 million in donations for 100 nonprofits across the country and helped 25,000 people meet some of their basic needs, like housing and medical care. While the business itself worked, the scale just wasn’t there.

“What we’ve found is we created something that was helping people and grew to a bigger scale, but it wasn’t going to get to the scale we needed it to be to work as a thriving tech startup.”

HandUp founders Broome and Sammie Rayner, and CTO Barney Jackson, will stay on as advisors, but will no longer officially work for the company. Moving forward, some members of the HandUp team will join Salesforce.org, but Broome isn’t quite sure what her next move will be.

Before founding HandUp, Broome worked on President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. She’s thinking of getting back involved in politics in some way, which means resting up for the 2020 presidential campaigns.

HandUp had previously raised $1.7 million from investors like Jason Calacanis, Alexis Ohanian, Marc Benioff, Cyan and Scott Banister, Precursor Ventures and others.

“I think it’s bittersweet for them too,” Broome said. “They’re glad that HandUp can live on but obviously, they were investing in the bigger vision and the bigger vision didn’t happen.”

The bigger vision, Broome said, was to get the fundraising platform to a profitable place and ultimately evolve into a technology platform for human services. Broome envisioned intersecting with SNAP programs, Medicare, Medicaid and the databases human services use.

“To say a startup focused on homelessness is going to have a positive exit, all things considered, is amazing,” Broome said. “We did every single thing that we could and worked so hard and created something wonderful and it’s going to live on. That’s the outcome we’re really celebrating.”

HandUp investor Cyan Banister seems to be on the same page as Broome. She also recognizes that what Broome tried to achieve was difficult, she told me.

“I hoped she could figure out a way to align profit with her mission and create a company that didn’t rely on a nonprofit model,” Banister told TechCrunch. “I’m pleased that she found a way for her vision to live on and isn’t giving up. This is a better outcome than shutting down.”

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ With One-Time Screen Replacement Offer Launched

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Intex on Wednesday launched the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphone with one-time screen replacement offer. The domestic handset maker is marketing the new phones as part of “shatterproof smartphone series.” The Intex Aqua Lions X1 has been launched at Rs. 7,499 and Aqua Lions X1+ at Rs. 8,499. Intex’s launch comes on the heels of a similar launch by Xolo, which also launched the smartphones with one-time screen replacement offer.

The new Intex smartphones also come with DataBack which is data saving app and the company claims it can help users save up to 500MB data. Other preloaded apps include Prime Videos, MiFon Security, and SwiftKey. The devices will be available in Black, Blue, and Champagne colours.

Both the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ come with almost identical specifications including 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G with VoLTE support, 2800mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are accompanied by LED flash. There are some differences as well. The Aqua Lions X1 is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The Aqua Lions X1+, on the other hand, is also powered by quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said, “The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features – 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smart phone and will be a delight for all.”

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Facebook India Head Umang Bedi Resigns; Sandeep Bhushan Named Interim Managing Director

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Facebook India and South Asia Managing Director Umang Bedi is leaving the company after a little more than a year with the company. Umang Bedi will continue with Facebook India for another three months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook’s director of consumer and media businesses for South Asia, has been named as the interim director. For Facebook, India – with 180 million users – is the second largest market after the US.

“We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year. He’s built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best,” a spokesperson for the company told Gadgets 360.

Umang Bedi joined Facebook after serving as managing director for India operations for Adobe. He replaced Kirthiga Reddy as the managing director for Facebook India last year. Before joining Facebook, Sandeep Bhushan was the director of Samsung Electronics, and prior to that, he assumed various business roles at news outlets.

Kirthiga Reddy, who had served that position for more than five years, stepped down amid the company’s ongoing tussle with the Indian regulator over Free Basics. At the time the company said Kirthiga Reddy was planning to change roles for some time.

TRAI banned Free Basics last year, but since then, Facebook has launched Express Wifi, another initiative part of Free Basics program, that brings connectivity to the masses. Over the months, Facebook has been scaling Express Wifi’s reach in the country, bringing it to more villages.

Before joining Adobe, where he oversaw company’s sales and marketing functions as well as outlined strategic partnerships and alliances in the South Asia region, Umang Bedi assumed leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Symantec, and Intuit.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Jio Rs. 399 Pack Now With 100 Percent Cashback: Details and All the Fineprint

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Jio has announced a new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer under which it is providing customers with 100 percent cashback on recharges of Rs. 399. The cashback will be in the form of vouchers that can be used while recharging their numbers. This Jio offer will go live on Thursday, October 12 and continue till October 18, a day before Diwali is celebrated this year. The Rs. 399 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan pack provides prepaid users with 84GB of data (in tranches of 1GB per day), free SMS, subscription to Jio apps and free calls, with validity of 84 days; for postpaid users, all the details of the pack remain the same, except the validity is three billing cycles.

Under the new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime customers who purchase the Rs. 399 recharge pack between October 12 and October 18 will get eight vouchers of Rs. 50, totalling Rs. 400. The vouchers can be redeemed against future recharges of Rs. 309 or above for plans, and Rs. 91 or above data add-ons. Only one voucher can be redeemed at a time, and customers can redeem the vouchers after November 15 only. So, for example, after you get a Rs. 50 voucher, you can use it to buy a recharge of Rs. 309, and you will only need to pay Rs. 259 via debit card, credit card, netbanking, or other payment means.

This Jio offer can also be availed by customers whose validity still remains.In that case, the Rs. 399 recharge purchased during the offer period will come into effect once the validity of the ongoing pack runs out.

The offer can be availed from MyJio app, Jio.com website, Jio Store outlets, Reliance Digital large-format stores, and the company’s partner offline retail stores and online platforms (JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik).

Notably, the fine print for the offer says the company has planned a revision for its tariff plans for October 19. There is no official word yet on what these changes in tariff might entail.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending